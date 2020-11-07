Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 2-6)

2020 Election/Post-Election (Interregnum)
- An Analytic Framework for Assessing Risks of U.S. Post-Election Violence
by Kyle Murphy (@kyle_a_murphy)
- Initial Risk Assessment for U.S. Post-Election Violence
by Kyle Murphy (@kyle_a_murphy)
- No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote
by Adav Noti (@AdavNoti)
- Easing Election-Related Tensions: Lessons for the US from Elections Abroad
by Rose Jackson (@RoseJackson3)
- Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
- Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election
by Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
- Civic Leaders Are Stepping up to Safeguard the Election and Our Rule of Law
by Elizabeth Andersen (@AndersenBetsy)
Presidential Transition
- Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime
by Richard Painter (@RWPUSA)
The Good Governance Papers: Public Integrity and Rule of Law
- Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift
by Vincent M. Southerland (@vmsoutherland)
- Good Governance Paper No. 20: Repairing and Strengthening Norms of Nuclear Restraint
by Dakota S. Rudesill (@DakotaRudesill)
- Good Governance Paper No. 21: Obedience to Orders, Lawful Orders, and the Military’s Constitutional Compact
by James E. Baker
- Good Governance Paper No. 22: Preventing Politicization of the Security Clearance System
by Dakota S. Rudesill (@DakotaRudesill) and Rolf Mowatt-Larssen (@AmericanMystic)
- Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps
by Rachel Goldbrenner
Trump Administration
- Loyalty Above All: The “Shallow State” of the Trump Administration
by Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin) and Julia Brooks (@Julia1Brooks)
U.S. Government – Civil Service
- Politicizing the Civil Service: How a New Executive Order Destabilizes the U.S. Government
by Troy Cribb
Saudi Arabia — U.S. Lawsuit
- Saudi Arabia’s MBS Served with Extrajudicial Killing Lawsuit – Via WhatsApp
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
Coronavirus
- Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
United Nations
