The UN Guidelines on “Battlefield” Evidence and Terrorist Offences: A Frame, a Monet, or a Patchwork?

by

August 21, 2020

In December 2019 the United Nations Counter Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), with the support of the traditional alphabet soup of other U.N. organizations focused on counter-terrorism, promulgated their “Guidelines to facilitate the use and admissibility of evidence in national criminal courts of information collected, handled, preserved and shared by the military to prosecute terrorist offences.” The (perhaps overly ambitious) objective of the Guidelines is to provide “a broad range of relevant stakeholders” information on how to address questions of admissibility that arise in conflict or post-conflict situations (p. 6). It has to be said though that there seems to be a rather large focus on the military, who are not usually trained criminal investigators, and not ideally suited to take the lead on roles such as evidence collection.

The Guidelines are structured, after its introduction (Part I), to provide General Guidelines (Part II), moving to discuss Mandates and Co-operation (Part III), Jurisdiction and Legal Challenges (Part IV), and Military Practice (Part V), and consists of twenty eight “general” policy guidelines that range from the normative, through the hortorary, to, at times, statements of the obvious. For space reasons this post will not cover all of the issues addressed in the Guidelines. Rather, it draws out some general legal themes, accompanied by some brief commentary. It is intended to provide a lawyer’s analysis; its broader policy implications must await the attention of those more expert in those areas.

The Status of the Guidelines

The first thing to note is the status that the Guidelines seeks to assert for itself. It is at one level (in spite of the fact that anecdotally it seeks to be influential within the U.N. system, and seems primed to do so) it claims to be humble in its claimed relevance, stating that it is a preliminary set of views on a hugely complex issue that must be further refined, and are as such, an interim basis for discussion at the national level (p. 3). Therefore, at one level, the Guidelines purport to be barely even soft law, but to treat it as such would be simplistic, in that it mixes law, policy, and practice in a manner that is not always clear as to what within it is to be considered binding, advisable, and practicable. This means that care needs to be taken in assessing the authority of each part of the Guidelines and their accompanying commentary, as not all parts have an identical, or even similar normative status, and it can be equivocal on certain points. It is notable that this “mix and match” approach to matters of such importance is unlikely to satisfy international lawyers. At the very least, the Guidelines present a reader beware situation.

Sources

One area in which the Guidelines are frustrating is in its deployment of sources of legal authority, the basis for which is not explained, and throughout, mixes the binding (e.g. Guidelines 7 and 12), non-binding (e.g. Guidelines 6 and 7), and what comes across as reasonable to the authors of the report in reconciling various views on a particular issue (e.g. Guideline 11 on sharing information bilaterally). At times (e.g. section IV, and Guidelines 3 and 8), the Guidelines simply state the obvious, which is unobjectionable, and the points (e.g. on promoting co-operation) may bear repetition. This lack of clarity makes it difficult to evaluate where the Guidelines claim law, practicality, or the authority of reason, as supporting its conclusions.

The Guidelines document itself states that it is based on “several sources, including international law, and the practice of some member States” (p. 3). These States are not, however, identified. And there is little in the document to assuage a feeling that the “practice” referenced is solely that of wealthy and powerful Western States (see e.g. Guideline 13). It may be that it is not the case, but the failure to identify the relevant States examined when it comes to practice, invites, for example, post or neo colonial critiques. It is worth bearing in mind that the original basis for the Guidelines was the perceived scourge of “Foreign Terrorist Fighters” (“foreign” to whom being a question left unanswered), before its remit was expanded to be applicable more generally, a worrying development, as the absence of a clear definition allows counter terrorist powers to be rolled out into other areas. Examples of this counterterrorism creep abound.

Normalization as well as externalization/universalization appears to have raised its head here, alongside the use of the term “battlefield” evidence, however, the term was eventually dropped, deliberately, so the Guidelines could be framed as being of a more general applicability. However, it appears these changes were made with little consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Reflecting this the Guidelines’ attention seems to focus solely on the practice and wishes of Western States, rather than fully integrating the perspectives of all relevant actors. Many of those other actors are far closer to the “front lines” in relation to the issues the document covers when compared to the States whose practice seems to have been the cynosure of the drafters. Despite this apparent narrow focus on Western States, the drafters of the Guidelines explicitly claim that they sought to engage all relevant actors (listed on p. 6) including, among others, the military, law enforcement officials, and national policy makers. That itself may have been a Sisyphean task, but it bears more than a passing mention that these groups are all State actors. Hence it is no surprise that the Guidelines’ concentration is decidedly upon the technical/prosecutorial, with an emphasis on facilitating the work on those operating in these areas, and occupying these roles (although see p. 27).

Defense lawyers and rights do not get a great deal of attention, although the rule of law does raise its head fairly frequently, but without much specificity. Most notably (and conveniently for the drafters), with limited reference to the full panoply of obligations States owe criminal defendants under international law.

