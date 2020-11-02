Good Governance Paper No. 22: Preventing Politicization of the Security Clearance System

by and

November 2, 2020

[Editors’ note: This essay is one in a series—the Good Governance Papers—organized by Just Security. In these essays, leading experts explore actionable legislative and administrative proposals to promote non-partisan principles of good government, public integrity, and the rule of law. For more information, you can read the Introduction by the series’ editors.]

Controlling licenses to access classified information – the work of the security clearance system – is an enormously important government responsibility. As executive order 12356 (as amended) states, compromises of the nation’s secrets can cause “exceptionally grave damage to the national security.” Of course, protecting secrets is not the only interest implicated by the security clearance system. Others include public confidence in a classification system that stands in inherent tension with the transparency vital to informed self-government in a republic, and also respecting constitutional values and rights, including due process in the administration of the system and freedom of conscience.

All of these interests are imperiled by the norm-shredding politicization the system has suffered in recent years. This essay overviews the pattern of politicization, and then identifies actionable, commonsense reforms to prevent its recurrence. Finally, this essay makes clear that new rules and processes could be put in place rapidly via executive order or more enduringly by statute – and explains why, contrary to common assumptions, there is a strong case for congressional constitutional power to regulate the system.

I. The Two Sides of Presidential Politicization

Cases of blatant politicization of the security system are rare, historically speaking. But in recent years politically-motivated clearance actions by the President and his advisors have undermined the entire system.

Injection of the politics or other selfish personal preferences of the President and other senior government officials into clearance decisions is entirely inappropriate. National security is the sole legitimate reason for classified information and clearances to exist. But the political fortunes of politicians, even the President, are not a matter of national security. Furthermore, consideration of political factors in security clearance decisions inevitably reduces the relative weight given to information protection considerations, and undermines public and public servant confidence by signaling that partisan or other personal interests of top officials are corrupting the government’s work on behalf of the nation’s security. Politicization of security clearances also impinges on the constitutional rights of clearance holders to participate in public affairs and to have their cases handled fairly and only with regard to legitimate government interests.

All of these harms have been evident in two high profile security clearance scandals: the revocation of former CIA Director John Brennan’s clearance, and the grant of a clearance to presidential son-in-law and White House staffer Jared Kushner.

Political Clearance Revocation: L’Affaire Brennan

As a matter of tradition, former intelligence agency directors and a limited number of other senior retired officials have kept their clearances as private citizens, based on the same requirement that had to be met while they were in government service, i.e., a “need to know” classified information. Here, the need relates to the institutional memory and insight regarding highly secretive intelligence agencies and operations, valuable resources that they often make available to current officials.

 The issue here is, is it a good idea to allow the president of the United States to take from an American something he or she would otherwise have, and to do it because the president disagrees with their political speech?….You just can’t let that stand.”

Michael V. Hayden (Gen., USAF, ret.) former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, CIA Director, and NSA Director

For national security professionals, a security clearance is analogous to a law license: a credential that enables particular professional work. Like a law license, a clearance is a privilege, not a right. But applicants and holders are entitled to have that privilege only granted or revoked based on objective standards. Here, those standards relate to ability to protect sensitive information: character, mental health, criminal record, loyalty to the United States, and vulnerability to coercion by foreign intelligence services or other bad actors. To paraphrase Madison in The Federalist Papers, because humans are not angels, without rules and limits power tends to be abused. Without objective criteria, certification of ability to work in national security, as with any other privilege,, foreseeably would become weaponized to intimidate, punish, or silence critics of the powerful as they exercise their First Amendment free expression rights.

Unfortunately, weaponization is precisely what happened when President Trump took the unprecedented step on Aug. 15, 2018, of announcing revocation of the clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, a critic of the President and a former career intelligence officer who had served at high levels in both Democratic and Republican Administrations.

The Trump Administration was not forthcoming about how this profoundly unusual decision was made. The President’s statement cited only his authority over clearances, and Brennan’s “erratic conduct and behavior” – Trump’s characterization of Brennan’s pointed criticism of the President on the basis of character, loyalty to the United States, his campaign’s ties to Russian intelligence, and other suitability-for-office matters. Trump’s statement concluded with mention of eight other former government officials who Trump regarded as political enemies and in the statement named as under consideration for Brennan’s fate.

