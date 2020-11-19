Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

November 19, 2020

After a politically tense summer with protests filling the streets of Mali’s capital, Bamako, and culminating in a military coup d’état, the country is entering a new chapter of transition for the next 1 ½ years. Democratic elections are then supposed to bring the country back to its constitutional order.

An internationally accepted transitional government took office at the beginning of October, after the ousting of the highly unpopular government by a frustrated and furious cadre of officers. Expectations, hopes, and fears are high at home and abroad. But what might this transition deliver? Are coup plotters, after having violated all democratic rules, capable of bringing the country back to the rule of law and peaceful development? After years of crises, violence, poverty, and despair, could this eventually turn out to be the new start Mali desperately needs for a better future?

The Coup that Took Everyone by Surprise

For years, Mali’s government under President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, also known as IBK, spiraled into a complex crisis. A worsening economy, unabated violence, terrorist attacks, and citizen anger and disgust over rampant corruption and government mismanagement fed anti-Keita sentiment. For a long time, he was able to shrug off most domestic criticism, as the opposition remained divided. But in 2020, an opposition movement formed named M5-RFP (June 5 Movement – Rally of Patriotic Forces), headed by the powerful Imam Mahmoud Dicko. He increasingly was able to mobilize crowds who were united by a desire – and the will — to end the Keita government. A ruling by the Constitutional Court on April 30 that overturned the preliminary results of parliamentary elections in March and April in favor of the ruling party triggered many protests and rallies calling for Keita to resign.

In an atmosphere of long-simmering discontent in the military, too, about the government’s failure to address the extremist insurgencies and continued fundamentally flawed management of the rank and file, an argument over promotions seemingly led to tensions boiling over at a military base outside of Bamako. On Aug. 18, a group of military officers, calling themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), arrested Keita and forced him to resign on national television the same night. The reaction of Malians was swift and clear: they took to the streets in joy and cheers.

The violent clashes during the summer, nurturing some realistic fear in the CNSP that the country could plunge into chaos or revolt, probably spurred the decision of this newly formed military group to seize power, as right after the coup they appeared quite unprepared, lacking a specific plan with next steps or measures. The M5 movement and the military CNSP group are not linked, seeing each other as rivals rather than partners. Yet, whatever each of their motivations, they were driven by the same goal of ending the failed Keita government.

The surprised international community instantly condemned the coup, demanding a return to constitutional order. However, hardly anyone expressed major regrets regarding the sudden end of the Keita government. France was quite outspoken about not wanting Keita back in office, Jeune Afrique reported, calling a return unrealistic and even dangerous – the frustrations about the lack of progress and once-promised reforms were just too great.

Meanwhile, the coup plotters  didn’t present any radical agenda of their own and instead insisted that they simply wanted to do the job the elected leaders had failed to do, blaming the ousted government for corruption and bad governance. They even conducted a three-day open consultation with a cross-section of representatives from the most important elements of Malian society, including their rivals, the M5 opposition movement, as well as civil society, to debate the country’s future course. The end of the conference, ushering in a charter for the transition, drew applause from the more than 500 participants for CNSP leader Colonel Assimi Goita.

The CNSP was surprisingly fast to affirm its intention to honor all international agreements. They questioned neither France’s military operation, Barkhane, nor the United Nations peacekeeping mission or the European Union’s training missions, and they were conspicuously eager to play by the rules the international community had set. During the mediation talks that ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) held with the coup plotters about the path back to constitutional order, the CNSP under international pressure quite quickly gave up its initial demands to have a military-led transitional period of three years and compromised on a civilian-led transition limited to 1 ½ years.

While this popular consultation process and the coup plotters’ claims to act in the name of democracy and the Malian people certainly brought them sympathies, decisive action to embark on a better way for Mali has yet to follow.

What to Watch for During the Transition

Transition President Bah N’Daw, a former colonel but installed in his position as a civilian, said in his inauguration speech that his priorities would be the fight against terrorist groups and against corruption, and the renewal of the country’s institutions and political system. He pledged to hand over control to the next government, which would be democratically elected at the end of the transition, and ensured that the country by then would be back on track to becoming a democratically stable, peaceful country where people can have confidence in the future.

Although this resonates well with Malians and Mali’s international partners, the tasks ahead are daunting. The country’s security conditions have deteriorated despite years of international military and civilian assistance, and self-defense militias and extremist groups continue attacking and plundering villages. In the most atrocious attack last year, the Ogossagou massacre, Human Rights Watch reported 150 civilians were killed by Dogon militiamen. Incidents like these make living conditions increasingly dire. Over 85,000 civilians fled their homes in 2019 due to the ongoing violence.

Mali’s military and other security forces are targeted, as well. MINUSMA, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali, counted 47 attacks that killed 108 soldiers and injured 201 just in the past three months. The security forces, feeling overwhelmed and ill-equipped, and suffering from corruption and mismanagement, are themselves allegedly involved in recurring serious human rights violations. One recent example is the Binedama incident on June 5, in which at least 37 persons were summarily executed (31 men, 3 women and 3 children).

Reducing violence, ending impunity, and turning law enforcement and the judicial system into effective State services that work for everyone so that citizens regain trust in the State and its institutions is probably the most daunting but also most urgent task for Mali’s new rulers.

