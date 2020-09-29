The U.S. Bears International Responsibility for Forced Sterilization of Women in ICE Detention

by and

September 29, 2020

According to a Sept. 14 complaint filed by Project South, whistleblower and nurse Dawn Wooten, and other organizations, a gynecologist contracted by the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia has performed hysterectomies on immigrant women in detention at an alarmingly high rate and without their informed consent. ICDC operates as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility owned and managed by LaSalle Corrections, a private corporation. This allegation is just one of many in the complaint, which describes appalling conditions of detention and an utter lack of care for detainees’ health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The complaint echoes serious, well-documented concerns regarding the provision of healthcare for detained immigrants, which have been raised since ICE’s inception and previously with its predecessor agency, the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

In July, one of us wrote about the forced sterilization of Uyghur women in China as a discriminatory, coercive population control campaign that rises to the level of a human rights violation. That piece posed the question: forced sterilization is clearly prohibited by international law, so why is it still happening? The answer to that question lies, in large part, in the prevailing lack of accountability for prior forced sterilizations, including – and perhaps, especially – in the United States. This country has a long history of coercive sterilization, including targeting of Latinas, Black women, and women in detention, that extends into the current era.

And, so, it bears repeating: a sterilization performed without the patient’s prior, full, free, and informed consent is a human rights violation. International human rights bodies have established (and repeatedly confirmed) that forced sterilization violates the right to freedom from torture or inhuman treatment. Depending on the specific circumstances and treaty law applicable to the situation, forced sterilization also may violate treaty provisions protecting the rights to liberty, respect for honor and dignity, respect for private and family life, freedom of expression, sexual and reproductive health, non-discrimination, and freedom to decide the number and spacing of one’s children. These rights apply regardless of a person’s migration status or whether a person is in detention.

This piece explains why the U.S. government bears international responsibility for forced sterilization of ICE detainees, and what obligations it has to prevent, investigate, and remedy those abuses.

Allegations of Forced Sterilization of ICE Detainees

According to the whistleblower complaint, a gynecologist providing healthcare to ICDC detainees removed the uterus of nearly every detainee sent to his office. The complaint includes a detainee’s report that the doctor performed hysterectomies on at least five ICDC detainees between October and December 2019, and that the women were confused about why the surgery had been performed. He reportedly sterilized multiple women who received incomplete or false information about the procedure or its purported necessity, including as a result of contradictory or inaccurate statements by medical personnel and inadequate Spanish-English interpretation.

Journalists have contributed more detail and corroboration in recent days. Tina Vasquez, writing for Prism, has independently reported one former-ICDC detainee’s allegation that the gynecologist performed a hysterectomy on her without her consent. Vasquez reports that the procedure took place at the Irwin County Hospital, a hospital managed by a private company owned by that same doctor. A former ICDC detainee has also publicy accused medical personnel of removing one of her fallopian tubes without her consent. Mexico is reportedly investigating the allegations.

Separately, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal stated she knows of five separate attorneys representing at least 17 immigrant women forced to have unnecessary gynecological procedures, including hysterectomies, while in ICE custody at ICDC. In an interview, Representative Jayapal described the three attorneys she had spoken with as “extremely reputable.” A Congressional delegation visited ICDC over the weekend and spoke with multiple women who said they had been subjected to unwanted gynecological procedures.

The U.S. government has denied the whistleblower’s allegations and may attempt to assign blame to one “bad apple,” hoping to distinguish itself from China and its written population control policies (it has also imposed sanctions in connection with China’s treatment of the Uyghur population). But the fact that there is not – to our knowledge – an express U.S. government policy of sterilizing immigrant women in ICE detention does not absolve the United States of liability.

Good Apple, Bad Apple, Still the Government’s Apple

Generally, human rights treaties – including those to which the United States is party – impose obligations on States to respect, protect, and fulfill the rights they contain. Essentially, States must not themselves violate human rights, they must try to prevent others from doing the same, and they must take steps to facilitate full enjoyment of human rights. For the purposes of this article, we focus on the obligations to respect and protect.

Under the law of State responsibility, the obligation to respect applies across all branches of government and to any agent of the State, as well as to any person or entity exercising elements of governmental authority. When a private person or company is empowered by domestic law “to exercise functions of a public character normally exercised by State organs,” its conduct in carrying out those functions is attributable to the State.

