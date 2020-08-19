A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience

by

August 19, 2020

Does military experience confer unique qualifications for civilian leadership in national security? Should a lack of military experience disqualify someone from senior leadership roles at the Department of Defense? Should the secretary of defense be required to have served in the military?

“Yes” appears to be the answer to each of those questions from a growing segment of military communities and the American public. Twenty years ago, the Triangle Institute for Security Studies’ surveys found military officers felt they could insist civilian leaders follow their advice. Many surveys since have shown the American public shares this attitude that military judgment is not only special but superior and should, at least in wartime, be allowed to overtake civilian judgment. Simultaneously, politicians and senior officers alike have learned that the military’s enormous credibility with the American public has political power. The Trump administration has purposefully chosen men with military experience to take up civilian leadership positions at the Department of Defense.

Americans seem to agree that military expertise is critical to national security, but are unsure whether military experience should be a pre-requisite for senior civilian DoD jobs. Despite the prevalence of the latter as a sentiment, it has not yet developed into a detailed argument. This piece imagines what that argument might be, and then explores its validity and possible counterarguments.

The conclusion is that although military experience can certainly help an individual perform well in leadership positions in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, it does not guarantee it. In general, the qualifications often generated by military careers are not exclusive to military experience and can therefore be found among the non-veteran civilian population. Under scrutiny, there is not enough logic or evidence to support the notion that military experience is a useful litmus test for public office. More important, exploiting military veterans’ politically salient qualifications risks further politicizing the military.

Military Qualifications

There are four potential categories of benefits associated with military experience: leadership and administrative skills, combat experience, prestige, and desirable character traits. Each category represents a range of experiences and skill sets, some of which are general in nature and some of which have very specific military applications.

In 1960, the sociologist Morris Janowitz examined the “post-retirement employment” of senior military officers and found, “these officers are persons who have specialized knowledge of the processes of government.” In other words, military officers often have experience leading large government bureaucracies. The skills associated with running bureaucracies include budgetary and personnel management, time management, public and private communications, and negotiation—including with members of Congress and their staffs, and, if the officer was sufficiently senior, White House staffers. Time in senior military service can indeed give an individual “knowledge of the processes of government” that can translate quite directly into civilian leadership roles at DoD.

However, the argument about officership and administrative skills arises less today than assertions that experience in combat is what truly forges leadership qualities. For a nation still at war after two decades of continual military operations, this argument seems germane on its face and worth taking seriously. Veteran and author Malcolm Nance put it forcefully: “We need combat veterans & Warriors [sic] who have experience in the pain & suffering of military families & servicemen et [sic] hardship while deployed.” He suggests that emotional experience is the key element of combat, giving individuals an ability to empathize with deployed personnel and their families and, presumably, therefore make better defense policy.

Other abilities gained in combat may include: the ability to work under extreme stress, quick and instinctual evaluation of physical threats, the application of training to specific circumstances, decisiveness, and clear communication skills. In sum, combat experience might give an individual the knowledge that builds judgment in time and under pressure as well as the capacity for human connection with those touched by wartime foreign policies.

Scrutinizing the leadership benefits of combat experience reveals that the abilities garnered by a career in military service are not purely technical. Military training, education, and experience may also build key character traits for good leaders. American sociologists, political scientists, and even a few psychologists began to write about “the military mind” in the 20th century, asserting that certain values and qualities were bred by a career in military institutions, including honor, self-discipline, courage, and patriotism. According to one Army study, “tenacity,” “confidence,” and “judgment” were universally present in good combat leaders.

A final benefit of military service is that it may lend a degree of credibility that could be helpful in civilian positions of DoD leadership. The military’s public prestige, its reputation for moral courage, and its assumed political objectivity together give the military exceptional authority with the general public and elites alike. This makes those with military backgrounds more appealing as political appointees. Recall not only President Donald Trump’s appointment of Jim Mattis, H.R. McMaster, and John Kelly to high-level political posts, but also that Congress tapped Joe Dunford to head a commission overseeing coronavirus-related aid (Dunford eventually withdrew himself from consideration).

