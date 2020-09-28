An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

September 28, 2020

Regular readers of Just Security will know that the United States and Russia do not see eye to eye on many matters touching on war and peace, not least around cyber, information security, and the conflict in Syria. But you do not have to squint to glimpse how the two are, in several important respects, similarly positioned on one side of an enduring impasse on autonomous weapons. While there is no definition in international law of autonomous weapons, one shorthand is weapons that, once initiated, can nominate, select, and apply force to targets without further human intervention. The debate is not purely academic: a handful of systems falling into this relatively narrow definition are already in use, such as so-called loitering munitions; once launched, those systems can linger in the air over several hours while scanning for targets and then strike without in-the-moment clearance by a human operator.

The spectrum of States’ views is on display in the Group of Governmental Experts (GGE) on emerging technologies in the area of lethal autonomous weapons. At its core, the deadlock concerns whether existing international law mostly suffices (as the United States, Russia, and a handful of others have asserted) or new legal rules are needed (as dozens of other States have contended). In brief, beyond largely generic reaffirmations of existing rules and agreement on the importance of the “human element” in the use of force, States disagree in certain critical respects on how to frame and address an array of legal dimensions concerning autonomous weapons.

The divide was once again apparent — but with a twist — during the first week of the GGE’s 2020 meetings, which took place online and at the U.N. in Geneva on September 21–25. For the first time since the GGE was established in 2016 under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), Russia did not participate in the meetings, and it did not publicly disclose (so far as I can detect) a reason for its absence. In its practice, the GGE operates on a consensus model under which any member can torpedo a substantive development. Russia’s absence did not escape notice among the governments in the room. In one evocative expression, the Chilean delegate stated during the final session that “the bear that’s not in the room needs to be in the room” (at 1:05:13 in the recording).

At least in theory, two sets of concerns — neither of which can be confirmed at this point — might be motivating the call for Russia to return. One is that Russia’s absence might delay the work of the GGE. Another is that its absence might signal that Russia will withdraw from the GGE altogether or even seek to close down the process for all CCW parties. If Russia withdraws, the argument goes, it may be difficult for the remaining participants to move forward because other countries, not least those with advanced technological capabilities, may not want to commit to something that Russia is also not on board with. If the GGE is discontinued, the possibility that some State or group of countries might initiate a process outside of the CCW might become more likely. It seems doubtful, though, that all of the other States that are in the GGE will take part in a process outside of the CCW, which could pose additional challenges for a legal regime that by and large strives to be universal, uniform, and comprehensive.

For now, it seems too early to tell what to make of Russia’s absence last week. But for an already wobbly initiative, it certainly did not signal that the impasse on autonomous weapons is more likely to be resolved anytime soon.

The GGE’s Complex Mandate

Legal and other concerns around technologies related to autonomous weapons have been discussed at the intergovernmental level at least since 2013. The intervening years have witnessed a cascade of States’ views as well as advocacy efforts, scholarly studies, and policy engagements. Some essential agreements among States can be detected — but so, too, can significant divergences. The discussion sites have included the U.N. General Assembly’s First Committee in New York and the Human Rights Council and the CCW in Geneva.

In November of 2019, the Meeting of the CCW High Contracting Parties decided to endorse 11 “guiding principles” affirmed by the GGE. The Meeting also mandated the GGE “to explore and agree on possible recommendations on options related to emerging technologies in the area of lethal autonomous weapons” in 2020 and 2021 — a formulation that, to put it mildly, is open to different interpretations of what is called for. Furthermore, in terms that are difficult to parse even for well-versed experts, the Meeting also tasked the GGE with considering those “guiding principles,” the GGE’s “work on the legal, technological and military aspects,” and the GGE’s previous conclusions in order to “use them as a basis for the clarification, consideration and development of aspects of the normative and operational framework on emerging technologies in the area of lethal autonomous weapons systems.”

Following delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in recent months States and organizations submitted commentaries on the “guiding principles.” And a few weeks before the meeting in late September, the then-chair of the GGE circulated a paper that attempted to identify six “commonalities” based on those commentaries.

