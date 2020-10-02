Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

October 2, 2020

President Donald Trump campaigned and rose to power on an “America First” platform. During his presidency, he has made clear that his vision of America First often means America alone. For a while, it seemed the rhetoric might remain just that—rhetoric. But over the course of Trump’s time in office, his administration has systematically withdrawn from international treaties, organizations, arrangements, and fora. In addition, he has largely put the breaks on joining any new agreements. His administration submitted only five treaties for Senate consent—a sharp drop compared to prior administrations.

If Joe Biden defeats Trump on November 3 and assumes office, he will face the question of how to revive U.S. participation on the international stage, including through rejoining many of the international agreements and organizations from which the Trump administration has withdrawn.

This article examines the Trump administration’s decisions to withdraw from international agreements, to make clear the scope of the project ahead. A second article will consider the options for reversing those decisions and reengaging in these international agreements once again.

President Trump’s Rejection of International Law

It is now clear that the Trump administration has waged an assault on international law unparalleled in the post-war era. It has embraced what has sometimes been called the “new sovereigntist” critique of international law. According to this view, international treaties give too much authority to foreign States and international organizations, taking away power that should instead belong to domestic political institutions. To those who hold this view of international law, almost any constraint is too much, even if entirely voluntary and revocable and even if the agreement promises to bring significant reciprocal benefits.

When the president announced in June 2017 he was withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change, for example, he argued it was a threat to American sovereignty, stating, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” When the administration withdrew from the nonbinding Global Compact on Migration later that year, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson echoed this view: “we simply cannot in good faith support a process that could undermine the sovereign right of the United States to enforce our immigration laws and secure our borders.” And in 2018, then-National Security Advisor John Bolton launched a broadside on the International Criminal Court, to which the United States is not even party, declaring that it “unacceptably threatens American sovereignty and U.S. national security interests.”

As Scott Shapiro and I argue in our book, The Internationalists, the sovereigntist view of international law that the Trump administration has embraced fundamentally misconceives how international law actually functions. International law, in fact, largely exists to promote and protects State sovereignty. International treaties, after all, are made by States to promote their collective interests—including achieving goals that they could not achieve on their own. Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of an array of international arrangements has therefore not protected American sovereignty but has instead made us into voluntary outcasts.

Having become voluntary outcasts, can we reverse course? Is it possible to repair the damage done by an administration that has abandoned the international institutions once understood to be central to American influence in the world? To answer that question (which I take up in Part II), we first need to understand the toll the last three years has taken.

Trump Administration Withdrawals

As noted above, the Trump administration has not just stalled new commitments to international agreements, it has actively withdrawn from a number of treaties. The accounting offered below breaks the agreements into three categories: (1) nonbinding arrangements and international organizations, (2) executive agreements, and (3) Article II treaties. As explained in Part II, rejoining each type of arrangement requires different procedures and poses different legal and political challenges.

Nonbinding Arrangements & International Organizations

First are nonbinding arrangements and international arrangements. Nonbinding arrangements are just what they sound like—they do not create binding commitments. But they can nonetheless be extraordinarily important. They are used in a wide array of contexts to establish diplomatic commitments and they even mimic in some instances many of the features of a binding international arraignment, so much so that the State Department has issued guidance on how to try to avoid confusion about the nature of an agreement. The nonbinding arrangements and international organizations that the Trump administration withdrew from include:

  • Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the P5+1 and Iran: The JCPOA is a non-binding arrangement (or set of “political commitments”). Trump withdrew the United States from the JCPOA in May 2018.
  • N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC): The Human Rights Council was created by the U.N. General Assembly in 2006. During the Obama administration, the United States won one of the 47 seats on the Council and actively participated in its work. The Trump administration withdrew from the UNHRC in June 2018, apparently in protest of the Council’s criticism of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.
  • Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration: The Trump administration withdrew from participation in this non-legally binding process in December 2017.
  • Global Compact on Refugees: The Trump administration withdrew from this non-legally binding process in November 2018.
  • UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA): Established pursuant to U.N. General Assembly Resolution 194 (1948). The United States made voluntary funding donations to the UNRWA out of general humanitarian funds provided by the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, but announced that it would cease doing so as of August 31, 2018.

