Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 17-21)

Protests and Deployment of Federal Forces
- “Head-On Into Peril”: Connecting 9/11 and Law Enforcement Abuses in Portland
by Alka Pradhan (pradhanalka)
Authoritarianism/Democratic Backsliding
- Executive Absolutism on Trial
by Adam Littlestone-Luria (@ALittleStone)
- How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests
by Tatyana Margolin (@TaMa_Le)
2020 Election: USPS
- The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service: A Timeline
by Chris Shenton (@ChrisShenton1)
United Nations
- The Challenges of a New UN Security Council Resolution on Foreign Fighters
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
- The UN Security Council Is About to Dangerously Undermine Fair Trial Guarantees
by Simon Crowther
- The UN Guidelines on “Battlefield” Evidence and Terrorist Offences: A Frame, a Monet, or a Patchwork?
by Robert Cryer (@cryer_r)
State Department / Congressional Oversight
- Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress
by Molly Claflin (@MMCinDC) and Austin Evers (@AREvers)
Lebanon
- Special Tribunal for Lebanon is Set to Issue Historic Ruling on the Assassination of PM Hariri
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
- The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast
by Tess Graham (@tess_e_graham)
Refugees – Iraq
- Ignoring Iraq’s Most Vulnerable Displaced Families Undermines US Stabilization Agenda in Iraq
by Alexandra Saieh (@alex_saieh)
Department of Defense
- A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience
by Alice Hunt Friend (@ahfdc)
Immigration
- Border Justice in the Age of Pandemic
by Itamar Mann (@itamann)
China & Human Rights
- How China is Violating Human Rights Treaties and its own Constitution in Xinjiang
by Giavanna O’Connell (@gigioconnell)
Intelligence Community
- The Ties That Bind: The CIA in the Face of Presidential Attack
by Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer)
Proxy Warfare
- House and Senate Chart Different Courses on US Clandestine Support of Foreign Militias
by Tommy Ross
Images [from left to right]: TOUSSAINT KLUITERS/AFP via Getty; Delil souleiman/AFP via Getty; SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty;
Mona Mehdi; Alex Wong/Getty; MOHAMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP via Getty