Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

November 1, 2020

[Editors’ note: This essay is one in a series—the Good Governance Papers—organized by Just Security. In these essays, leading experts explore actionable legislative and administrative proposals to promote non-partisan principles of good government, public integrity, and the rule of law. For more information, you can read the Introduction by the series’ editors.]

 

America’s history of racial injustice, the shadow cast by that history over the criminal system, and the Trump administration’s activities have created plenty of work to do at the intersection of good government, race, and the criminal legal system. The next administration would do well to reverse nearly all Trump era criminal justice policies. Beyond that, the United States must commit to a normative and ideological path informed by racial justice, put people in positions of authority who are aligned with that vision, and enact policies to dismantle the carceral state and reduce its role in American life. What follows are a handful of reforms that the next administration can adopt to put the country on that path.

Values Matter

Ideology and worldview matters. Trump has decried uprisings against police violence and racial injustice, compared lawful protestors to hate groups, encouraged police brutality, stoked fear and anger, and denied systemic racism exists. He has repeatedly invoked the same racialized, law and order and tough on crime rhetoric that helped make America the world’s leader in incarceration. Ending that rhetoric is essential. But what should then replace it?

In its place, the next administration must embrace a robust and unwavering commitment to racial justice. Government officials and policymakers must first acknowledge the criminal system’s role as the handmaiden to the regime of racial caste that has shaped our country. Its evolution and precipitous growth, driven by Democrats and Republicans alike, has produced an institution that perpetuates racial and social control through mass incarceration and criminalization. While the system purports to provide safety and accountability, the evidence of its massive failings—made manifest by inequality and injustice—is readily apparent. At every stage, from policing and prosecution to conviction, sentencing, and reintegration, the criminal legal system treats Black people and other people of color far worse than their white counterparts. The summer of 2020 laid bare these concerns and much more, as what may have been the largest social movement in American history exploded in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Derrick Chauvin, a white police officer, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As long as the criminal system is viewed as the solution to our social ills, America is doomed to remain the world’s leader in incarceration and mired in our history of racism. Adopting a racial justice lens means working to reduce America’s reliance on the criminal legal system and the carceral state, and instead making investments in individuals and communities to address the deep-seated social and economic inequities that drive people into the system in the first place. Vice President Joe Biden has given voice to such normative shifts. They are a necessary predicate to substantive progress and good government reforms.

Personnel Matters

Federal judges and Justice Department officials play an outsized role in the administration of criminal law. The federal bench is overwhelmingly white, male, and replete with former prosecutors. All but four of the 84 people who have served as attorney general were non-Hispanic white men. More than half came to the role with prior prosecutorial experience. And white men lead 79 of the 93 U.S. attorney’s offices in the country. Good government practices dictate filling these roles—through presidential appointment and Senate confirmation—with dramatically more people of color, women, and people who have spent the balance of their careers advocating for racial justice, advancing civil rights, and working on behalf of the accused and the condemned. Such people bring a perspective informed by the challenges that the intersection of race and the criminal legal system present and a broad-based outlook on how to meet those challenges.

People with lived experience in the criminal legal system must also have a significant voice and role in the next administration’s approach to policy. Those who have been on the receiving end of the injustice often meted out by the system have unique insights to offer that can help the nation to close the yawning gap between its ideals and the harsh realities of current policy and practice.

Policy Matters

The regressive actions of the Trump administration—matching his rhetoric—did much to upend bipartisan efforts to address criminal injustice. He and his DOJ have abandoned investigations into police misconduct and oversight of local departments, encouraged the use of the death penalty for drug offenses, ended a 17 year moratorium on federal executions in the midst of a global pandemic, reinstated contracts with private prisons, closed halfway houses that assist with the reentry of the formerly incarcerated, weaponized federal prosecutions against protestors, and condemned state and local prosecutors who pursue criminal legal system reforms. At the same time, they have turned back the clock on a host of Obama-era policies that extended leniency in charging and sentencing practices.  The Trump DOJ reversed guidance to federal prosecutors to bring lesser charges against some accused of drug offense that would trigger harsh mandatory minimums, and instead ordered federal prosecutors to “charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense.” It likewise rescinded policies that fostered a hands-off approach to prosecution in states that decriminalized or legalized marijuana use. And these are just a few of the actions this administration has taken.

