“Head-On Into Peril”: Connecting 9/11 and Law Enforcement Abuses in Portland

by

August 19, 2020

“When 9/11 occurred, our folks did not quibble about whether there was danger ahead for them[, t]hey ran head-on into peril,” wrote FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich in early June during the first weeks of protest over the extrajudicial killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans. Bowdich’s mention of 9/11 compared protests of systemic racism across the United States by U.S. citizens, to the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon by al-Qaeda, a transnational terror organization. His reference to “our folks” analogized our military forces sent to Afghanistan – ostensibly to fight terrorism – with the patchwork of untrained federal officials given generic military uniforms and munitions and instructed to counter the protestors. And “running head-on into peril” is an unmistakable comparison between the federal government’s suppression of protest, and war.

The treatment of protestors as combatants to be battled, a framing echoed by Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump, should surprise no one. While the militarization of the police began long before 9/11, the hasty passage of the PATRIOT Act meant that major constitutional threats (such as Section 213’s authorization of warrantless searches by law enforcement in some situations) escaped sufficient national (and judicial) scrutiny. In the post-9/11 era, the National Guard and private contractors have been deployed alongside, and in some cases instead of, local law enforcement to monitor communities of color, such as in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Long before military-grade munitions were used on peaceful protestors in Lafayette Square, weapons and tanks flooded police departments that considered themselves the domestic counterparts of the military sent abroad in the “War on Terror.” Instead of being part of their communities, police departments have acted as an oppositional – even occupying – force, simulating wartime roles. It was no accident that people of color (primarily Black and Latino Americans, and Muslims around the world) were the primary targets of both military and police agencies post-9/11 – allowing the militarization of law enforcement to largely escape censure from the majority even as it became entrenched in American society.

While American police were militarized, elements of the federal response in Portland that have so horrified the nation became core features of – rather than aberrations from – post-9/11 counterterrorism, immigration, asylum and refugee policies. These shifts began with President Clinton’s “War on Drugs,” escalated under President Bush’s “War on Terror,” and became normalized under President Obama. The Trump administration’s response to the Portland protests and its manifestly bigoted, discriminatory “Muslim ban” policies, along with the more general destruction of asylum rights, among others, has predictably woven together different threads of post-9/11 national security policies (with widely disparate impacts at home and abroad) into a single ugly tapestry.

Unidentified Forces

The anonymity of the federal officials deployed by the Trump administration recalls the (mostly still) nameless and faceless CIA officials who kidnapped, tortured, and killed detainees with impunity between 2002 and 2007. The report of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence analyzing the CIA’s rendition, detention, and interrogation program details these abuses. For example, the report outlines how:

security officers wore all black uniforms, including boots, gloves, balaclavas, and goggles to keep [prisoners] from identifying the officers, as well as to prevent [detainees] ‘from seeing the security guard as an individual who [they] may attempt to establish a relationship or dialogue with.’ (quoting a redacted source in fn. 111).

Congress not only fully funded the CIA’s rendition and torture program, but Nancy Pelosi and other prominent members were reportedly given a “virtual tour” of the first of many secret prisons in which detainees were held and tortured, and were certainly briefed extensively on the use of torture techniques. Counsel representing tortured detainees more than a decade after the end of the rendition program are still fighting to learn the identities of key CIA and military witnesses and perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Blackwater and other private security contractors in Iraq – on the U.S. payroll – indiscriminately tortured and massacred Iraqi civilians alongside the U.S. military. Despite the war crimes committed by security contractors in Iraq, after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Blackwater employees were contracted by the Department of Homeland Security (created in 2002 to “protect the homeland”) to “secure” New Orleans against its own residents. “Armed as they would be in Iraq, with automatic rifles, guns strapped to legs, and pockets overflowing with ammo … [driving] around in SUVs and unmarked cars with no license plates,” the anonymous Blackwater forces worked with the Louisiana National Guard. Several Blackwater employees interviewed by Jeremy Scahill stated that they were authorized to use lethal force “if necessary.” At the time, human rights advocates such as Michael Ratner, president of the Center for Constitutional Rights, decried the “vigilantism” of this massive deployment of government and government funded military forces in Louisiana, but were ignored. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have also long used the same tactics along the U.S. border with Mexico, using unmarked vans, targeting people of color, and even employing private contractors – most recently to enforce the Trump administration’s much maligned “zero tolerance” and family separation policies.

It was inevitable that the tactics employed by CIA, federal forces, and private contractors would be adopted by local police departments. Following the unrest over the police killing of Freddie Gray in 2015, officials in “unmarked uniforms” swept up and detained protestors en masse. On a daily basis, in most large American cities, it has become common for “[p]lainclothes police squads [to] ride around in unmarked vehicles looking for citizens to tackle or throw against a wall, then search for guns or drugs.” Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of those victimized by these plainclothes “jump out boys” are people of color, especially Black Americans. The same big-city police departments stocking up on military gear from federal authorities and rejecting accountability also embraced “Countering Violent Extremism” programs and methodologies during the Obama administration. The FBI and militarized police departments targeted Muslim communities for surveillance, entrapment, and scapegoating, despite constitutional concerns, all while ignoring the rise of right-wing extremist groups.

Detention Without Due Process

Detention and interrogation without charges or access to counsel is perhaps one of the most infamous features of post-9/11 U.S. policies. Under the pretext of protecting the homeland, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers routinely used indefinite detention in abusive conditions (including of mothers and children) without access to counsel during the Bush and Obama administrations.

