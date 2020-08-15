Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 10-14)

Protests and Deployment of Federal Forces
- DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications
by Jeffrey Michaels (@jmichael424)
Authoritarianism/Democratic Backsliding
- The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism
by Representative Alcee L. Hastings (@RepHastingsFL) and Ambassador James S. Gilmore III (@USAmbOSCE)
- I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed
by Kyle Murphy (@kyle_a_murphy)
- Political Attacks on Eastern Europe Watchdogs Compound Threats to Democracy
by Jeff Cirillo (@jeffcirillo)
2020 Election
- Is Jared Kushner Illegally Soliciting Campaign Help From Kanye West?
by Paul Seamus Ryan (@ThePaulSRyan)
- The Senate Created a Playbook to Counter Foreign Influence. Then it Did the Opposite.
by Graham Brookie (@GrahamBrookie) and Emerson T. Brooking (@etbrooking)
- How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_)
Equal Rights Amendment
- US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo
by Senator Russ Feingold (@russfeingold)
- In the Battle for the ERA, Global Constitutionalism and State Sovereignty
by Julie Suk (@JulieCSuk)
State Department/Saudi Arm Sales
- A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer
by Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
Saudi Arabia and U.S. Litigation
- US Suit Against Saudi Prince for Attempted Killing of Ex-Insider Faces Hurdles
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
Lebanon
- Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales
by Kurt Bassuener (@KurtBassuener)
2020 Supreme Court Term
- Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress
by Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse)
- Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court
by Ahilan Arulanantham (@ahilan_toolong) and Adam Cox (@adambcox)
Coronavirus
Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
- The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research
by Dapo Akande, Antonio Coco (@ACoco_IntLaw), Talita de Souza Dias (@tdesouzadias), Duncan B. Hollis (@DuncanHollis), Harold Hongju Koh, James C. O’Brien and Tsvetelina van Benthem
Justice Department – Flynn Case
- What To Watch For In Michael Flynn’s Case On Tuesday
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer)
United Nations
In Memoriam
- In Memory of Anthony P. Lester
by Harold Hongju Koh