Given that context, there are a host of nonpartisan policy prescriptions that would imbue each stage of the criminal legal system with some important measure of fairness and equity.

  • Reduce the Footprint of Law Enforcement, Open Avenues for Police Accountability, and Regulate New Criminal System Technologies

Armed police officers, licensed to arrest and use lethal force, are far too often the first responders to all manner of non-emergency, non-violent calls for service. That fact has fatal consequences for communities of color, where every interaction with law enforcement is freighted with a legacy of racial inequality in policing. The federal government can incentivize alternatives to police to patrol traffic, respond to minor interpersonal disputes, and attend to people who are navigating mental distress, combatting substance use challenges, or grappling with homelessness.

When police engage in misconduct, they should be held to account. The judicially created doctrine of qualified immunity shields law enforcement from personal liability and money damages for constitutional violations such as excessive use of force, as long as the official did not violate clearly established law. Legislation has been proposed to abolish the doctrine. A good government approach requires passing it into law.

Returning to the Obama-era use of consent decrees and other accountability measures under the purview of the DOJ would also be wise. While such efforts are by no means perfect, they open up possibilities for institutional and structural change that disappeared with the Trump administration.

Finally, algorithmic tools, predictive and surveillance technologies, and automated decision systems play an increasingly sizeable role in the criminal legal system. Given the risk that these tools will reproduce and exacerbate racial inequality, legislation has been proposed to address algorithmic bias and fairness. The next administration should encourage its enactment. It should also impose a moratorium on facial recognition tools, assessed as racially biased by independent researchers and the government.

  • Reign in Prosecution and Support Indigent Defense

Ending the Trump DOJ prosecutorial charging policy in favor of one that requires federal prosecutors to engage in an individualized assessment of the facts and circumstances of a case, attend to unwarranted disparities in treatment, consider the interests of justice, weigh the impact of potential punishment on the accused and the community, and deprioritize incarceration would recast the imbalance fostered by current practice.

On the other side of the courtroom, since the Supreme Court mandated the provision of counsel to the indigent more than 50 years ago, those services have been severely underfunded at the state and federal level. Given the intersection of race and economic disadvantage, those who cannot afford counsel are often Black or Latinx. When he was in office, Attorney General Eric Holder acknowledged the crisis of indigent defense. Policymakers could remedy this funding deficit by channeling federal dollars to states to fully fund indigent defense efforts, a practice undertaken during the Obama administration.

  • Focus on Decarceration and End Overly Punitive Practices

While the United States leads the world in incarceration, the federal prison population is a relatively small share of the total number of people locked up in this country. But that does not mean federal policymakers are without recourse. A menu of reforms includes:

  • Eliminating Mandatory Minimums: Mandatory minimum sentences at the state and federal level are key drivers of mass incarceration. They impose a one-size-fits-all punishment and embolden prosecutors to use harsh sentences as leverage to induce guilty pleas. At the federal level, they fall hardest on Black and Latinx people. Biden has already committed to ending them. Doing so through legislative action, DOJ charging policy, or by refusing to sign into law new legislation that includes such sentences would go a long way toward reducing the federal prison population and entrenching these reforms.

  • Declaring an End to the War on Drugs: America’s War on Drugs is one factor among many that have fostered mass incarceration. At the federal level, nearly half of people in prison are locked up because of a drug offense. Although the share of people in state prison for drug offenses is much smaller, the drug war has been waged almost exclusively in Black and Latinx communities. Deprioritizing drug prosecutions, decriminalizing cannabis, providing for expungements, and reinvesting in communities harmed by the drug war are examples of what an end to these practices could involve.

  • Ending the Federal Death Penalty and Excessive Sentences: Capital punishment has been widely criticized as infected by racial bias, ineffective as a deterrent, and imposing deep financial and moral costs. Policymakers should simply end it. At the same time, the next administration should encourage the passage of second look legislation which allows people in prison to apply for resentencing after serving a period of incarceration.