All of this was norm-abandoning and utterly irregular. The usual security clearance review process for current holders was not, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, in any way involved in the Brennan matter or the threats to the other eight individuals. There was no allegation of leaks, foreign loyalties, unsustainable debts, or other common bases for security clearance denials, suspensions, or revocations. (The President’s statement included a bald allegation of lying, without evidence). This suggests very clearly that the Brennan revocation was done to punish First Amendment-protected criticism of a government official, and the other eight were threatened to intimidate them into silence.

The implications of the President’s norm-shredding decisions of August 2018 are dire. This precedent could be applied at the whim of an administration against other critics holding clearances. Its shadow falls long and deep over other clearance holders and their ability to continue their careers in national security, chilling their free expression. A president is always leading, always modeling behaviors for subordinates, and therefore Trump’s weaponization of clearances will inevitably tend to inspire lower level actors to similar abuse of power. (Indeed, there is considerable other evidence that Trump Administration officials abuse their public offices to punish critics of Trump).

Political Clearance Grant: L’Affaire Kushner

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, sought a security clearance on the basis of a White House job as the president’s senior advisor. As a political appointee given foreign relations-related responsibilities by the President, Kushner was required to apply for a security clearance and be processed according to the same standards that apply to career employees of the US government. It is common to place a higher priority or expedite processing of clearances for senior officials and advisors, but it would be highly irregular to modify clearance standards or waive them for the benefit of any applicant or his/her sponsor. This is especially true for close associates and/or family members of the president.

As has been reported, however, Kushner’s application – like those of an apparently unprecedented number of other White House officials — was approved under highly irregular circumstances, ones that reasonably support an inference of inappropriate personal or political motive at the White House. Kushner’s clearance reportedly was granted despite rejection of his application by two career experts after significant foreign influence concerns were raised by the FBI background check. Even after the White House muscled through Kushner’s clearance, CIA reportedly still refused to allow Kushner access to code-word SCI information.

Based on what we know, at least three profoundly inappropriate things happened here.

1) A political appointee who evidently did not meet the standards required to obtain a security clearance was granted one over the objections of security professionals who made the determination that he was unqualified to receive it.

2) The clearance was, reportedly, ultimately approved by their supervisor in the White House, a political appointee without proper training in protecting sensitive information. When individuals who lack professional expertise are empowered to approve clearances, they can apply lowered standards and grant clearances to individuals who would not have received them if procedures were followed without political intervention. This, in turn, can result in increased risk of leaks and lapses in protecting secrets.

3) Disregarding for political purposes a determination that a clearance applicant or holder could be influenced by a foreign power sets a bad precedent that could be applied in other cases, up and down the federal bureaucracy and in all branches of government, with terrible implications for national security. Taking into account historical cases and precedents, there is arguably no other criteria that is more determinative of an individual’s fitness to hold a clearance than his/her vulnerability to being manipulated, compromised, and/or influenced by a foreign power.

II. What Must be Done

We believe that several reforms are imperative to restore and reinforce norms of an apolitical security clearance process, and reduce the risk we will ever see a repeat of l’affaire Brennan or l’affaire Kushner. These changes could be implemented via executive order, statute, or both, as discussed in Part III below.

First, to prevent recurrence of politicization and protect the First Amendment rights of Americans, a new rule should provide that:

Access to classified information shall not be denied, delayed, suspended, or revoked on the basis of First Amendment-protected speech, association, assembly, or petition, to include criticism of the government, political figures, or parties, where such exercise of First Amendment rights does not clearly suggest loyalty to a foreign power, serious mental illness, or intent to engage in or incite violence or other violations of the law.

Congress could also create criminal or civil penalties to buttress enforcement and judicial review, and add additional procedural checks proposed in proposed bipartisan legislation.

Second, the rules should ensure that clearances are not granted as political favors or where individuals have disqualifying questions or vulnerabilities in their backgrounds. Specifically, the new framework for clearances should state expressly that although it is within the discretion of security professionals to raise the priority of processing a given clearance in a timely manner for example as new senior officials are appointed, no exceptions or waivers of the objective criteria and standards that must be met by all applicants for obtaining a clearance may be granted.

