Easing Election-Related Tensions: Lessons for the US from Elections Abroad

by

November 1, 2020

Public officials and the news media have broken through the public consciousness with the message that the results of the election may not be known on the night of Nov. 3, potentially helping to ease tensions in the immediate aftermath. There has not, however, been sufficient messaging about what the voting and counting period will look like specifically in each state. This lack of groundwork creates a dangerous potential for misunderstanding and malfeasance — and by extension, for dangerous disinformation.

As tense as things feel in the United States, countries all over the world have held elections in far more contentious contexts. Civil society groups in those countries often independently monitor their elections, to help people discern truth from fiction, build confidence in the electoral process, and document if things go wrong. At this unprecedented moment in the United States, leaders and other public voices would be wise to take lessons from the experience of these groups abroad, in particular by identifying and taking action to prevent the most common triggers of election-related violence and unrest.

While most Americans may associate election night with results flowing in through flashy cable news holograms and interactive maps, “calling the election” has historically been partly a modeling exercise. Absentee and mail-in ballots in some states are counted days after the polls close, but in prior years the volume of ballots voted in a form other than in-person on election day paled in comparison to what we are already seeing this year. By Oct. 30, Texans voting early already had swamped the numbers of total voters in 2016.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, states scrambled to adapt the election processes they oversee to keep people safe by reducing crowds and expanding modes of voting. This led to an explosion of “vote-at-home” or “vote-by-mail” options. While this expanded and safe access to the ballot was essential, it also created two mis- and disinformation openings. The first has received a good amount of attention: that the vast differences in each state’s existing electoral laws and procedures made these changes in process particularly confusing, and as a result, provided an opening for those seeking to stoke confusion and cast doubt on the potential integrity of results.

A Common Spark

The second mis- and disinformation opening, however, is ahead of us. One of the most common triggers of election-related violence and unrest is related to the counting period. Any unexpected pause in the release of results, or in the tally process itself creates a moment of confusion and mistrust ripe for abuse.

Ghana in 2008 provides a case in point. The country conducted its election just a year after an extremely violent Kenyan election in December 2007 and just months after a chaotic Zimbabwean presidential runoff in June 2008. Everyone was on edge because in both Kenya and Zimbabwe, things had fallen apart during the counting process, and the resulting violence in Kenya was deadly and shocking.

In Ghana, the electoral commission was tallying the results of the Dec. 28 presidential runoff in the capital city, and supporters of both political parties were outside the center, waiting. At one point, the issuing of results slowed and people were getting antsy, making claims of fraud. It was a potentially explosive situation, with each party at some point claiming the whole thing was illegitimate.

The election was extremely close, coming down to one constituency that had developed serious logistical issues, making it impossible for everyone there to cast their ballots in the presidential runoff. Election officials were trying to figure out what to do, needing to likely re-run the vote in that one constituency to be able to determine the outcome of the election.

Election officials provided clear enough information to reassure political leaders, who helped maintain calm among the crowds with encouragement to stay patient and with even simple actions to lighten the mood, like youth leaders passing out ice cream. The commission then announced a rerun to be held in the one polling location on Jan 2. The rerun was conducted, the ballots tallied, and the final results confirmed afterwards. No violence occurred, and though the opposition contested the rerun, everyone eventually accepted the results.

The Ghana example illustrates that sometimes counting pauses for legitimate reasons,  and officials need time to figure out how to get it right. In addition to clear communication, even small, tactical actions can make the difference between violence and peace.

While officials in the United States have been messaging that counting will take longer than usual, they have not provided sufficient guidance that sets expectations on when and how results will be released, despite some coverage in the news media. Pauses in counting, or confusion over how often state or local officials should communicate results could create a dangerous vacuum in which misinformation from well-intended actors, as well as disinformation from those stoking unrest, can spread.

Proactive Messaging Now

The good news is that proactive messaging in this case can do a lot. As the election fast approaches, public officials and the media should immediately take several steps to help shrink the space for electoral malfeasance.

  1. Leading up to Election Day, state and local election officials should provide and aggressively publicize information on how often results will be released, by which official or office, and through what modes of communication.
  2. If a change in the schedule or process is necessary for any reason, the appropriate officials should explain the reason for the deviation and the fact of it immediately through official channels. They should further offer information on when subsequent updates will be provided.
  3. Members of the news media should report on these processes and expectations before Nov. 3 as well as during and after the election, and ensure their coverage of any counting delays or irregularities are contextualized within these expectations. Doing so will help ensure that voters worry when they should worry, while remaining patient when delays are due to necessary diligence rather than malfeasance.
  4. Political officials should refrain from commenting on any counting delays until checking against these state-specific commitments.