In such a complex and controversial area as is covered by the Guidelines, such methodological fogginess is unhelpful, especially given its links to the authority of the work, and its clear intention to influence its (State-based) audiences.

Definitions

The lack of a clear methodology is a microcosm of a larger issue with the Guidelines. Although some terms are explained (such as “foreign terrorist fighter” – defined on p. 15 with reference to Security Council Resolution 2178), for reasons of ecumenicism, key terms remain undefined, and where there is such specification, they can be partial, in at least one of the senses of the terms being defined.

To take one example, the Guidelines speak of the rule of law as meaning, for the most part as compliance with the relevant provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). While the provisions of the ICCPR may be useful in many instances (for example, in providing fair trial and accompanying rights), the applicability of these rights (in particularly extraterritorially) is not taken into account by the CTED.

In addition, the Guidelines document does not speak of the specific obligations States may also have under regional treaties that may be the basis of significant obligations, such as European, African, or Inter-American multilateral human rights instruments. The practice of States needs to be appraised against the backdrop of all of the legal obligations they have, lest we fall victim to the temptation to universalize regional or local specifics. Although the Guidelines document clearly prefers to rely upon U.N. and global sources, it does occasionally refer to regional practice and authority (e.g. pp. 15, 17, 21, 27, 30), but nowhere is the relative normative weight of these varying sources explained. It could be countered that the Guidelines does not seek to set out the law, and only looks to help policy makers assist States to “develop their domestic policies and legal framework in this area” (p. 3). However, these frameworks will differ between States, and depend upon their specific obligations, so the failure to define what that framework may be is unfortunate, as there is a risk of treating the parochial as the worldwide.

The same critique (of non-definition) might be thought to apply to the proverbial Pachyderm in the room of the definition of terrorism itself. At no point does the Guidelines come close to setting down a definition of terrorism, even for its own purposes. Given the absence of any global agreement on such a definition, this may be understandable, but owing to precisely that point, and the vastly different definitions of terrorism existing at both the international and domestic level profligately referred to in the February 2011 decision in the Ayyash case of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon arguing for a general customary law definition, that proved little other than dissensus, as Ben Saul has shown. This makes the ambit of the Guidelines document itself uncertain, and perhaps open to abuse, in spite of its assumed good intentions. It is not enough to hide behind the lack of notional normative force, especially when it is intended to refer to, among other things, legal obligations. This danger could be compounded should the Guidelines be referenced or treated as persuasive legal authority by key counterterrorism bodies, such as the U.N. Security Council.

To sweeten the pill of the above, there are times when the Guidance document is very helpful. For example, it draws a useful distinction between “information” and “evidence” as two separate concepts, especially in the context of admissibility (p. 3). This is exacerbated in this regard by, as the Guidelines accept, the reality that intelligence gathering in this regard may occur more for operational reasons than for the possibility of future prosecution. The relationship of this distinction to questions of Direct Participation in Hostilities, and the nature of intelligence gathering in the context of an ongoing conflict, is one which the Guidelines raises (at p. 13), but does not resolve. These challenges, however, have not stopped the increased use of intelligence evidence in terrorism prosecutions, in spite of concerns about its reliability, and difficulties in challenging or countering it. Hopefully, the Guidelines do not serve to exacerbate or legitimate this troubling trend. It may simply be the case that in such a tentative, consensus-seeking document, this vexed issue could not be expected to be settled, but the cost of compromise here has been utility.

Context and Admissibility

Quite rightly, the Guidelines deal with the difficulty of the context in which evidence is gathered, often in conflict situations, by the military, who are not, for the most part, trained criminal investigators. In keeping with its focus, the Guidelines document tends to view this evidence-gather as occurring “abroad.” This naturally raises considerable practical and operational difficulties, as well as the potential for conflicts between the purposes for which the evidence is being gathered (i.e. mission purposes versus possible future criminal prosecution). All of these are candidly and quite well explained at pages 9-10 and in Parts V and VI, which contain useful lists of good practice, which is to be commended.

That said, the focus – with some nods to the difficulties of reconciling the rule of law and human rights principles with admissibility standards (see pp. 20-21) – still very much remains on ensuring successful prosecutions. The proverbial thumb is very much on the prosecutorial side of the scale. This is problematic, in that, at the domestic level, “terrorist” prosecutions often involve the relaxation of evidentiary burdens and other rules. The consequences of this are often predictable, unfortunate, and sometimes, in time, officially regretted.

Legal admissibility is also a difficult and fissiparous area, which depends on various international and domestic approaches, and at the former level, trying to find a middle path that can accommodate both systems of detailed rules, and freer forms of proof that are often (broadly and semi-accurately) associated with the common law and civil law systems is no easy task. Given the differences between those systems, and balances each domestic jurisdictions draw between their universal and regional duties, and their municipal systems, as well as the fact that the Guidelines deals with co-operation between such jurisdictions, means that this is one of the areas in which the document can hardly enter into useful detail (see e.g. Guidelines 8-12), demonstrating that there may simply be no existing consensus that can be reported upon. Perhaps therefore, to be sanguine, the CTED cannot be blamed for that, though some may accuse it of drafting the Guidelines in an effort to overstate the degree of international consensus in order to facilitate an increase in terrorism prosecutions.