III. How and Constitutionally Why the President and Congress Can Together Fix the System

The President – either the incumbent or his challenger – could quickly mandate via executive order the norm restorations and reforms we recommend. The current rules regarding clearances have at their apex a body of executive orders, and a new one could drive change rapidly.

The ease with which a President can turn the ship of state via executive order, however, comes with administrative impermanence. An executive order can be withdrawn or waived by the President as quickly as it was issued, including orally and in secret. A President who preferred a politicized process could remove guardrails based only in executive authority, or even issue a new classified executive order formalizing availability of clearances as one of the presidential spoils of office, a President’s personal favor, and a weapon in partisan warfare.

For reform to be more enduring, the executive order we recommend ought to be codified in statute.

Congress has powerful constitutional authorities regarding national security. Despite widespread assumptions and standard Executive Branch assertions to the contrary, this authority reasonably extends to the regulation of access to classified information. The Raise and Support Armies, Provide and Maintain a Navy, “make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval Forces,” militia, Common Defence, and Necessary & Proper clauses of Art. I, sec. 8 of the Constitution, and the Appropriations Clause of Art. I, sec. 9, provide Congress authority to create, structure, and fund the national security apparatus, and to govern its personnel and activities. Additionally, Congress has comprehensive oversight powers regarding the federal government, and the power and responsibility to legislate to protect the constitutional rights of Americans.

Of course, government agencies and adherents of an expansive understanding of the President’s powers as Chief Executive and Commander in Chief under Article II of the Constitution could be expected to object. They could be expected to decry any limitation of the President’s constitutional powers by a mere statute as unconstitutional, and cite expansive language in Supreme Court cases and Justice Department memoranda about presidential authority. They may also emphasize that the gloss of constitutional history to date has not reflected intrusive statutory regulation of access to classified information.

These are not unreasonable arguments, but they fall far short of an argument that Congress cannot act here to enact the limited and eminently reasonable guardrails we suggest.

On the contrary, as the Supreme Court has emphasized repeatedly, the Constitution provides for shared power over national security. Congress writes the rules, and the President in that context generally must use her executive powers in accordance with them. Statutes are Congress’s constitutional acts, so the statute-versus-Constitution distinction is a distorted framing. Where the Supreme Court has confronted what separation of powers doctrine frames as “Youngstown category 3” situations – the President is acting contrary to the express or implied will of Congress – precedent weighs overwhelmingly in the direction of Congress’s powers to write the rules regarding national security. The Supreme Court during the Founding Era struck down a presidential wartime use of force order to the Navy (Little v. Barreme (1804)), during the Korean War invalidated President Truman’s seizure of steel mills for national defense purposes (Youngstown Sheet & Tube v. Sawyer (1952)), and during the war on terror vitiated President George W. Bush’s order to the military regarding enemy combatants (Hamdan v. Rumsfeld (2006)) – all as violations of statute. In the one case in which the Supreme Court has in the realm of foreign affairs invalidated a statute as a violation of the President’s Article II powers – Zivitofsky v. Kerry (2015) – the Court limited its holding to the single issue of diplomatic recognition, while taking pains to decry over-reliance by executive power theorists on the oft-cited but overbroad and unnecessary verbiage about presidential powers in U.S. v. Curtiss-Wright (1936).

Equally problematic is the over-reliance on Department of the Navy v. Egan (1988) by defenders of the idea that the President has exclusive powers over classified information. In this case, the Supreme Court held that a general administrative law statute governing federal personnel actions did not apply to a very specific matter, the merits of security clearance decisions. There was no statute in Egan that clearly governed security clearances, the President plainly has authority regarding classified information as Commander in Chief, and so the Court in Egan upheld executive discretion. But the Court closed its constitutional analysis with a clear caveat: judicial deference to executive authority regarding national security generally operates “unless Congress specifically has provided otherwise.”

