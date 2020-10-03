Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept 28-Oct 2)

25th Amendment
- The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide
by Harold Hongju Koh, Phil Spector, Matthew Blumenthal, Sameer Jaywant, Chris Looney, Richard Medina and Nathaniel Zelinsky (@NAGZelinsky)
Trump Taxes
- Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns
by Daniel Shaviro (@DanielShaviro)
2020 Elections
- Don’t Believe Trump’s Latest Con: The Strongman
by Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield)
Intelligence Community
- A Case for More Compassionate Leadership at CIA
by Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer)
Treaties and International Agreements
- The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law
by Ambassador Thomas R. Pickering
- Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
Civilian Casualties
- Online Symposium on Civilian Casualties: The Law of Prevention and Response
by Ambassador Todd Buchwald
Social Media, Content Regulation, and Freedom of Expression
- GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of
by Courtney Radsch (@courtneyr)
- Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech
by Maria Luisa Stasi (@Isa_Stasi)
Coronavirus
- Global Health Is National Security
by Joia Mukherjee (@JoiaMukherjee)
- Will COVID-19 Create a Human Rights Crisis in the Middle East and North Africa?
by Alexis Thiry (@ThiryAlexis)
Autonomous Weapons
- An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons
by Dustin Lewis (@dustin_a_lewis)
Immigration and Torture
- The U.S. Bears International Responsibility for Forced Sterilization of Women in ICE Detention
by Lisa Reinsberg (@LReinsberg) and Sarah Paoletti (@penntlc)
Freedom of the Press
- It’s Assange in the Dock, But It’s National Security Journalism on Trial
by Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer)
Ethiopia
- Ethiopian Democracy Veers Off Track: What’s at Stake
by Seenaa Jimjimo (@SeenaaJimjimo)
United Nations