An important step on the way would be the implementation of the Algiers peace agreement. It was signed in 2015 to restore peace between insurgent armed groups in the North and the government. But after five years, there is only scant progress, with the most challenging endeavor still ahead: constitutional reform. It would be a major win for the whole country, if the transitional government manages to revive the dormant reconciliation and reform process.

Another key challenge is poverty. Mali continues to be one of the poorest countries in the world. The U.N. Development Program’s Human Development Index ranks Mali 184th out of 189 countries, with barely any improvements since 2010. Between January and August 2020 alone, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance rose from 4.3 to 6.8 million; that means one in three Malians depends on emergency aid. Creating jobs and other economic opportunities and providing adequate education and health services — and thus creating prospects for the future — will be decisive for the way out of the crisis.

Was This the Last Coup in Mali?

The 2020 coup is the fourth in Mali’s history. In 2012, low-ranking military officers seized power, frustrated over an endless fight against rebels in the North. Although the rhetoric then was strikingly similar — anger about an incapable government and a lack of political will — the scene in 2020 is quite different.

The current junta consists of senior officers with honorable military backgrounds, who seem to perfectly understand that Mali is at the brink of turning into a failed state. Mali needs effective leadership that will swiftly and unswervingly implement the agreed transition charter; otherwise, it might indeed not be able to escape that looming fate.

There are numerous examples, like Egypt or Zimbabwe, where coup plotters claimed a popular mandate and public legitimacy but eventually ended up protecting their own privileges at the expense of others and undermining democracy. And in the case of Mali, there are worries that the military might be too influential in the transition, since they occupy several key posts. However, when meeting German government officials, they stressed that they understand from their own experience what is at stake and how bad the security situation is. Hopefully, that makes them now a part of the solution.

The transition government, in particular the military, is aware of the enormous pressure to deliver on their promises. So far, as Ghanaian President and ECOWAS Chair Nana Akufo-Addo said, they deserve some credit and a certain degree of optimism for this new beginning, but the onus now is on them. They have to make the maximum use of this 18-month window of opportunity, and the international community will be watching more closely than ever. Mali, once considered by Western observers to have potential as a role model for democracies in West Africa, certainly deserves — and can do — better.

(The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in this article reflect solely those of the author, and not necessarily those of the German Federal Foreign Office.)

IMAGE: Mali’s transitional Interim President Bah Ndaw (R) is seen with Mali Interim Vice President Colonel Assimi Goita (L) during his inauguration ceremony at the CICB (Centre International de Conferences de Bamako) in Bamako on Sept. 25, 2020. Bah Ndaw was chosen to head a transitional government following a coup in August.  (Photo by MICHELE CATTANI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?

by and

Trump Has a “Right to Pursue Legal Challenges” to Election, But Not Without the Facts

by

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

by and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Adele Orosz

Deputy Special Envoy to the Sahel of the German Federal Foreign Office; former Senior Adviser on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in New York. The views, thoughts and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the German Federal Foreign Office.

Read these related stories next:

An Oregon State police officer stands next to a balloon outside the Police Union building in Portland, Oregon, on September 4, 2020.

An Analytic Framework for Assessing Risks of U.S. Post-Election Violence

November 3, 2020 by

A Somali woman walks in an internally displaced people (IDP) camp as hundreds of people recently fled from southern Somalia US's airstrikes against al Shebab, in Baidoa, autonomous South West State of Somalia, on December 18, 2018.

Plan to Pull U.S. Troops from Somalia is Cold Comfort Amid Civilian Toll of Air War

October 31, 2020 by

A US army instructor walks next to Malian soldiers on April 12, 2018 during an anti-terrorism exercise at the Kamboinse

Militarized Counterterrorism in Africa: Moving Beyond a Failed Approach

October 30, 2020 by and

Federal officers released tear gas in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 20, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Preventing a Military Decision About Who Won a Disputed Election

October 29, 2020 by

El Salvador's President is photographed next to the files that contain case information The massacre of El Mozote during a press conference at a presidential home in San Salvador, El Salvador, on September 24, 2020.

On El Salvador’s 1981 El Mozote Massacre, President Bukele Sides With Impunity

October 28, 2020 by

A member of Kenya Defence Forces boards a truck carrying Kenyan Police as it enters the university campus of the northeastern town of Garissa on April 3, 2015, one day after 147 people, mostly students, were killed when Somalia's Shebab Islamist group attacked the university.

Investigation Highlights Transparency Need on US, UK Roles in Kenyan Counterterrorism

October 28, 2020 by

Demonstrators protest police brutality at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

October 27, 2020 by

A military tuck of the United Nations (UN) peacekeepers soldiers is parked in front of Chinese United Nations peacekeeping forces camp on June 1, 2016 in Gao.

Great Power Competition Versus Counterterrorism: A False Dichotomy

October 23, 2020 by

COP 23 United Nations Climate Conference In Bonn, Germany

Think Beyond the Beltway — Bring Mayors and Governors to the Foreign Policy Table

October 20, 2020 by and

Burkina Faso's opposition supporters attend a mass rally at the "Stade du 4-Aout" stadium in Ouagadougou.

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

October 19, 2020 by

Military police in full riot gear are pictured near Lafayette Park ahead of President Trump's trip to St. John's Church in Washington DC on June 1, 2020, where protesters were tear gassed.

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

October 19, 2020 by

Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters confront each other during the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 7, 2020.

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

October 13, 2020 by