Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

2020 Election/Post-Election
- Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome
by Charles Curtis and Mark Medish
- Without the FEC to Help, Americans Can Sue Campaign Finance Violators Themselves
by Stuart McPhail (@stuartmcphail5)
- Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Domestic Terrorism
- Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?
by Vasabjit Banerjee (@vasabjit_b)
Coronavirus: President Trump’s Health
- The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide
by Harold Hongju Koh, Phil Spector, Matthew Blumenthal, Sameer Jaywant, Chris Looney, Richard Medina and Nathaniel Zelinsky
- Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health
by Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Stephen N. Xenakis, MD (@SteveXen) and Jonathan Moreno (@pennprof)
- Shaky Hands in the Oval Office
by John Gans (@johngansjr)
Coronavirus: General
- Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic
by Alexis Blane (@AlexisBlane)
ISIS Prosecutions
- Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
Iran
- New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran
by Shahrzad Noorbaloochi (@snoorbaloochi3)
Corruption and International Financial Systems
- Manafort and His Ukraine Patron: “FinCEN Files” Further Illustrate Gaping Holes in Oversight
by Ian Lynch (@Ian_J_Lynch)
Supreme Court Nomination
- Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee
by Caroline Fredrickson (@crfredrickson)
Treaties and International Agreements
- Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part II): A Path Forward
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
International Criminal Court
- Why We Are Suing President Trump
by Diane Marie Amann (@DianeMarieAmann), Margaret deGuzman (@Megdeguzmanprof), Gabor Rona (@GaborRona1) and Milena Sterio (@MilenaSterio)
United Nations
- How the UN Security Council Can Protect Education in Armed Conflict
by Marika Tsolakis (@MzTsolakis)
- National Security at the United Nations This Week (Oct. 2 – 9)
by Tim Hirschel-Burns (@TimH_B)
Images [from left to right]: ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty; Sean Rayford/Getty; Brendan Smialowski AFP via Getty;
Win McNamee/Getty; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty; AHMAD AL-BASHA/AFP via Getty