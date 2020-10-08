Why We Are Suing President Trump

by , , and

October 8, 2020

It was not an easy decision to sue the president. As Americans, as lawyers, and as professors of law, each of us deeply respects our Constitution and all in our government who have sworn to uphold it. But orders by President Donald Trump and his Cabinet make us afraid to continue our lifelong work for justice, and so we are forced to seek a court ruling against this menace to our constitutional rights.

On September 2, U.S. officials announced that International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and a top-level aide, Phakiso Mochochoko, had been designated for asset freezes and other financial sanctions under Trump’s June executive order declaring that the ICC’s inquiries into claims of American atrocities in Afghanistan “threaten the national security and foreign policy of the United States.” U.S. officials designated Bensouda on the ground that she has led the investigation in Afghanistan, one of 123 countries, including many U.S. allies, which belong to and support the ICC. Mochochoko was designated on the ground that he has “materially assisted” her.

Each of us has assisted ICC prosecutors over the years. All four of us also hold dual citizenship – in Ireland, Canada, Hungary, or Serbia, as well as the United States – and may be deemed “foreign persons” subject to sanctions under the executive order. We fear we are at special risk, that our own property may be frozen, and even that we may be criminally prosecuted for work we do in support of the prosecutor’s efforts to bring perpetrators of atrocities to justice.

These fears compelled us last Thursday to become plaintiffs, along with the nonprofit Open Society Justice Initiative, in a federal lawsuit challenging the actions of the president, his secretaries of State and Treasury, his attorney general, and the departments they head.

Each of us takes great pride and comfort in the knowledge that the First Amendment to our Constitution protects our rights to think, to speak, to write, to associate with others, and to earn a livelihood. Our chosen profession obligates us both to work for justice and to prepare future generations of lawyers to do the same. It even expects us to do some work pro bono, that is, without salary and for the public good.

We have focused our professional work on justice for atrocities like genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Ending atrocities is the core mission of the 22-year-old International Criminal Court, and so over the years each of us has spoken and written many times about the activities of ICC Prosecutor Bensouda and others in her office. At times we even have provided pro bono advice, as the Prosecutor’s Special Adviser on Children in and affected by Armed Conflict, as leaders of teams conducting research that aids ICC prosecutions, and as authors of amicus briefs and other writings, including some that favor the ICC’s investigation of allegations against Americans suspected of torture in connection with the war in Afghanistan.

Inspiring our work is a U.S. legacy: the post-World War II Nuremberg trials where American men and women and their allies established that persons who commit international crimes will be punished. The law governing the ICC Prosecutor urges countries to bring such prosecutions in their own national courts. When a country avoids this – as has the United States with respect to torture of detainees and other crimes – international investigation is authorized both by the law of the ICC and the legacy of Nuremberg.

The president’s executive order undermines Nuremberg’s legacy. It also causes us to fear that if we continue our constitutionally protected work – if we offer advice to the ICC Prosecutor about Afghanistan or other matters, publish, or simply say what we think – the government’s arsenal will be deployed to silence us. As professors of law, as lawyers, and as Americans, we have no choice but to resist the Trump administration’s unconstitutional actions.

Diane Marie Amann, the Emily & Ernest Woodruff Chair in International Law and Faculty Co-Director of the Dean Rusk International Law Center at the University of Georgia School of Law, has served since 2012 as the Special Adviser to the International Criminal Court Prosecutor on Children in and affected by Armed Conflict. Margaret deGuzman is James E. Beasley Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Institute for International Law & Public Policy at Temple University Beasley School of Law. Gabor Rona is Professor of Practice at Cardozo School of Law. Milena Sterio is the Charles R. Emrick Jr.-Calfee Halter & Griswold Professor of Law at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. All four contributed this commentary and joined as co-plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit it discusses, Open Society Institute et al. v. Trump et al., solely in their personal capacities, and not on behalf of their universities or any other institution.

Image: General view of Nuremberg International Military Tribunal (IMT) court taken in September 1946, during the war crimes trial of nazi leaders during the world war II. The trial started in November 1945 and ended on October 01, 1946, but evidences generated other trials until 1949. AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Diane Marie Amann

Diane Marie Amann has served since 2012 as International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s Special Adviser on Children in and affected by Armed Conflict. Amann’s service has included assisting in the preparation of the International Criminal Court Office of the Prosecutor Policy on Children discussed in this post. This essay is prepared in her personal capacity. You can follow her on Twitter @DianeMarieAmann.

Margaret M. deGuzman

James E. Beasley Professor of Law at Temple University’s Beasley School of law and co-director of the Institute for International Law and Public Policy. Follow her on Twitter (@Megdeguzmanprof).

Gabor Rona

Gabor Rona is a former Legal Advisor in the Legal Division of the ICRC and former International Legal Director of Human Rights First. He now teaches law of armed conflict, international criminal law and international human rights law at Cardozo Law School. Follow him on Twitter (@GaborRona1).

Milena Sterio

The Charles R. Emrick Jr. - Calfee Halter & Griswold Professor of Law at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law; Co-Coordinator for Global Justice Partnerships at the Public International Law and Policy Group.

Read these related stories next:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, without a face mask, speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the UN Security Council about Iran's alleged non-compliance with a nuclear deal and calling for the restoration of sanctions against Iran at United Nations headquarters in New York, August 20, 2020.

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

September 28, 2020 by

The TikTok app showed on an Apple iPhone.

The Troubling Free Speech Implications of Trump’s TikTok/WeChat Sanctions

September 8, 2020 by

International Criminal Court's prosecutor Fatou Bensouda (L) shakes hands in the courtroom of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands, on July 8, 2019.

A Test for the US Posture on the Int’l Criminal Court: “Safe Harbor” Licenses?

September 4, 2020 by

Pompeo speaks unmasked at a press conferenece on September 2, 2020.

Why Them? On the U.S. Sanctions Against Int’l Criminal Court Officials

September 2, 2020 by

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) holds a joint news conference on the International Criminal Court with US Attorney General William Barr, at the State Department in Washington, DC, on June 11, 2020.

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

September 1, 2020 by

The central bank of the Democratic Republic of Congo on May 22, 2016 in Lubumbashi.

Shoring up Sanctions Enforcement in Sub-Saharan Africa: A North Korea Case Study

September 1, 2020 by

A facility believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, north of Akto in China's northwestern Xinjiang region.

Policy Options in Response to Crimes Against Humanity and Potential Genocide in Xinjiang

August 25, 2020 by

This photo taken on May 31, 2019 shows Uighur women praying in a graveyard on the outskirts of Hotan in China's northwest Xinjiang region.

How China is Violating Human Rights Treaties and its own Constitution in Xinjiang

August 19, 2020 by

US special representative for Iran Brian Hook wears a face mask against Covid-19, bearing the US and Israeli flags, during a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in Jerusalem on June 30, 2020.

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

August 6, 2020 by

Exterior view of the International Criminal Court on July 20, 2018 in The Hague, Netherlands.

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

August 5, 2020 by

Karen ethnic people hold posters and shout slogans during a protest against Myanmar Army for the allegedly arbitrary killings, raping, shelling and for the removal of the army camps, at Hpapun in Kayin State on July 28, 2020.

Leveraging International Justice for Lasting Peace in Myanmar

August 4, 2020 by

Chin people hold placards during a protest asking for an end to conflict in Chin state and Rakhin State in Yangon on July 13, 2019.

Implications of the Myanmar ICJ and ICC Cases for Non-Rohingya Minorities

July 31, 2020 by