One of the endorsed “guiding principles” is that international humanitarian law (IHL) “continues to apply fully to all weapons systems, including the potential development and use of lethal autonomous weapons systems.” Along the same lines, one of the purported commonalities identified by the chair is that “[o]verall, international law, including [IHL], regulates emerging technologies in the area of lethal autonomous weapon systems.” A close reading of States’ views suggests that — beyond those generic formulations on IHL’s applicability (vital as they are) — States nevertheless hold seemingly irreconcilable positions on whether existing law is fit for purpose or new law is warranted.

The Current Impasse

The current impasse on autonomous weapons might be traced to at least two factors. The first concerns definitions. There are widely differing conceptions of autonomous weapons and their technical characteristics (at least for purposes of the GGE). And there is also a divergence on sequencing, especially whether States must first agree on minimal definitional elements before taking more concrete steps or, alternatively, whether countries can develop a political declaration (or even a legal instrument) without first establishing agreement on what specific technologies are of concern. The second factor is a significant difference of views on what international law already permits, mandates, and prohibits in practice and corresponding positions on whether or not the law is satisfactory.

GGE debates on the law most frequently fall under three general categories: IHL rules on the conduct of hostilities, especially on distinction, proportionality, and precautions in attacks; reviews of weapons, means, and methods of warfare; and individual and State responsibility. Perhaps the most pivotal axis of the current debate, which touches on all three categories, concerns the desirability, or not, of developing and instantiating a concept of “meaningful human control” (or a similar formulation) over the use of force, including autonomy in configuring, nominating, prioritizing, and applying force to targets. Alongside States, several organizations have strived to provide more information and greater specificity around what the law does or should require with respect to the “human element” debate. These include detailed considerations put forward by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute as well as the International Panel on the Regulation of Autonomous Weapons. For its part, the U.N. Institute for Disarmament Research stands out as a trusted partner for several States in producing digestible insights on intersections between law, technologies, and operations. Recent examples include UNIDIR publications on targeting practices and robotic swarms, as well as on predictability and understandability in military applications of artificial intelligence.

Here is where there seems to be relatively little meaningful daylight between the positions set out in broad brushstrokes by the United States and Russia in the GGE — at least while Russia was still participating in the meetings. Alongside a handful of other States (such as Australia and Israel), the United States and Russia point to purported humanitarian benefits and potential for greater legal compliance from limited autonomy, or at least automation, in certain weapon systems. Ahead of the latest GGE meeting, the United States  and Russia each circulated respective papers that envision greater legal compliance through such technologies. (U.S. views are set out more fully in papers submitted in 2018 and 2019, and Russia’s position is also set out in earlier submissions.) There are differences in presentation and specificity between the positions elaborated by the United States and Russia. But a basic idea underlying both is that technical configurations underlying autonomy in weapon systems can, if prudently adopted and appropriately constrained, lead in concrete cases to better-informed decision-making and better outcomes from a humanitarian perspective.

According to an informal translation, in its paper submitted before the latest meeting, Russia asserts that

[t]he existing complexes of a high degree of military autonomy in the Russian Federation significantly contribute to the compliance during hostilities with such key principles of IHL as proportionality and distinction. This is due to the fact that, in addition to their technological advantages (accuracy, speed, effectiveness), such weapons neutralize human-caused risks (operator’s mistakes due to his or her mental or physiological state, ethical, religious or moral attitudes), and thus reduce the probability of unintentional attacks against civilians and non-military targets.

For its part, the United States argues that emerging technologies in the area of lethal autonomous weapons systems could (among other things) reduce risk to civilians, including through autonomous self-destruct mechanisms (such as self-destructing ammunition that destroys the projectile after a period of time to pose less risk of inadvertently striking civilians and civilian objects), increased awareness of civilians on the battlefield (including using artificial intelligence to autonomously identify objects of interest from imagery), and automated target identification, tracking, selection, and strike capabilities. In short, the U.S. delegation contends, following extensive testing and verification and in line with preset limits on particular systems, these technologies can be employed to make consequences more foreseeable, to more strictly limit effects, and to more soundly effectuate a commander’s intent.