The argument that a military background should qualify someone—should perhaps even be a requirement—for senior civilian leadership positions at DoD, then, is based on the administrative expertise, the combat experience, the character traits, and the credibility associated with military careers. This expertise, experience, and character presumably lend themselves to civilian leadership roles at DoD. Do they?

Job Requirements

Given the emphasis placed on the military background of the two most recent secretaries of defense, focusing on the job requirements for the role will also focus the argument. According to the description of the role in Title X of the U.S. legal code, the secretary must be “appointed from civilian life” and is in the military chain of command just below the president. He or she has “authority, direction, and control” over all of DoD, an organization comprising more than a million active duty military personnel, three-quarters-of-a-million civilian employees, and a $718 billion budget. DoD is also “one of the nation’s largest healthcare providers,” “executes a multibillion-dollar global supply chain and manages a 5 million-item inventory,” and manages real estate “at nearly 4,800 sites worldwide, covering 27.2 million acres of property.”

Among other duties, Title X makes the secretary responsible for prioritizing strategic goals, military missions, and resources, generating force-planning scenarios and deciding force size, shape, and posture. The secretary must understand the effects of different kinds of organization and personnel policies. The secretary must have current knowledge of the diplomatic relationships the U.S. maintains around the world and the implications of those relationships for the Combatant Commanders. The secretary must know enough about technological innovations to guide the department’s development efforts and investments.

Of course, no single person could possibly have substantive expertise in every single DoD mission area or up-to-date knowledge on every budgetary program, or every region of the world, or the concerns of every member of both congressional armed services committees and every cabinet official in the National Security Council. For just this reason, a sprawling staff—the Office of the Secretary of Defense—supports him in these efforts. Yet that office is not specified in the Title X list of duties. What the law does stipulate is that the secretary will seek input from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This is the legally provided mechanism for current military expertise to be supplied formally to the secretary.

And of course, he must do all of this with the political acumen required of a Cabinet-level official, a fact implied by the secretary’s job description but not explicitly stated. He must know organizational pathology or outright dishonesty when he sees it, be adept at assessing power and interests and making compromises. A good secretary draws on a lifetime of relationships across government, private industry, and the international community. A good secretary, in short, knows how to use all the human and material resources at his disposal in order to manage one of the world’s most sprawling professional portfolios.

Evaluating the Argument

A military background certainly may equip a candidate for leadership in DoD with the kinds of expertise and abilities that are well-matched to some civilian roles. Retired officers are likely to have experience leading bureaucracies and managing personnel, while some will also have the kinds of character traits associated with organizational success and performance in combat—like decisiveness and communication skills—that translate into one type of strong leadership. It is conceded, therefore, that military experience can provide an individual with capabilities and qualities that are helpful in government leadership roles.

Yet there are several reasons to reject blanket assertions that military service acts as a general qualifier for running or contributing to national security affairs in non-military capacities. Military service may certainly be helpful, but it is neither necessary nor sufficient for senior civilian leadership roles.

First, the diversity of people, branches, occupational specialties, and wartime experiences among men and women in uniform make it statistically improbable that one candidate’s military background will line up well with a specific civilian job function. Although a military career may certainly qualify someone for some civilian jobs, it does not qualify any single veteran for all civilian jobs. There is even a great deal of variation among officers’ experiences because of the size, sprawl, and diversity of the military itself. As the RAND Corporation recently found, the development of senior military officers is not uniform across the services.

Second, the more senior a civilian role, the wider its purview and the less applicable a military career spent on a single narrow expertise. This is especially true for the secretary of defense role, where any military branch, occupational specialty, or even combatant command is dwarfed by the vast span of control inherent to the job. In fact, the narrowness of a long military career could even be an impediment for a secretary, who will be better served by a diversity of experience needed to become a competent generalist and administrator. Even four-star admirals and generals, whose experience is the broadest in the military, are unlikely to have the breadth of experience needed to guide the Department of Defense in its external environment. A military background may be substantively helpful for a secretary but may also represent opportunity costs in terms of the diversity of experience that aids cabinet-level leadership. At the very least, it is just one field of knowledge among several, none of which alone are sufficient for success. Lacking experience in any one of these fields, to include military experience, should not therefore disqualify a potential secretary.