As such, States are responsible for the treatment of detainees, including those in immigration detention. This includes treatment in privately-managed detention facilities and by private companies and their staff or contractors. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has stated, “States are responsible not only for the direct actions of their agents but also for that of third parties acting at the request of the State or with its tolerance or acquiescence.” In its new report on the use of private contractors in immigration and security contexts, the UN Working Group on the use of mercenaries writes, “States retain their obligations when they privatize the delivery of services that may have an impact on the enjoyment of human rights,” including with regard to immigration detention. At no time may a State engage in or permit acts of torture; the prohibition is absolute.

Pursuant to these standards, human rights bodies have held States directly responsible for forced sterilizations performed by doctors in public hospitals. This was the outcome, for example, in the case of I.V. v. Bolivia decided by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which held Bolivia responsible for violating its obligations to respect the rights to personal integrity, personal liberty, dignity, private and family life, access to information, and to raise a family under the American Convention on Human Rights. Though the United States is not a party to the American Convention, it has committed to respect these same rights through other regional and United Nations instruments. 

Obligations of Protection

Governments may also be indirectly responsible for human rights abuses by any actor, including companies and private individuals. The obligation to protect requires States to exercise due diligence to prevent, investigate, punish, and ensure access to redress for human rights abuses. Relevant action may include “legislative, judicial, administrative, educative and other appropriate measures” to deter rights violations.

Human rights bodies have identified specific obligations in the context of healthcare. As explained by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, “States must regulate and supervise all activities related to the health care given to the individuals under [their jurisdiction], as a special duty to protect life and personal integrity, regardless of the public or private nature of the entity giving such health care.” Governments must also “submit, investigate and decide complaints, and establish suitable disciplinary or judicial procedures for cases of inappropriate professional conduct or the violation of patients’ rights.” The IACHR views States’ obligations as being “even greater” in the context of medical care provided by private actors in places of detention.

Human rights bodies have adopted a number of specific decisions and recommendations on forced sterilization. For example, States must clearly establish and define the obligation to obtain informed consent to sterilization. (Because Bolivia failed to do this, the Inter-American Court held the State had not satisfied its due diligence obligation to prevent forced sterilization, an obligation arising from its duty to protect the rights to humane treatment, liberty, and privacy, among other rights, that the United States is also obligated to protect.)In the context of modern-day forced sterilizations of Indigenous in women in Canada, assessed in light of Canada’s obligations under the American Declaration of the Rights and Duties of Man, the IACHR has “highlight[ed] that given that surgical sterilizations are procedures of great consequence for the reproductive health of a person, the controls to ensure that consent is provided in a free, informed and voluntary manner must be particularly rigorous.” It also urged the government “to maintain public and periodically updated records on reports of forced sterilizations, duly disaggregated by gender, ethnicity and other relevant criteria; to provide comprehensive training to health practitioners; and to raise awareness among Indigenous communities on their sexual and reproductive rights.”

U.S. Responsibility for Treatment of Detainees at ICDC

The United States’ international human rights obligations include those contained in the treaties it has ratified, among them the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), Convention against Torture (CAT), and International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD). According to the IACHR and its counterpart Court, as a member of the Organization of American States (OAS), the United States also has international legal obligations under the American Declaration of the Rights and Duties of Man. Each of these instruments protects rights relevant to conditions in immigration detention. For example, the ICCPR and American Declaration both protect the rights to life and freedom from inhumane treatment, among others. The relevant monitoring bodies have all recognized forced sterilization as a violation of their respective treaties.

ICE is the government agency responsible for enforcing the country’s immigration laws. Among other functions, it manages the vast system of immigration detention and deportation. ICDC is one of a growing number of immigration detention facilities operated by for-profit companies through contracts with ICE. LaSalle Corrections, which manages ICDC, is an increasingly important contractor.

Allegations of abuses and substandard conditions in U.S. immigration detention are well-documented and diverse, including in the provision of healthcare. In its 2011 report, the IACHR expressed concerns over “persistent complaints of improper medical care for immigration detainees.” LaSalle has been accused of allowing, or creating, poor conditions in its facilities and taking inadequate measures to protect the health of detainees, including in the context of COVID-19. A 2017 report by Project South and the Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Pennsylvania State Law describes many problems at ICDC and another Georgia facility, such as detained immigrants “being forced to eat rancid foods” and an “alarming” “lack of adequate access to medical care.” A VICE News article from 2019 summarizes some of the complaints against LaSalle-operated facilities, describing them as “horrific.” (LaSalle has also been accused of abuses in the jails it operates.)