States on the other side of the stalemate often frame their arguments by asserting that it is unethical and should be illegal to deploy combinations of sensors, data, algorithms, and machines that can kill humans without sufficient human oversight, intervention, control, or judgment. They contend that a consensus can be reached on minimal definitional elements to move to negotiations for a new treaty. And they question whether proponents’ arguments in favor of limited autonomy in weapons can be satisfactorily verified. Buttressed by calls for new law from a growing array of advocacy organizations, especially the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, Austria, Brazil, and Chile have issued an appeal to negotiate a legally binding instrument that would codify “meaningful human control over critical functions in lethal autonomous weapon systems.”

In the middle sits a not-insignificant number of countries in favor of more detailed discussions but not pressing for new legal instruments — at least not yet. In practice, these States prioritize seeking incremental progress to close the normative chasm while maintaining the process in the CCW. For at least some of the middle-ground States, a concern is that perceptions of growing recalcitrance by the United States, Russia, and like-minded countries may lead States calling for new law to initiate a separate process outside of the CCW. That could, so the argument runs, risk creating both a bifurcated normative regime on one of the highest-profile contemporary IHL debates and a possibly unworkable new norm.

What’s Next

The second week of the 2020 GGE meetings is scheduled for November 2–6. On November 11–13, the Meeting of CCW High Contracting Parties will decide for how long (somewhere between 10 and 20 days) the GGE will meet in 2021. Perhaps Russia will participate in the second week of 2020 GGE meetings — or perhaps it will not. Meanwhile, attempting to build on Brazil’s and Germany’s recent efforts outside of the CCW, Japan reportedly plans to host an international conference on autonomous weapons. Austria may organize an event in early or mid-2021 on related themes as well. Off in the distance is the 2021 Sixth Review Conference of the CCW, which will decide the future of the GGE.

IMAGE: Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 21-25)

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

by

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

With RBG’s Passing, Start Thinking About How to Rein in the Supreme Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 14-18)

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 7-11)

by

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

by , , , , and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Dustin Lewis

Dustin A. Lewis is the Research Director of the Harvard Law School Program on International Law and Armed Conflict (HLS PILAC).

Read these related stories next:

Palestinian protesters run for cover as Israeli forces fire tear gas canisters during clashes following a demonstration marking the first anniversary of the "March of Return" protests, near the border with Israel east of Gaza City on March 30, 2019.

Extrajudicial Executions from the United States to Palestine 

August 7, 2020 by

Getting Serious About Protecting Health Care in War

July 28, 2020 by

Injured Iraqis classified as enemy prisoners of war walk into a medevac helicopter as they are transferred from the 28th Combat Support Hospital, about 25 kilometers south west of Baghdad, 15 July, 2003, to Camp Cropper, a prison camp at the Saddam International Airport in Baghdad.

New Developments in ICRC Commentaries to the POW Convention

June 18, 2020 by

The entrance near the new courtroom at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

May 28, 2020 by

A doctor speaks with a patient during an online consultation session at a hospital in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on February 4, 2020.

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

May 21, 2020 by , , and

Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of an attack outside a hospital in Kabul on May 12, 2020.

Beyond Reproach: Legal, Political, and Social Implications of the Recent Attack on a Maternity Ward in Afghanistan

May 19, 2020 by

Accountability in the Time of COVID-19: Syria & Iraq

May 6, 2020 by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

April 23, 2020 by , and

Rohingya refugees, without wearing any mask or any other safty gear as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, wait in a relief distribution point at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia March 24, 2020.

COVID-19 and Humanitarian Access for Refugees and IDPs: Part 2 – Syria and Bangladesh

April 9, 2020 by and

Cyber Attacks against Hospitals and the COVID-19 Pandemic: How Strong are International Law Protections?

March 27, 2020 by , and

COVID-19 and Humanitarian Access in Starvation-Affected Countries: Part 1 – Yemen

March 26, 2020 by and

NATO Recognizes Space as an “Operational Domain”: One Small Step Toward a Rules-Based International Order in Outer Space

March 4, 2020 by