National Security at the United Nations This Week (Oct. 2 – 9)

by

October 9, 2020

WFP Wins Nobel Peace Prize

On Friday morning, the UN World Food Program (WFP) was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. The Chair of the Nobel Committee announced that the award recognized the agency’s “efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”

WFP assists nearly 100 million people around the world with emergency assistance, relief, rehabilitation, and development aid. The overwhelming majority of this work is in conflict-affected countries.

The COVID-19 crisis has severely aggravated hunger this year: WFP already estimated that 135 million people would face acute food insecurity in 2020, before the pandemic began. Now, WFP projects that that number will double.

Transitional President of Mali Appoints Prime Minister, Special Rep. Informs Security Council

Transitional President of Mali Colonel Major Ba N’Daw, who was appointed following a coup d’état on Aug. 18, has named a new prime minister. Special Representative and Head of the UN Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) Mahamat Saleh Annadif informed the Security Council on Oct. 8 that N’Daw appointed former Minister of Foreign Affairs Moctar Ouane to the post on Sept. 27. The country’s transitional council also announced a new cabinet – including members of the junta which carried out the August coup – and released numerous political prisoners who were arrested during the coup. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also announced this week that it would lift some sanctions levied after the coup, in recognition of “notable advances towards constitutional normalization.” These sanctions had included the closure of borders, an air embargo, and suspension of financial transactions.

Security Council warned that DR Congo’s progress “could yet unravel”

On Oct. 6, Leila Zerrougui, Head of the UN’s Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), addressed the Security Council. MONUSCO is planning for a drawdown of the mission. Peacekeepers will withdraw “relatively soon” from the Kasai region, while drawdown will take place at a slower pace in the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu, and Ituri. Zerrougui noted that the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has made progress towards peace but warned that significant tensions remained among political elites. Felix Tshisekedi became president last year after a disputed election, and the DRC will hold the next presidential elections in 2023.

On Oct. 6, UNICEF released a report that found that conflict had worsened in Ituri province since the beginning of the year. The conflict has had particularly severe effects on children, and the report documented 91 children who had been killed, 27 children maimed, and 13 children sexually abused. UNICEF stated that 2.4 million people in Ituri are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. UNICEF noted that the DRC Humanitarian Action for Children appeal is experiencing a 74% funding shortfall.

Secretary-General “gravely concerned” by conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh through a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, on Monday. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaging in hostilities in the disputed region since Sept. 27. Guterres’s statement noted reports that populated areas have been targeted, and the statement called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and reminded the parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. Also on Monday, the United States, France, and Russia issued a joint statement calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the conflict.

Dujarric noted that the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is deeply concerned by the conflict and reports of attacks on civilians. Dujarric said that more than 40 civilians had been killed and over 200 wounded. UNICEF issued a statement saying that a cessation of hostilities would be “in the best interest of every child.” The statement said that four children had reportedly been killed and seven injured.

Thirty-nine countries condemn China’s treatment of Uyghurs

On Oct. 6, 39 primarily-Western countries condemned China’s human rights record. The countries also noted the restrictions on Hong Kong’s autonomy and the treatment of religious and ethnic minorities in Tibet, but they focused in particular on China’s treatment of Uyghurs. On behalf of the 39 countries, German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen said that “widespread surveillance disproportionately continues to target Uyghurs and other minorities, and more reports are emerging of forced labor and forced birth control, including sterilization.” Heusgen called on China to close the Uyghur detention camps and British envoy Jonathan Allen called on China to allow U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit Xinjiang.

Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun responded to the criticism by praising China’s human rights record and urging the United States to “take a good look in the mirror.” Zhang pointed to recent protests in the United States against racial discrimination. Forty-five countries signed onto a Cuban statement arguing that China’s measures in Xinjiang are justified for counter-terrorism and deradicalization reasons.

UN panel finds starvation used as a weapon of war in South Sudan

The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, established by the UN Human Rights Council in 2016, issued a new report on Oct. 6. Commission Chair Yasmine Sooka said that “it is quite clear that both Government and opposition forces have deliberately used the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare in these states, sometimes as an instrument to punish non-aligning communities.” The report noted the grave need for humanitarian assistance in Western Bahr el Ghazal, Jonglei, and Central Equatoria States, and Sooka said that food insecurity in the states is “almost entirely human-induced.”