Executive Agreements

Executive agreements, which create binding legal obligations on the United States under international law, are commonly grouped into one of three categories based on the type of authorization that supports the agreement. (1) A “sole executive agreement” is concluded by the president on his or her own constitutional authority without any express congressional authorization or approval. (2) An “ex ante congressional-executive agreement” is authorized in advance by statute, treaty, or agreement and concluded by the president without subsequent congressional review or approval. (3) An “ex post congressional-executive agreement” is approved by a majority of Congress after it is negotiated by the president, usually through the passage of ordinary legislation. (Some argue there is an additional category that is referred to as “Executive Agreements+”: an agreement made by the executive branch that neither relies on an independent presidential power nor is specifically authorized by Congress. Its legal justification, instead, is that it “complements” or is “consistent with” existing federal law, and thus requires no additional congressional action. For these purposes, such agreements would mirror the sole executive agreement category.) Trump has withdrawn from three prominent executive agreements: 

  • The Paris Agreement: This agreement was concluded as an executive agreement pursuant to the 1992 Framework Convention (an Article II treaty); many provisions are non-binding. The United States submitted its formal intention to withdraw on November 4, 2019, which will go into effect on November 4, 2020.
  • World Health Organization (WHO) Constitution: The United States joined the Constitution of the World Health Organization with an understanding that it could withdraw by providing one year’s notice and after meeting its financial obligations to the organization. On July 6, 2020, the United States delivered its formal intent to withdraw effective July 6, 2021.
  • United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Constitution: The United States joined through domestic legislation passed in 1946. The United States officially withdrew from UNESCO on December 31, 2018, after announcing its plan to withdraw in October 2017. The withdrawal occurred pursuant to Article II(6) of the UNESCO Constitution. When the United States previously withdrew from UNESCO in 1984 and then rejoined 18 years later, it did not seek new congressional authorization instead relying on the statutory authorization that had allowed the initial U.S. entry into UNESCO in 1946.

Article II Treaties

Article II treaties are treaties negotiated by the president and then submitted to the Senate for its “advice and consent,” as specified in Article II of the Constitution. Such agreements are by far the most difficult to make. In the past there has been substantial disagreement about the power of the president to unilaterally withdraw from agreements that takes two branches to make. Whether there are actions Congress might take to constrain or respond to withdrawals is a matter of ongoing debate. The fact remains, however, that presidents have successfully withdrawn from such treaties on their own. Never before Trump, however, has a president withdrawn from Article II treaties in such numbers. Specifically, Trump has withdrawn from an unprecedented five Article II treaties in three years:

  • Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty: The United States signed in December 1987 and ratified in June 1988. The Trump administration announced its intent to withdraw in October 2018. The United States formally withdrew in August 2019, pursuant to Article XV of the treaty, after providing six months’ notice.
  • Treaty on Open Skies: The United States signed in March 1992 and ratified in November 1993; the Treaty did not enter into force until 2002, 60 days after the deposit of the 20thinstrument of ratification. The Trump administration filed formal notice of withdrawal on May 22, 2020. The withdrawal will become effective six months from that date (November 22, 2020).
  • Optional Protocol of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations: The United States signed in June 1961 and ratified in November 1972. The Trump administration announced its intention to withdraw from the Protocol in October 2018. The Protocol does not explicitly state rules for withdrawal. The United States has stated that this means that withdrawal is immediate, whereas the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties (VCLT) (to which the United States is not a party, but which is considered indicative of customary international law) provides that withdrawal would only be allowed if the treaty by its nature implies that withdrawal is permitted or the parties intended it. The VCLT also provides that in such cases, parties must give at least 12 months’ notice of intention to withdraw.
  • Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights with Iran: The United States signed in August 1955 and ratified in September 1956. The Trump administration announcedS. withdrawal in October 2018, following a decision by the International Court of Justice that the United States had violated the treaty. Withdrawal was effective October 3, 2019, because there was a one-year period for the treaty to end following written notice under Article XXIII.
  • New START: The United States signed in April 2010 and ratified in February 2011; the treaty is up for extension on February 5, 2021. The Trump administration has signaled that it does not intend to extend the treaty, but it has not yet withdrawn.

