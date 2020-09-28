A Case for More Compassionate Leadership at CIA

by

September 28, 2020

Just prior to my retirement from CIA in July of 2019, I wrote a personal message to colleagues in the Directorate of Operations (DO). It was often the practice to do so, just before officers handed in their badge and walked out the doors for the last time. These messages never contained classified material discussing operations from the past; instead, they were our form of a simple goodbye to the organization that was far more than a 9-5 job and to people with whom we had pretty amazing experiences across the globe. I was humbled to note that the response to my note was overwhelming, which told me that I struck a nerve. To this day, I am honored when friends and former colleagues raise this note, as I was trying to provide some constructive advice regarding a trend that I saw damaging our workforce. To paraphrase my note, as I can’t recall it precisely, it went something like this:

Upon retirement, I simply leave you all with a message from the heart. My plea is straightforward — it is quite simply to be good citizens to those standing to the right and left of you. This is the greatest espionage agency on the planet, with a unique mission and filled with fascinating and talented people who were my brothers and sisters in arms for decades. Yet sometimes we have a tendency to somehow see that we must practice a zero-sum game towards one another. Let me assure you. It is not right. So instead, be good to your employees, your peers, and those above you as well. Just live by these five simple words: BE GOOD TO EACH OTHER. If you do that, generally all else works out. You sleep well at night, and when you are in need of something important or trivial, there always will be a long list of folks who will help you out, as that is in our hearts, the CIA way. I love this place, the people here, and so you all will be in my heart forever. This is not just a job, but a way of life. I feel very fortunate to have lived it for 26 years. Marc

Why did I feel the need to make these points, then and now? In my 26 years, I had slowly watched a rot gain foothold at CIA, continuing to spread year after year. Not endemic, not all encompassing, it nonetheless had seeped enough into our day-to-day work lives that it warranted my sending out a warning flare both at retirement and again now.

What was I seeing that troubled me? It was simply that a zero-sum mentality had taken hold of our employees, where personal or professional failures were mocked and then held against officers, where a knife in the back was more common than a simple face-to-face disagreement, and where one officer’s personal failing was seen as a gain for others who were at the same level. What made this especially painful was the inherent difficulty of our fundamental mission in the DO. We were always being tasked to do the impossible. Conducting espionage activities against our most implacable enemies from the back alleys of the Middle East to the frozen steppe of Central Asia was hard enough. This was what we signed up for, and we eagerly embraced this challenge. Yet, such endeavors could only succeed if we worked together as a single unit, putting service before self and seeing our fellow employees as brothers or sisters in arms and not as competitors to our own ambitions. But, what I saw as I was walking out the door is that this selfless mantra — which did exist and was celebrated by many — was often being violated, and, in particular, abused by some of our most senior officers. And, now heading into late 2020 and beyond, that must change if we wish to attract and retain the best and brightest.

Before I left in 2019, I had a beer with a long-time colleague, who was one of America’s true heroes of the counterterrorism wars. He spoke to me emotionally about how after some legitimate personal hiccups that arose during his career, he saw officers who he thought were once friends turn on him. I felt a sense of shame, as I was complicit in, at the very least, not defending him at the time of his troubles. Even a decade later, and despite his personal heroics in the CT fight, he has not advanced nearly as high in the organization as he should have. “Why do we eat our own?” he asked me. What a terrible question, I thought, and one in which I have a hard time answering. It is a refrain that is heard too often at CIA.

I remember another officer who was facing disciplinary issues, who I then helped rehabilitate slowly over time, in an attempt to regain his stature in the organization given both his genuine remorse and also the critical skills sets he possessed that would be hard to replace. His issue was also one of a personal nature, yet, somehow, many in the organization found out what had occurred, which was humiliating and demoralizing for this young man. He would describe to me walking the hall, and literally seeing other officers whisper behind his back. Did that really have to occur, not just official sanction, but deliberate and never-ending embarrassment? He is now thankfully a more senior manager, who starts his leadership chats with young officers when he arrives at a station by directly addressing what he did wrong. He owns what happened. In my view, there is no better way to teach than to give lessons learned based on one’s own experience. I know that many junior officers revere this now-senior manager, and I look back and am thankful that I and several others fought for him.

I recall a female officer who expressed concern about her children’s safety as she was heading to an overseas posting where information suggested a threat at the local school. Several officers retaliated against her after she dropped out of the position by placing her in a low-level headquarters job, which ultimately led to her resignation out of disgust. At a time in which we struggle for diversity and inclusion in the workforce, how could we have let a promising female manager walk right out the door simply because we could not sympathize with her legitimate security concerns for her children? Is that who we really want to be as an organization trying to recruit and retain a diverse workforce?

Finally, I note a rising star who had just been promoted, and was heading up hard target operations at our headquarters after running a small station, and was destined for future advancement into the senior ranks. Yet while providing a briefing to agency seniors, he was unjustly berated and accused of lying by our leadership. This officer was so horrified and insulted, particularly as no one in his chain of command came to his defense, that he resigned to take a private sector position. Was there a need for such nastiness toward this officer? Who in his chain of command could have doubled down on courage to speak up on his behalf — both to protect him and to correct the record because he was, in fact, right — so that we did not have to witness such talent walk out the door?

These vignettes, though heavily sanitized and obfuscated for security and privacy reasons, are to me, nonetheless, quite jarring, and there are many more that I could list. I would bet that for anyone with experience at CIA lately they will ring true and feel quite familiar.