For years, advocates and the international human rights community have brought these allegations to the attention of officials within the U.S. government, but they have been met largely with silence as LaSalle continues to profit from its contract with the Department of Homeland Security. Among many other examples, Project South has submitted communications to Congress and to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission detailing inhumane treatment in immigration detention centers in Georgia. A May 2018 Communication to the UN special procedures with relevant mandates set forth the panoply of rights violations committed at ICDC and the neighboring Stewart Detention Center, in Lumpkin, GA (operated by CoreCivic, Inc.). While information regarding forced hysterectomies had not yet come to light, the communication set forth in detail gross neglect in the provision of medical care, and retaliation against those who dared to raise complaints. Eleven UN special procedures, led by the UN Working Group on the use of mercenaries, communicated their concerns to the U.S. government, while also communicating directly to LaSalle Corrections and CoreCivic.

The U.S. government’s response has been to continue the contracts with LaSalle Corrections and CoreCivic without providing the necessary additional oversight to ensure the humane treatment of those detained at ICDC and the Stewart Detention Center, despite its legal responsibility noted above for those detained in these facilities. The result has been deaths by suicide and medical neglect, and as recently reported, the sterilization of immigrant women without their consent.

While there is little information available publicly on the specific circumstances in which women were allegedly involuntarily sterilized at ICDC, it is clear that the U.S. government has failed to adequately regulate and supervise the provision of healthcare there, despite numerous complaints that the medical care failed to meet minimum standards necessary to ensure the health and safety of those under its custody  Indeed, it has wittingly allowed the perpetuation of medical neglect and denial of basic rights, including the fundamental right to dignity of those detained under its custody. The United States therefore bears responsibility under international human rights law for the abuses that have occurred, including the forced sterilization of any woman detained at ICDC, or other detention facilities operating under its authority.

IMAGE: Cell room doors are seen at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, on August 13, 2018. A former regional jail, the facility has been contracted by the US Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 21-25)

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

by

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

With RBG’s Passing, Start Thinking About How to Rein in the Supreme Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 14-18)

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 7-11)

by

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

by , , , , and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Lisa Reinsberg

Executive Director of the International Justice Resource Center. Follow her on Twitter (@LReinsberg).

Sarah Paoletti

Sarah Paoletti is a Practice Professor of Law and the founding Director of the Transnational Legal Clinic (@penntlc) at the University of Pennsylvania Carey School of Law.

Read these related stories next:

Members of the Oromo Ethiopian community in the US demonstrate in Washington DC, on July 17, 2020, in support the Oromo minority in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Democracy Veers Off Track: What’s at Stake

September 28, 2020 by

A young boy walks in front of a grafittied wall spelling out the symptoms of and ways to avoid Coronavirus in Mathare informal settlement on July 10, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Access to Information During a Pandemic – A Matter of Life or Death

September 25, 2020 by

U.S. Attorney General William Barr removes his face mask before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee in the Congressional Auditorium at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

September 24, 2020 by

Pakistani children and activists carry placards during a peace walk to mark Human Rights Day in Karachi on December 9, 2012. Signs read, "Do you know your human rights?" and "Human Right #26 The Right to Education"

Reclaiming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights from the Pompeo Commission – Part 2

September 23, 2020 by

A monitor displays the words Commission on Unalienable Rights behind Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he speaks without a face mask during a news conference at the State Department in Washington,DC on July 15, 2020.

Reclaiming Human Rights from the Pompeo Commission – Part 1

September 22, 2020 by

Protesters demonstrate against the war in Yemen and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabian embassy on October 25, 2018 in London, England. A sign reads, "Justice for Jamal."

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

September 21, 2020 by and

Abortion rights activists rally in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2019. Signs read, "Safe abortion is a human right" and "Keep abortion legal."

UN Experts to Trump Administration: Reproductive Rights are Human Rights

September 18, 2020 by

Boys lay on top of one another at an overcrowded Juveniles’ cell at Tal Kayf prison in April 2019.

How to Answer Iraq’s Failure to Put a Stop to Torture

September 16, 2020 by

Trump and Chad Wolf speak to members of border control on August 18, 2020. Neither wear face masks.

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

September 16, 2020 by

France's president Emmanuel Macron (L) and Chad's president Idriss Deby shake hands as they hold a press conference at the presidential palace in N'Djamena, on December 23, 2018.

Chad’s Counterterrorism Support Abroad Drives Repression and Discontent at Home

September 10, 2020 by

Trump and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales at the South Portico of the White House on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

September 10, 2020 by

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi addresses the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2018 in New York City.

Egypt’s Agenda for Reshaping the UN on Counterterrrorism

September 9, 2020 by