What about the argument that military experience confers unique qualifications for public office in the Defense Department? These rest on the assumption that military experience results in administrative skills, combat experience, prestige, and desirable character traits that are not only beneficial for civilian roles, but also cannot be produced by civilian experiences. Let’s examine these in turn.

The knowledge, skills, and abilities most widely available outside of military service are clearly in the area of administration. In Washington, bureaucrats are everywhere, and the kind of large enterprise leadership experience that is supposed to be so valuable among senior officers can be acquired by non-veterans in both the public and private sectors. Following the point about the diversity across military professional experiences, it also cannot be assumed that service at the senior officer level confers standard administrative qualifications.

Combat, in contrast, is the most uniquely military experience on its face. But the argument above—drawn from assertions made by others—is that combat builds empathy and character. It is hard to believe that those traits cannot be built in other ways, or that the human imagination is so limited that a non-veteran civilian could never conceive of the emotional toll war takes on combatants and their families. Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates wrote eloquently about the profound emotional impact on him—and on his leadership choices—of visiting wounded warriors. Although he had been a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and served as an intelligence officer at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, he did not serve in combat, yet that did not stop him from bearing witness to its costs. Moreover, there are some civilians who may not have fired weapons as combatants, but who have experienced the stress of living in a combat zone, been embedded with combat units, or in other ways come proximate enough to glean some, though certainly not all, the kinds of knowledge that combat experience conveys.

The contention that first-hand military experience is necessary also dismisses the Title X advisory role of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. How does the expertise of a retired officer surpass that of the senior-most officer currently serving? And if it does, then what is the purpose of the chairman? Indeed, relying on the military expertise of a defense secretary due to her own military experience could undermine rather than enhance the important relationships among the secretary, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the President.

Perhaps it is not expertise that matters so much as stature, a quality that translates into a certain amount of political capital. But what happens to that credibility once it is mixed into the political fray? Whether the prestige of military experience lasts once it has been leveraged for political power is unclear, but it seems likely that it is ephemeral indeed. This is in part a consequence of the polarization affecting all of American society—once a military officer or veteran becomes associated with one party, he loses credibility with members of the opposing party, destroying the benefits of his erstwhile objectivity.

Finally, consider the association between military service and the character traits valued in high public office. As any good statistician will tell you, a compelling correlation does not promise causation, much less suggest its direction. It may be that military experience builds desired characteristics. It may also be that the kinds of individuals who excel in the military had these characteristics prior to joining it. The Army study referenced above also noted that the characteristics of good combat leaders were not forged by combat itself, but were revealed by it: “Early in their lives, the traits that made them successful were discernible in some form and were enhanced, but could not be induced, through experience.” Other analysts have pointed out that lists of both the best and worst U.S. presidents include military veterans. In other words, it is the individual’s personality and actual record of performance and not his or her military resume per se that is the telling qualification for office.

Beyond Qualifications

One logical conclusion is that, if personality is what matters most in the end, professional background is at best a secondary consideration and should not overshadow the character of gifted—and politically enabled—individuals. This is an argument one often hears in response to assertions that military service should not be a compulsory qualification for the secretary of defense role: ‘But you should not exclude retired officers from being the secretary, either!’

This is a fair assertion, with one important caveat. While retired officers should certainly not be excluded from serving as secretary or in other senior civilian appointments, they should do so only rarely, and only after they have transformed themselves from pure officers to statesmen. Why is this the case? There are two reasons.

First, the secretary of defense, and the office that supports him, are civilians because they represent the first layer of civilian control of the military on behalf of the president, who himself exercises constitutional civilian control duties. ‘Civilian’ is a political and administrative identity central to the existence of democratic government. A retired officer does not transform his identity into a civilian’s overnight in the full sense intended by the constitutional requirement for civilian control of the military.