In addition to the withdrawals outlined above, the Trump administration has threatened withdrawal but not (yet) made good on the threat for a number of agreements. In two cases—the Universal Postal Union, one of the longest-standing and most successful international organizations the world has known, and the Korea-United States Free Trade Agreement—he threatened withdrawal, but dropped plans to withdraw after claiming a concession had been made. The president has also threatened to withdraw from the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the North American Treaty Organization, but has not taken concrete steps to carry out those threats. In the case of the WTO, however, the administration has vetoed new members of the WTO Dispute Settlement Appellate Body, thus rendering it unable to hear any appeals. While this does not constitute withdrawal from the organization, it does threaten the ability of the organization to function as intended. Canada and the European Union forged a work-around deal to avoid the block and save the WTO dispute settlement process from complete collapse, but the organization remains hobbled by U.S. intransigence.

There are, moreover, a number of agreements the United States had not yet ratified, which the United States has “unsigned” or otherwise signaled intent to withdraw from under Trump, including the Arms Trade Treaty (signed in September 2013, not ratified; Trump announced signature “withdrawal”); Trans-Pacific Partnership (signed in February 2016, not ratified; Trump “withdrew signature” in January 2017; consensus of the remaining parties would be required for the United States to rejoin); and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) (negotiations abandoned).

Having outlined the scope of Trump administration’s withdrawals, I turn in the next Part to consider what Biden, if elected president, could do to reverse course.

Image: President Donald Trump receives a standing ovation while announcing his decision for the United States to pull out of the Paris climate agreement in the Rose Garden at the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Don’t Believe Trump’s Latest Con: The Strongman

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 21-25)

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

by

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

With RBG’s Passing, Start Thinking About How to Rein in the Supreme Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 14-18)

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 7-11)

by

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

by , , , , and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Oona Hathaway

Gerard C. and Bernice Latrobe Smith Professor of International Law at Yale Law School and Director of the Center for Global Legal Challenges at Yale Law School. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow her on Twitter (@oonahathaway).

Read these related stories next:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, without a face mask, speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the UN Security Council about Iran's alleged non-compliance with a nuclear deal and calling for the restoration of sanctions against Iran at United Nations headquarters in New York, August 20, 2020.

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

September 28, 2020 by

Adela Raz, Vice-President of the 75th session of the General Assembly and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the United Nations, chairs the general debate of the General Assembly's seventy-fifth session. Sitting at an appropriate socially distanced space is Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. Both wear face masks.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (Sept. 18-25)

September 25, 2020 by

Pakistani children and activists carry placards during a peace walk to mark Human Rights Day in Karachi on December 9, 2012. Signs read, "Do you know your human rights?" and "Human Right #26 The Right to Education"

Reclaiming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights from the Pompeo Commission – Part 2

September 23, 2020 by

First Nations protestors man a barricade on Highway 6 near Caledonia, Ontario which the protestors set up in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and the Tyendinaga Mohawks on February 26, 2020.

Post-Pandemic Canada: “At the Mercy of the Indian Race”?

August 25, 2020 by

A Colombian Army bomb disposal expert gets ready to start the controlled detonation of Chilean-made CB-250K cluster bombs May 7, 2009 at the Marandua military base, Vichada department, Colombia.

Treaty Banning Cluster Munitions Turns 10, but Without the US

July 31, 2020 by

Russian and US flags

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

July 27, 2020 by

US Marine Amphibious Assault Vehicles (AAV) prepare to hit the beach during the amphibious landing exercises as part of the annual joint US-Philippines military exercise on the shores of San Antonio town, facing the South China sea, Zambales province on April 11, 2019.

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

July 15, 2020 by

Letter to the Editor: There is No Affront to U.S. Sovereignty in the Int’l Criminal Court Investigation

July 2, 2020 by

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Rt. Hon. Lamberto Dini signs the Rome Statute at the Rome Conference in July 1998.

The ICC Wants Justice But Has No Mandate

June 24, 2020 by

The 73rd anniversary memorial service for the atomic bomb victims at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on August 6, 2018.

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

May 27, 2020 by

Military Space Operations and International Law

March 2, 2020 by

Taking Stock at 40: The UN Convention Against the Taking of Hostages

December 20, 2019 by