Those recommendations, in turn, fit into a broader context of messaging that helps voters stay focused on what matters in the election period. Any communication about the counting process should also emphasize the following:

  • Americans should be urged to be calm, patient, and vigilant about election results. This frame of messaging urges people to prioritize accuracy of results over speed, but doesn’t minimize the potential for election interference and voter suppression.
  • Americans should be reminded that election irregularities do not mean the election itself is illegitimate. Things will go wrong. What is important is whether the combined instances of voter suppression or other issues could credibly be believed to change the outcome of the election itself. Any media reporting on incidents such as voter intimidation, ballot delays, long lines, incorrectly requiring voters to cast provisional ballots, turning voters away from particular polling locations, and so on, should include information on the scale of the incidents, and whether they could affect the eventual outcome of the election itself. Doing so helps to counter provocative messages from those whose primary goal is to cast doubt on the possibility of a free and fair election.

The Risks of Deploying Police to Polling Locations

Another common mode of voter intimidation globally is the deployment of police or other law enforcement officials to polling locations. In the United States, far-right actors have taken advantage of the racial justice movement’s criticism of police to mobilize violent militias in the name of a reactionary but mythical idea of “law and order.”

This complicates the potential role of the police on Election Day itself. Concerns over the threat of armed citizens showing up at polling places means there may in fact be a need for police to deploy to polling sites while voting is ongoing. In a political climate where police can be seen as political actors themselves, what might routinely be considered a clear-cut responsibility for law enforcement can become a complicated and politicized event. This is already in the context of long-running voter-suppression efforts using law enforcement to discourage Black voters from voting, and amid threats of federal immigration enforcement at polling sites to dissuade new American communities from showing up.

There are few easy answers to address this weakness in our election preparedness. There are, however, some helpful lessons for local officials, organizations, and others working to ensure that public-safety measures are not inadvertently or intentionally politicized to discourage voters from showing up.

First, where there is information that armed citizens, “militia groups,” or other potentially violent actors may target a polling site, any proactive deployment of police or other law enforcement should be kept as low-profile and measured as possible. If the goal of the violent actors is to prevent people from voting or voting a certain way, deploying an aggressive preemptive force in response could end up achieving such suppression on its own.

As word of heavy police deployments to a polling location spreads on social media, voters may over-interpret the scale and extent of threats to their own polling sites, even in other states or parts of the country. For this reason, any public reporting on such threats should place the scale and impact of the events in context, and the general public should be careful about sharing sensational-sounding plots and incidents or even the presence of police.

This is not to say that police presence at the polls is always well-intentioned. There is a long history of some local police forces or individuals in uniform deploying to a polling location for the purpose of intimidating voters. In the most egregious or sustained cases, quick, high-profile publicity and denouncement can go a long way toward resolving the situation with limited damage. But more often than not, the general public and the news media will need to be thoughtful about whether the value of calling attention to police action designed to suppress the vote outweighs the risk of amplifying the suppression itself.

The results of the 2020 election are uncertain. That domestic and international actors will seek to exploit every possible opening to cast doubt on the process, create chaos, and undermine this checkpoint of American democracy is unquestionable. But citizens, local officials, and news media have the ability to reduce tensions and stay vigilant against these efforts. Each plays a role in protecting the vote.

IMAGE: A man photographs himself depositing his ballot in an official ballot drop box while a long line of voters queue outside of Philadelphia City Hall at the satellite polling station on Oct. 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With the election only a week away, this new form of in-person voting by using mail ballots has enabled tens of millions of voters to cast their ballots before the general election.  (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 26-30)

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

by

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Rose Jackson

Director of Policy for the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. Entrepreneur and former diplomat. Follow her on Twitter (@RoseJackson3)

Read these related stories next:

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

November 1, 2020 by

UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

October 31, 2020 by

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

October 30, 2020 by

National Security This Week at the United Nations (October 23-30)

October 30, 2020 by

Preventing a Military Decision About Who Won a Disputed Election

October 29, 2020 by

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

October 29, 2020 by and

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

October 28, 2020 by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

October 28, 2020 by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 10: Addressing Foreign Election Interference—An Overdue To-Do List

October 27, 2020 by

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

October 27, 2020 by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

October 27, 2020 by

A shop in Tahrir Square is spray painted with the word "Twitter" after the government shut off internet access on February 4, 2011 in Cairo, Egypt.

Disinformation Wars in Egypt: The Inauthentic Battle on Twitter between Egyptian Government and Opposition

October 26, 2020 by and