That said, it is not enough for me to merely point out that we need to change. It is incumbent on me to offer a roadmap to do so. The following are two key prescriptions that the agency must adopt, seamlessly and immediately, regardless of who wins the presidential election, to ensure that this rot does not cause additional harm. This is not rocket science. This is no advanced business school leadership philosophy. It is instead a relatively simple and quick blueprint on how to treat one’s fellow officers as the humans that they are.

First, we must understand that accountability means one accepts that we must always and consistently sanction officers for unacceptable behavior, but save formal termination for truly egregious offenses. An officer must be able to get a second chance. We invest hundreds of thousands of dollars to train a single case officer, for example, so effort needs to be made to retain talent. My point: What one did as a 32-year-old second-tour operations officer cannot be held against you if you accepted your sanction, and then later, worked tirelessly and successfully in tough jobs. You should not, at age 45, still be held back from a senior leadership position because of a mistake or misstep you may have made at the beginning of your career. I would argue, in fact, that one’s previous failures, and how one has responded to them, how and if you course corrected, are actually much more of a reflection of future leadership potential and should be examined closely. I speak and write often on leadership, and one of my key principles is: “Adversity is the Performance Enhancing Drug (PED) to success.” It is quite simple: If you don’t fail, you don’t learn. I’ll take someone anytime who has been through the ringer, learned, adapted, and come out of it a better officer, over someone squeaky clean who has never faced tough times.

And let me be clear—I am not defending the old boys’ network that at one time encouraged and practiced blatant sexism and intolerance, and that often excused or looked the other way when true transgressions took place. The CIA has done a great deal over the past several years to root this out, while naturally far more progress must occur. There must be full accountability and zero-tolerance for such behavior. Engaging in such activity must lead to immediate termination.

Second, our officers, and particularly our seniors, must take a graduate level course on compassionate behavior, which can be loosely defined as nurturing others to help reach their fullest potential. It means never denigrating or shutting down others for failure or bad ideas. It also means never punishing others for failing to conform to a culture that many acknowledge must change if we want to remain an employer of choice. It’s not enough for veteran CIA officers to say that this back-stabbing culture is the way it’s always been, as the new generation of officers are demanding an equitable work environment. I note that compassion and empathy are skills of strength and maturity that in fact help grow and spur innovation. Practicing humility must also be valued at every level of the organization. There is nothing more toxic and dangerous than when one believes their own hype. This happened to me early on in my career, when after a string of operational successes that led to frequent and early promotions, I was involved in a disastrous operation that led to the loss of life of some of my colleagues. From that point onward, my arrogance disappeared and I was humbled to my core. What does this mean in practice? It means listening more. It means accepting others’ points of view. And it means managing with your heart, and not your hammer.

I look back on my career and in no way am I clean when it comes to participating in some under-handed and, frankly, poor personal behavior in how I treated others who failed. This missive must not be seen as hypocritical, as many who know me probably recall that I have been as guilty as some of my other colleagues in not treating others as I would have liked to be treated, and engaging in zero-sum practices. But, I learned, and so, I am here today to plea for a change.

A close associate once told me after we left a funeral service for one of my CIA heroes, who had been forced out of the agency too early in their career, “You know Marc, the only time one is highly lauded and celebrated at CIA is at their damn funeral.”

How sad, but perhaps true, that you are finally applauded as you are being put in the ground and no longer pose a competitive threat to others. It doesn’t have to be this way. We can and must change. And change must come particularly from the top, with leaders who address this toxic work environment, and then practice what they preach. For the overall health of our workforce, the CIA would do well to simply treat one other with honor, dignity, respect, and yes, compassion, as we continue to do the most difficult job in government.

Image: The CIA symbol is shown on the floor of CIA Headquarters, July 9, 2004 at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. Photo by Charles Ommanney/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 21-25)

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

by

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

With RBG’s Passing, Start Thinking About How to Rein in the Supreme Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 14-18)

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 7-11)

by

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

by , , , , and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Marc Polymeropoulos

Retired in June 2019 from the Senior Intelligence Service ranks at the CIA after a 26 year career in operational headquarters and field management assignments covering the Middle East, Europe, Eurasia, and Counter Terrorism. Follow him on Twitter @Mpolymer.

Read these related stories next:

A protester holds a sign reading, “End Torture” at a rally to "demand Congressional action to stop torture" on Capitol Hill March 10, 2008 in Washington, DC.

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Uphold the Prohibition on Torture

September 11, 2020 by , , , , and

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: End Unlawful, Secret, and Unaccountable Use of Lethal Force

September 11, 2020 by , , , , and

Two Regional Human Rights Tribunals Forge Ahead Despite Trump’s Attacks on International Institutions

August 25, 2020 by and

The Memorial Wall and the "Book of Honor" are seen in the lobby of the Original Headquarters Building at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters February 19, 2009 in McLean, Virginia.

The Ties That Bind: The CIA in the Face of Presidential Attack

August 18, 2020 by

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) arrives to attend a session during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in the capital Riyadh on October 24, 2018.

US Suit Against Saudi Prince for Attempted Killing of Ex-Insider Faces Hurdles

August 8, 2020 by

Trump and Barr

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

July 25, 2020 by

Trump and Pompeo

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

July 8, 2020 by

Rep. John Ratcliffe, (R-TX), prepares to give an opening statement before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May. 5, 2020.

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

July 5, 2020 by and

Three people in a CIA recruitment ad.

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

July 1, 2020 by

Bush, Obama, Trump

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

June 25, 2020 by

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a developmental test, Feb. 5, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.

The Potential U.S. Security Threats in Letting New START Lapse

June 16, 2020 by

Pompeo

Pompeo’s Personal Stake in the International Criminal Court’s Afghan Investigation

June 3, 2020 by and