A former uniformed officer must develop new knowledge, skills, and abilities; new political networks; and most important, he must divest himself of the institutional loyalties, preferences, and biases built up over an entire career. The secretary must be able to balance the interests of his former service against the other services, and the interests of the department against the interests of the administration, the Congress, and the American people. He must be able to channel electoral mandates, not just the mandates of institutional rank and position. Some of these differences between officer and politician are subtle but nonetheless profound. It is for these reasons that, under law, if a candidate for secretary of defense served as an officer in the armed forces, he must be at least seven years into separation and retirement from his erstwhile service.

Second, to create a pipeline from military officership to senior political appointments will, over time, transform the military into a partisan entity. Senior officers would begin to plan for their transition to political life prior to retirement, doing the things that all political aspirants do: currying favors and making promises. The political parties, already prone to seek military voters and import military credibility for political gain, would begin to court politically promising officers—whether those officers invited such appeals or not. Partisan factions between and within the military services could develop, rotting the unity and cohesion of the armed forces. Personal ambition might supplant military expertise. The objectivity of military advice as well as the trust foundational to a healthy civil-military relationship would erode.

We should, therefore, consider not merely the qualifications military experience confers, but the potential negative implications of it for the future of both DoD and the military. Should a career as an officer, after enough time has passed, bar someone from becoming the secretary of defense? No. But should we make military experience a requirement for that office? The argument to do so is not persuasive.

IMAGE: (L-R) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley hold a press conference in the briefing room at the Pentagon on March 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience

by

“Head-On Into Peril”: Connecting 9/11 and Law Enforcement Abuses in Portland

by

Ignoring Iraq’s Most Vulnerable Displaced Families Undermines US Stabilization Agenda in Iraq

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

Special Tribunal for Lebanon is Set to Issue Historic Ruling on the Assassination of PM Hariri

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 10-14)

by

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Alice Hunt Friend

Senior fellow in the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS); previously principal director for African affairs in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. Follow her on Twitter (@ahfdc ).

Read these related stories next:

US Park Police with full riot gear but no face masks over their mouths and noses stand on the grass as Black Lives Matter protestors march past.

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

August 13, 2020 by

A Colombian Army bomb disposal expert gets ready to start the controlled detonation of Chilean-made CB-250K cluster bombs May 7, 2009 at the Marandua military base, Vichada department, Colombia.

Treaty Banning Cluster Munitions Turns 10, but Without the US

July 31, 2020 by

Getting Serious About Protecting Health Care in War

July 28, 2020 by

A demonstrator holds a sign that read 'Peace and dialogue' as women from different parts of Ecuador march through the streets of Quito to ask for peace and to repeal the economic measures taken by President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno on October 12, 2019 in Quito, Ecuador.

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

July 20, 2020 by

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi speaks without a face mask during a press conference in Basra on July 15, 2020.

Iraq’s Raid on Iran-Backed Militias: Is the New Prime Minister Ready to Rein Them In?

July 16, 2020 by

Trump exiting the White House.

Preparing the Public for a Contested Election

July 14, 2020 by

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley, testify about the Defense department budget during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 4, 2020.

DOD’s New Ex Gratia Policy: What’s Right, What’s Wrong, and What’s Next

July 10, 2020 by

Aaron Zelinsky, John Elias, Dr. Rick Bright, Capt. Brett E. Crozier, Mary Elizabeth Taylor, Elaine McCusker, Bill Taylor, George Kent, David Holmes, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Laura Cooper, Jennifer Wiliams

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

July 3, 2020 by

Fort Bragg Air Assault School

Decoy Amendment Jeopardizes the Moment for Renaming Confederate-Dubbed Bases

June 29, 2020 by , , and

National Guard Soldiers stand in a line blocking a side street along a Black Lives Matter rally in Boston, MA on June 3, 2020.

National Guard Risks and Recommendations in Public Order Management

June 25, 2020 by and

A team member of MINUSMA stands across from a helicopter in Sobane Da, in the Mopti region in central Mali.

As UN Renews Peacekeeping in Mali, Civilian Protection Requires Ongoing Push for Air Assets

June 24, 2020 by

Activists Elke Koller and Hildegard Slabik-Münter hold a sign in German outside the perimeter to the Büchel air base on February 27, 2019 near Cochem, Germany.

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

June 23, 2020 by