  • Reverse Engineering the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994: Popularly known as the 1994 Crime Bill, this piece of legislation played to the worst impulses of the tough on crime era. It authorized $12.5 billion to subsidize the construction of state prisons; prioritized funding for states that passed “truth-in-sentencing” laws that required individuals to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence behind bars; eliminated Pell grant eligibility for people in prison; authorized the death penalty for 60 new federal offenses; imposed mandatory life sentences for people with three or more convictions for certain felony offenses; authorized prosecutions of children as young as 13 years of age; and increased funding for policing in schools.

The next administration should use the same philosophy of cash grants to states to incentivize decarceration by releasing people from state prisons, providing them with the support they need to successfully reintegrate into society, encouraging the use of restorative justice practices, improving pretrial justice, and upending the harms of a juvenile system that tracks young people into adult prisons to do adult time. These are just a handful of ways the administration can begin to unwind the damage done by this profoundly flawed legislation.

Building on the law by fully funding its implementation, removing barriers to reentry by enacting a federal expungement statute to clear criminal records of federal convictions, and extending its reach to release more people from prison would be a natural set of next steps going forward.

  • Confront Racial Injustice

In the 1987 decision McCleskey v. Kemp, the United States Supreme Court made it nearly impossible to challenge racial inequality in the criminal legal system absent proof of racial animus by an identifiable actor in the criminal system. In doing so, the Court rejected statistical evidence as proof of racial discrimination. Legislation can plug the hole left by McCleskey, allowing for the use of statistical evidence to prove racial discrimination through disparate impact. The new Congress and next administration can also encourage robust data collection at the state and federal level to track the emergence of racial disparities in the criminal system. Doing so can spur further reforms to address racial inequality where it resides.

Congress and the administration should also encourage the use of racial impact statements, tools that allow lawmakers to evaluate the racial disparities that proposed legislation would yield if adopted. Legislation at the federal level already must be analyzed for fiscal impact by the Congressional Budget Office; providing concrete data on the impact of criminal system legislation through a racial justice lens would further the goals of challenging racial inequality in the criminal system. As a Senator, Biden sponsored legislation that would have surfaced unwarranted racial disparities in the criminal system, providing a way forward on this reform.

The next administration and the new Congress have plenty of work to do to advance racial justice in the criminal legal system. And that work must ultimately be matched with significant investments in health, education, employment, and communities to eliminate the challenges that drive people into the criminal legal system in the first place. But by repairing the damage done by the Trump administration, adopting an entirely new orientation that breaks entirely from the past, and taking bold, creative action to reduce the footprint of the criminal system, the potential for equity, fairness, and good government practices is boundless.

 

.

  

Featured Articles

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 26-30)

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

by

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Vincent M. Southerland

Executive Director, Center on Race, Inequality, and the Law at New York University School of Law. Follow him on Twitter @vmsoutherland.

Read these related stories next:

Good Governance Paper No. 20: Repairing and Strengthening Norms of Nuclear Restraint

November 1, 2020 by

Easing Election-Related Tensions: Lessons for the US from Elections Abroad

November 1, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

October 31, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 17: How to Use the Bureaucracy to Govern Well

October 31, 2020 by

Embracing Diversity and Critical Perspectives in National Security Law

October 30, 2020 by and

Good Governance Paper No. 16: Legislating Racial Equity Impact Studies in Transportation and Infrastructure Policy

October 30, 2020 by

A piece of parchment reading, "The Good Governance Papers - A Collection of Essays - Written in favor of the Constitution and Rule of Law - As written upon by Just Security - Fall 2020"

Good Governance Paper No. 15: Enforcing the Emoluments Clauses

October 30, 2020 by

A piece of parchment reading, "The Good Governance Papers - A Collection of Essays - Written in favor of the Constitution and Rule of Law - As written upon by Just Security - Fall 2020"

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

October 30, 2020 by and

Good Governance Paper No. 13: Atrocities Prevention and Response

October 29, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 12: Treaty Withdrawals

October 28, 2020 by and

Good Governance Paper No. 11: Strengthening Inspectors General

October 27, 2020 by and

Good Governance Paper No. 10: Addressing Foreign Election Interference—An Overdue To-Do List

October 27, 2020 by