Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

October 9, 2020

More than six years after ISIS began its horrific public executions of American hostages, on Wednesday the U.S. government took one huge step toward justice for U.S. citizens. Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, two ISIS members and former UK citizens, appeared in federal court to face 8 felony counts related to the kidnapping and murder of Americans Jim Foley, Peter Kassig, Kayla Mueller, and Steven Sotloff. If convicted, the two men could face life sentences in prison. That they are facing justice should come as no surprise, but what is shocking is that it took nearly three years from their capture to their first day in court.

Kotey and Elsheikh are the last remaining members of a four-person cell of ISIS hostage takers and executioners who abducted more than 20 Western hostages and executed three Americans – journalists Foley and Sotloff and aid worker Kassig – in addition to several hostages from other nations. Dubbed “the Beatles” for their British accents, the group was led by Mohammed Emwazi, who was killed in a 2015 U.S. drone strike, and also included Aine Davis, who was captured, tried, and sentenced to 7 years in prison by the Turkish government. Kotey and Elsheikh were captured in January 2018 by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the primary U.S. partner force in northeastern Syria, and held for two years, reportedly in Syria and Iraq.

It should not be surprising that we’re on the verge of justice. Since 9/11, the U.S. government’s counterterrorism community, working across three administrations, has worked relentlessly to bring to justice those who have harmed Americans. Intelligence and military professionals hunted down and removed from the battlefield terrorist leaders and attack plotters, most notably al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and ISIS Emir Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. They staged high-risk overseas capture operations that have brought to justice terrorists involved in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Africa and the 2012 Benghazi attack. The FBI and Department of Justice prosecutors have arrested, tried, and convicted nearly 700 terrorists in U.S. courtrooms since 9/11. In this case, the United States relied on a partner force that it has trained, advised, and assisted over many years to capture two of its most wanted outlaws. Kotey and Elsheikh’s appearance in federal court this week was the result of the collective hard work of so many within our government to make sure that nobody can harm Americans and expect to escape justice.

What is surprising, however, is how long it took to get these two men into a federal court. They have been held in Syria and Iraq amid continued unrest, ISIS prison breaks, and outright combat between the SDF and Turkish military, raising concerns about the security of their detention. For a time, the U.S. government seemed to be leaning toward sending them to Guantanamo Bay. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly pushed for them to be treated as enemy combatants and held at Guantanamo, and many speculated that President Trump would make good on his campaign promise to “load [Guantanamo] up with some bad dudes.” Sending them to Guantanamo and trying them in the immensely flawed military commission system would have been a disaster, as Josh Geltzer, Tess Bridgeman and I argued in 2018. In 2019, President Trump signaled that they would not go to Guantanamo, incredulously citing the more than $13 million per year cost of holding a detainee at the facility. Sessions also expressed his disappointment that the British government was not moving to prosecute its former citizens, who also had British blood on their hands.

But the biggest hang-up appears to have been within the Department of Justice, where there were reportedly conflicting views on the strength of the case, with the prosecutors assigned to the case urging swift prosecution and senior officials expressing more concern. Key to building a strong case was obtaining evidence held by the United Kingdom, but in March 2020, British courts halted the sharing of evidence because of the possibility that the United States would pursue the death penalty, which is prohibited under UK and European law. It was only in August, when Attorney General William Barr provided assurances that the government would not seek the death penalty, that the evidence was released to the United States, paving the way for their prosecution by the United States. Reasonable people can disagree on the death penalty – as a general matter or with regard to this case – but it’s a moot point if prosecutors can’t obtain the evidence they need for conviction in the first place.

And so, after exploring every other option, the ultimate disposition for Kotey and Elsheikh has become the one that was most obvious and tested and available all along – prosecution in U.S. federal court. Perhaps most importantly, it’s the option that the families of those murdered by ISIS advocated in powerful op-eds way back in February 2018, only weeks after the men were captured, and again in July of this year, shortly before the Department of Justice took the death penalty off the table. However long it took us to get here, this was the right place to land.

We’re in the final weeks of the presidential election, and it seems that no issue can escape politics, including recovering our hostages and bringing to justice those who harm them. But the capture and prosecution of Kotey and Elsheikh isn’t a story of politics. It’s a testament to the professionalism of the apolitical counterterrorism community and to dedication to the hostage mission across administrations. In its press release after charging Kotey and Elsheikh, the Department of Justice made a point to praise the more than eight years of hard work by the FBI, others across the government, and the international law enforcement community to bring these individuals to justice. I served at the National Security Council from 2013-2016, saw ISIS murder our people, and in the aftermath, worked with an extraordinary team of professionals from across the government to design and implement much-needed reforms to our hostage recovery enterprise. The Trump administration has continued these important efforts, with my successors at the National Security Council keeping hostage recovery a top priority and working tirelessly to bring home hostages and wrongfully detained Americans like Caitlan Coleman, Xiyue Wang, and many others. Wednesday’s news was just the latest win for that hard work, conducted by so many apolitical professionals, and prioritized across successive administrations. Let us hope that some missions can remain so important that they transcend politics. 

Featured Articles

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Luke Hartig

Executive Director of National Journal's Network Science Initiative and Fellow, International Security Program at New America. Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, former Deputy Director for Counterterrorism Operations in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow him on Twitter (@LukeHartig).

Read these related stories next:

E Jean Carroll and Mary Trump

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

September 25, 2020 by and

U.S. Attorney General William Barr removes his face mask before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee in the Congressional Auditorium at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

September 24, 2020 by

Attorney General William Barr (C) speaks during a press conference on the shooting at the Pensacola naval base January 13, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

September 21, 2020 by

Members of a displaced family sit outside a UNHCR tent in the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp in the al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on August 25, 2020, where families of Islamic State (IS) foreign fighters are held.

Repatriating ISIS Family Members: A North Macedonia Model?

September 14, 2020 by , and

William Barr (unmasked) listens to Donald Trump (unmasked) speak on September 1, 2020, at Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Police in the background wear masks.

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

September 12, 2020 by

US Army guards watch over detainees at Camp Delta, 12 September 2002, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

September 11, 2020 by , , , , and

Razor wire tops the fence of the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay.

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Introduction

September 11, 2020 by , and

Neomi Rao, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be a U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies during a Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The D.C. Circuit, Conspiracy, and the Guantanamo Military Commissions: Third Time’s the Charm?

September 4, 2020 by

A woman carries jerry cans to fill them up with water at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp for the displaced where families of Islamic State (IS) foreign fighters are held, in the al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on December 9, 2019.

Despite US Veto, Desperate ISIS Suspects and Families Remain at Risk

September 4, 2020 by

John Durham and William Barr

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

August 31, 2020 by

William Barr and American flag

“The Beatles” and the Bomber: Barr’s Decisions on Executing Terrorists

August 28, 2020 by

The “Beatles” on Trial: Obtaining Justice for Victims of Foreign ISIS Fighters

August 24, 2020 by