Conclusion

This article is not intended as a Jeremiad against the CTED or its Guidelines document. Clearly a great deal of effort has gone into its development, but owing to the subject, the CTED simply cannot claim to be definitive in many key areas. In this case, the Guidelines represents a “first swing” at a complex and divisive issue, and thus is intended as an interim measure. This framing, though, has its own costs. That which is written down tends to become a frame of debate, structuring thinking and thereby becoming sedimented into discussions, irrespective of its provenance (which here is an unelected, questionably diverse, and unaccountable body).

Furthermore, owing to the level of genuine disagreement, the Guidelines can, allusively be spoken of as a Monet picture – beautiful when viewed from afar, but when examined closely, difficult to draw out specifics. This is a problem here, as in the topics the Guidelines document deals with, the devil tends to be in the details, an area that the document often fails to deliver on. Instead, the document frequently stitches together useful discussion with vague terminology and various sources of differing authority. Therefore, while the Guidelines can generally be received as muted and useful, but should be approached from the perspective of critical engagement, rather than uncritical, wholesale adoption. It is the purpose of these initial impressions to assist in this process. Framing the Guidelines properly – as a tentative beginning to a much longer-term conversation around evidence gathering and terrorism prosecutions – will be made especially more difficult if current moves to have them positively mentioned by the Security Council (especially in a Resolution) come to fruition.

Image: Cover of U.N. Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED)  publication, “Guidelines to facilitate the use and admissibility as evidence in national criminal courts of information collected, handled, preserved and shared by the military to prosecute terrorist offences.” Source: U.N. Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee website.

 

Featured Articles

The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service: A Timeline

by

The UN Security Council Is About to Dangerously Undermine Fair Trial Guarantees

by

House and Senate Chart Different Courses on US Clandestine Support of Foreign Militias

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience

by

“Head-On Into Peril”: Connecting 9/11 and Law Enforcement Abuses in Portland

by

Ignoring Iraq’s Most Vulnerable Displaced Families Undermines US Stabilization Agenda in Iraq

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

Special Tribunal for Lebanon is Set to Issue Historic Ruling on the Assassination of PM Hariri

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 10-14)

by

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Robert Cryer

Professor of International and Criminal Law, University of Birmingham; and Extraordinary Professor of Law, University of the Free State, South Africa. Follow him on Twitter (@cryer_r).

Read these related stories next:

Empty UN Security Council chamber.

The UN Security Council Is About to Dangerously Undermine Fair Trial Guarantees

August 20, 2020 by

Somali soldiers enter Sanguuni military base, where an American special operations soldier was killed by a mortar attack on June 8, about 450 km south of Mogadishu, Somalia, on June 13, 2018.

House and Senate Chart Different Courses on US Clandestine Support of Foreign Militias

August 20, 2020 by

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley hold a press conference in the briefing room at the Pentagon on March 2, 2020 in Washington, DC.

A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience

August 19, 2020 by

Judges Walid Akoum, Janet Nosworthy, David Re, Micheline Braidy and Nicola Lettier preside over the first hearing in the trial of four people accused of murdering former Lebanese premier Rafiq Hariri at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon in The Hague on January 16, 2014.

Special Tribunal for Lebanon is Set to Issue Historic Ruling on the Assassination of PM Hariri

August 17, 2020 by

AFRICOM’s Improved Civilian Casualty Reporting System Still Leaves Gaps for Somalia

August 6, 2020 by

Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen on a screen for a virtual Security Council meeting.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 25-31)

July 31, 2020 by

A Colombian Army bomb disposal expert gets ready to start the controlled detonation of Chilean-made CB-250K cluster bombs May 7, 2009 at the Marandua military base, Vichada department, Colombia.

Treaty Banning Cluster Munitions Turns 10, but Without the US

July 31, 2020 by

Federal officers deploy tear gas while dispersing a crowd of about a thousand protesters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Thursday, July 24, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Defund America’s Endless Wars

July 29, 2020 by

United Nations Security Council delegates arrive at Sittwe airport on May 1, 2018 to meet with Myanmar officials and to inspect the latest situation in Rakhine state, home of the minority Rohingya Muslims.

The Rohingya Genocide and the ICJ: The Role of the International Community

July 28, 2020 by

Getting Serious About Protecting Health Care in War

July 28, 2020 by

A socially distanced UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 10-17)

July 17, 2020 by

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi speaks without a face mask during a press conference in Basra on July 15, 2020.

Iraq’s Raid on Iran-Backed Militias: Is the New Prime Minister Ready to Rein Them In?

July 16, 2020 by