It is time for Congress to provide otherwise: to write some minimally intrusive but important guardrails regarding clearances to prevent recurrence of recent abuses of national security authority for political or personal purposes, protect the free speech rights of Americans, and improve efficiency. That Congress has not exercised its powers to do so to date does not mean it cannot do so now. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) of 1978 and the covert action statute provide powerful precedents for Congress. Both laws are responses to abuses of authority that ended longstanding exclusive administrative control of a national security matter by enacting statutes that are now part of the gloss of history on constitutional separation of powers. Note too that Congress has, in fact, legislated many times regarding classified information from the early Cold War to present day: Congress via statute has strictly controlled nuclear weapons-related information, written rules for handling classified information in federal courts (via CIPA and FISA), allowed judges to direct publication of improperly classified information (via FOIA), called for faster and better clearance decisions, instructed agencies to revisit clearance decisions in certain cases, and required reports on the system. Legislating the limited protections we advocate would merely extend a body of statutes bearing on classified information, in proper exercise of Congress’s constitutional authority.

Finally, even if a court were to hold that the President has some exclusive authority over classified information, it is reasonable to think that Congress could impose penalties for abuse of that power. The analogy is the pardon power: a generally absolute presidential power that nonetheless would be unlawfully used if the chief executive issued a pardon after taking a bribe. Congress is, in short, far from disabled from acting to prevent repeat of the norm violations and abuses of authority of recent years.

Conclusion

The starting point for effectively managing security clearances, protecting state secrets, and ultimately, defending US national security is a recognition that the individual gives up certain freedoms in exchange for the privilege of holding a clearance. Every clearance holder has obligations and requirements that must be met in order to be granted access to classified information. For its part, the government also has a responsibility to make decisions with only legitimate motivations, and especially protecting national security and protecting free speech and other individual rights. When clearance holders meet the objective, non-partisan standards for being entrusted with a clearance, they should not work and live under the threat that the government will revoke their clearance in order to silence, intimidate or punish them for exercising their constitutional rights. Likewise, unqualified individuals should never be granted security clearances for political or personal reasons, especially by individuals who are unqualified to make such a judgment. Even if such cases are rare, stunningly inappropriate cases of politicization are now before the public. These massive norm violations compromise the integrity of the security clearance system, and put at risk national security.

Ideally, the statute and/or executive order on clearances we recommend would also address the back end of the security clearance regime, pre-publication review of public writings and remarks by current and former clearance holders, discussed by our colleagues Jack Goldsmith and Oona Hathaway in Good Governance Paper No. 5. The system is due – indeed overdue – for front-to-back update. 

Featured Articles

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Politicizing the Civil Service: How a New Executive Order Destabilizes the U.S. Government

by

Good Governance Paper No. 21: Obedience to Orders, Lawful Orders, and the Military’s Constitutional Compact

by

Loyalty Above All: The “Shallow State” of the Trump Administration

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 26-30)

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

by

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Dakota S. Rudesill

Associate Professor of Law at the Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University and Co-Leader of Security & Governance Research at the Mershon Center for International Security Studies. Follow him on Twitter (@DakotaRudesill).

Rolf Mowatt-Larssen

Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, former Director of Intelligence and Counterintelligence at the Department of Energy, former Chief of the Europe Division in the Directorate of Operations, former Chief of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Department, Counterterrorism Center. Member of the editorial board of Just Security.

Read these related stories next:

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

November 2, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 21: Obedience to Orders, Lawful Orders, and the Military’s Constitutional Compact

November 2, 2020 by

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a key summit of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on June 1, 2019.

Saudi Arabia’s MBS Served with Extrajudicial Killing Lawsuit – Via WhatsApp

November 2, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 20: Repairing and Strengthening Norms of Nuclear Restraint

November 1, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

November 1, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

October 31, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 17: How to Use the Bureaucracy to Govern Well

October 31, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 16: Legislating Racial Equity Impact Studies in Transportation and Infrastructure Policy

October 30, 2020 by

A piece of parchment reading, "The Good Governance Papers - A Collection of Essays - Written in favor of the Constitution and Rule of Law - As written upon by Just Security - Fall 2020"

Good Governance Paper No. 15: Enforcing the Emoluments Clauses

October 30, 2020 by

A piece of parchment reading, "The Good Governance Papers - A Collection of Essays - Written in favor of the Constitution and Rule of Law - As written upon by Just Security - Fall 2020"

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

October 30, 2020 by and

Good Governance Paper No. 13: Atrocities Prevention and Response

October 29, 2020 by

Good Governance Paper No. 12: Treaty Withdrawals

October 28, 2020 by and