This particular crisis has intensified during the Trump administration. Outside the United States, hundreds of Muslim, non-citizen detainees were held by the CIA at black sites and by the military in Afghanistan and Iraq, tortured, and interrogated relentlessly without lawyers present. No charges were filed against the detainees accused of involvement in 9/11 until 2008, over five years after they were detained, and after years of incommunicado detention. Even now, prosecutors fight to use statements obtained through torture in efforts to convict, and execute, the 9/11 defendants who made those statements. For this reason, the Department of Justice still claims that the Constitution does not apply at Guantánamo Bay, territory under the legal jurisdiction of the United States.

Yet the Constitution was shockingly easy to suspend for U.S. citizens on U.S. soil as well. One early ignominious example was that of José Padilla, who was arrested in Chicago in 2002, detained incommunicado in a Navy brig in South Carolina, and tortured. The Bush administration claimed the ability to detain Padilla indefinitely as an “enemy combatant” who had allegedly planned to detonate a “dirty bomb” within the United States, and denied that Padilla was due any Sixth Amendment rights until charges were filed. The administration then refused to file charges against Padilla for over three years. Padilla was finally transferred to civilian custody for trial in 2006 after a protracted legal battle, but no evidence of a “dirty bomb plot” was ever produced by the prosecution.

Many rights groups, including the civil libertarian Cato Institute, protested the suspension of Padilla’s constitutional rights at the time. However, current critics of the Portland tactics, including Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes, defended the Bush administration by dismissing Padilla as “a genuine thug who had allegedly developed high-level Al Qaeda contacts and had been sent here to conduct operations.” Wittes counseled in favor of preventative detention and against releasing suspects until charges could be brought against them, writing that “this country has never embraced that theory in fighting foreign powers, nor could it.”

In a single sentence, Wittes thereby transformed Padilla from a U.S. citizen suspected of criminal activities, to an enemy combatant for a “foreign power,” and sought to place him beyond the reach of the Constitution on U.S. soil. There are glaring links between this logic – stripping a racialized, othered U.S. citizen of ordinary constitutional rights, as applied to Padilla – and the attempts to cast racialized victims of police brutality and protestors as “outsider” threats to America. Such links are made all the more apparent by Wittes’ usage of the racially-charged term “thug” to describe Padilla. Trump himself used the term to deride protestors calling for racial justice in May.

In 2020, Trump seeks (without basis) to designate “Antifa” a terror group, and U.S. citizen protestors into its combatant-members, all on U.S. soil. If history is guide, the endgame of such a move would be to characterize protestors as combatants and place them beyond constitutional protections from excessive force, indefinite detention, and other mistreatment. Citizenship should never be a factor in excusing government violations of fundamental human rights. But it should be a hard lesson that the federal government’s militarized violence in Portland and elsewhere, is shocking to the majority of the country now precisely because it is being committed primarily against citizen, many of whom are white. For Black Americans, Muslims, other minorities, asylum-seekers, and the advocates who fight for them, rather than an aberration, these abuses represent a continuation of decades of rule of law degradation by the United States – all in the name of national security.

(Author’s Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author and does not represent the opinion of the Department of Defense.)

Image: US Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary, Chad Wolf, testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on August 6, 2020 in Washington, DC, to answer questions about the use of federal agents during protests in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by ALEX WONG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience

by

“Head-On Into Peril”: Connecting 9/11 and Law Enforcement Abuses in Portland

by

Ignoring Iraq’s Most Vulnerable Displaced Families Undermines US Stabilization Agenda in Iraq

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

Special Tribunal for Lebanon is Set to Issue Historic Ruling on the Assassination of PM Hariri

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 10-14)

by

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Alka Pradhan

Alka Pradhan is Human Rights Counsel for Ammar al Baluchi at the Guantanamo Bay Military Commissions Defense Organization. Follow her/him on Twitter (@pradhanalka).

Read these related stories next:

Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a press conference on the actions taken by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents in Portland.

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

August 10, 2020 by

Protesters march holding placards and a portrait of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Hollywood, California on June 7, 2020.

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

August 5, 2020 by

Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen on a screen for a virtual Security Council meeting.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 25-31)

July 31, 2020 by

Federal Police in full camo uniform, gas masks, and large guns.

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

July 27, 2020 by

Secretary General Antonio Guterres virtually delivers his Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 17-24)

July 24, 2020 by

Federal officers in full camo gear with gas masks and guns prepare to disperse the crowd of protestors outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

The President’s Private Army

July 24, 2020 by

General Assembly Seventy-third session High-level plenary meeting to commemorate the one-hundredth anniversary of the establishment of the International Labour Organization. Vice President held virtually.

The UN Cannot Live on Past Laurels: The Time for Courageous Leadership on Anti-Black Racism Is Now

July 22, 2020 by

Soldiers handing out water and supplies during Operation HAWKEYE

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

July 21, 2020 by and

A woman wearing a face mask holds onto the bars of a gate.

The New Jane Crow: Women’s Mass Incarceration

July 20, 2020 by

Federal officers use tear gas and other crowd dispersal munitions on protesters outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Portland’s Pretext: Barr’s Long History Manipulating Law to Put Federal Forces on U.S. Streets

July 19, 2020 by and

Protesters Rally In Washington, DC On Fourth Of July

Transitional Justice in the United States

July 16, 2020 by

Demonstrators participate in a protest against police brutality on June 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Systemic Racist Police Brutality Shocks the Conscience of Humanity, but is it an International Crime?

July 11, 2020 by