Secretary-General “closely monitoring” situation in Kyrgyzstan

Protests broke out in Kyrgyzstan this weekend after opposition parties objected to alleged fraud in the parliamentary elections. At least one person had reportedly been killed as of Oct. 6, when Secretary-General Guterres stated his regret at the loss of life. He urged “all involved to exercise the utmost restraint and refrain from violence.” Officials have nullified the results of the parliamentary elections and opposition figures have announced plans to form a new government.

As COVID-19 deaths cross one million, WHO notes “critical moment”

The global death toll from COVID-19 reached one million last week. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the pandemic’s effects have been “uneven.” 70 percent of cases and deaths have come in just ten countries. The WHO estimated that 10 percent of the global population may have already been infected. WHO Executive Director Tedros Ghebreyesus said that “it is never too late to turn the tide.” He further stated that “this is a critical moment in the outbreak response” and urged countries to put preventive measures in place.

The WHO also warned that the pandemic is disrupting mental health services. A WHO study found disruptions to mental health services in 93% of the 130 countries surveyed. The study noted that low-income countries in particular have struggled to transition to teletherapy.

On Oct. 7, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released a policy brief titled “COVID-19 and Universal Health Coverage.” Guterres urged greater investment in universal health coverage. He noted that a “hard lesson” of the pandemic is that “under-investment in health can have a devastating impact on societies and economies.”

Image: Issa Konfourou, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Mali to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in Mali on 8 October 2020, New York, United States of America

 

Featured Articles

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Tim Hirschel-Burns

Tim Hirschel-Burns is a J.D. student at Yale Law School. Follow him on Twitter (@TimH_B).

Read these related stories next:

Shaky Hands in the Oval Office

October 9, 2020 by

An Iranian woman walks past a currency exchange shop in the capital Tehran, on April 24, 2019.

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

October 9, 2020 by

Sean Conley, Physician to US President Donald Trump, stands with his arms crossed and without a face mask, while listening to an update President's health as Trump is treated for a COVID-19 infection at Walter Reed Medical Center October 4, 2020, in Bethesda, Maryland. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows wears a face mask and sits on a bench behind Conley.

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

October 8, 2020 by and

Medical staff move bodies from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center to a refrigerated truck on April 2, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York.

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

October 6, 2020 by

Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via a teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on October 1, 2020.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Sept. 25 – Oct. 2)

October 2, 2020 by

Protesters calling for a civilian government held large protests in Khartoum to commemorate those who were killed June 30, 2019 in Khartoum, Sudan.

Will COVID-19 Create a Human Rights Crisis in the Middle East and North Africa?

October 1, 2020 by

A healthcare worker talks to a patient in the ER at Oakbend Medical Center in Richmond, Texas, on July 15, 2020. Patients in beds line the hallway.

Global Health Is National Security

September 30, 2020 by

Members of the Oromo Ethiopian community in the US demonstrate in Washington DC, on July 17, 2020, in support the Oromo minority in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Democracy Veers Off Track: What’s at Stake

September 28, 2020 by

Adela Raz, Vice-President of the 75th session of the General Assembly and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the United Nations, chairs the general debate of the General Assembly's seventy-fifth session. Sitting at an appropriate socially distanced space is Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. Both wear face masks.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Sept. 18-25)

September 25, 2020 by

A young boy walks in front of a grafittied wall spelling out the symptoms of and ways to avoid Coronavirus in Mathare informal settlement on July 10, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Access to Information During a Pandemic – A Matter of Life or Death

September 25, 2020 by

Human Rights activists attend the birthday party of jailed Iranian Human Rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, outside the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on May 31, 2019 in The Hague, Netherlands.

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

September 24, 2020 by

Abortion rights activists rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2019. Signs read, "Safe abortion is a human right" and "Keep abortion legal."

UN Experts to Trump Administration: Reproductive Rights are Human Rights

September 18, 2020 by