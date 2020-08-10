DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

August 10, 2020

Now is a good moment to reflect on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s words (as well as actions) in Portland.

Since early July, footage of military-clad federal law enforcement personnel advancing through the streets of Portland confronting protesters of both the peaceful and violent types has shaped domestic and global perceptions of American democracy. For critics of President Trump, the images of aggressive federal agents, combined with videos showing protesters being tear-gassed or hauled away in unmarked vehicles, raise fears of authoritarianism. As if militarized state and local police weren’t bad enough, the dispatch of militarized federal law enforcement was viewed as crossing a red line—an illegitimate political weapon wielded to boost Trump’s reelection prospects. For Trump’s supporters, the images of protesting moms and graffitied government buildings convey fears of liberalism gone berserk—anarchy being loosed upon America. These latter images have been bolstered by the language emanating from DHS, whose official narrative over the past weeks has reduced the complex protests in Portland to a simple struggle between federal law enforcement personnel on the defensive against “violent anarchists” and “rioters.”

The “battle of Portland,” like most real and imagined “war zones,” has its frontline as well as rear areas. Recent critiques of the militarization of the police have tended to concentrate on the frontlines, typically focusing on tactics and equipment linked to the “counterinsurgency” campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. Historical analogies from the Cold War are also invoked to highlight a similar phenomenon from an earlier era. But to take the analogy one step further, contemporary counterinsurgencies have increasingly been fought in the virtual space.

In the absence of success on the ground, winning the narrative takes precedence. In practice, emphasizing the virtual battlefield over the real battlefield has very little effect on the frontlines. Instead, the principal audience is the home front, with a primary aim of maintaining sufficient public support for the conflict so that defeat can be indefinitely postponed, thereby avoiding the political costs associated with the ultimate disgrace of losing.

Winning in the virtual space has traditionally relied on a combination of, first, demonizing the adversary and, second, making exaggerated claims of progress.

Achieving the first requires inventive name calling (or branding) and the highlighting of bad behavior but can also have the negative side effect of provoking hate which can then lead to abuses. Achieving the second necessitates emphasizing positive trends and statistics and downplaying, ignoring, or explaining away the negative ones, which can then lead to a distorted picture of reality that then serves as the basis for policy decisions. In other words, both methods contribute to counterproductive policy outcomes.

And that’s precisely what we’ve seen from DHS in recent weeks, as its failure to win “the battle of Portland” on the ground has led it to increasingly extreme efforts to prevail over the narrative. Within the US Government, DHS took the lead in crafting a narrative about the protests and violence in Portland, beginning on July 16 with the release of a long statement covering events up to that point, followed by a short statement three days later. The narrative campaign then picked up in earnest on July 21, when DHS adopted the practice of issuing a daily bulletin entitled “Portland Riots Read-Out.”

There are two ways of evaluating DHS reporting. One is to compare DHS’s reports with other publicly available sources. The other is to examine the DHS reports themselves looking for dominant themes, internal inconsistencies, shifts in terminology, use of euphemisms, and so forth. Conducting a “propaganda analysis” of DHS reports yields important insights about internal policy priorities and policy changes. Even the date when the DHS daily reporting started reveals a shift in information policy, reflecting the pressure felt by officials to take a more active role in framing the narrative.

Admittedly, to rely on official briefings as one’s primary source; to employ the official terminology and therefore accept, in some measure, the government’s framing of the problem, if only unconsciously; to seal one’s analysis off from the mass of images and eyewitness accounts presented by actors other than DHS is to enter the distorted world of the government official. For the analyst and historian, entering this world and looking at events through the prism of officials is essential to understanding why things happened in the way they did. For the critic and activist, appreciating the ideology embedded in the official discourse is necessary if fundamental reform of a broken system is the objective.

DHS’s Narrative on Portland

So, what does the DHS reporting on Portland reveal? The most noticeable aspect is the terminology employed, particularly the discursive emphasis on “violent anarchists” and “rioters”—with very few references to “protesters.” In the July 16 DHS press release, “violent anarchists” appears 72 times. By contrast, the term “mob” was used 8 times and “riots” twice, with only a single reference each to “protest” and ”protester” and none to “demonstrators.” Three days later, another statement was released which used the term “violent anarchists” ten times with no reference to “protesters.” In every subsequent press release, “violent anarchists” was used at least once, although “rioter” became the term that recurred most frequently. Then “violent anarchists”’ stopped being used on July 30. Instead, there was only a single mention of “anarchists;” but the word “rioter” was used 11 times, with one reference to “violent opportunists” and none to “protesters.” A day later, DHS reported the “first night” of “relative peace.” No references were made to “anarchists.” As of August 1 there was also no mention of “anarchists” despite a reference to ”minor incidents of malicious activity.” Subsequent statements have similarly avoided references to “anarchists” and “violent anarchists”. One can therefore see a direct correlation between the announcement of a “cooperation agreement” whereby state and local police would effectively replace the DHS presence, and the disappearance of the “violent anarchist” terminology. DHS stopped posting daily press releases after 7 August. Curiously, in the last of its consecutive daily releases since 21 July, “violent anarchists” was employed once again, despite not being used for over a week.

The July 16 press release is particularly noteworthy as it constitutes DHS’s first effort to craft an overarching narrative of a city “under siege” by “violent anarchists” pitted against “brave law enforcement officers” while “local political leaders refuse to restore order”—the overarching framing that DHS then increasingly propagated in its messaging. This language makes the situation in Portland a battle of symbols, with the federal courthouse representing “justice”—“to attack it is to attack America,” DHS declares. Prior to July 16, DHS had issued only a single press release discussing what it more blandly called the “civil unrest” in Portland. A July 5 press release simply referred to detaining 8 “people” for acts they had committed the previous night, with one suspect who was arrested “armed with machetes.” Interestingly, the chronology issued by DHS on July 16 discusses the unrest on July 4 in very different terms, referring to “[a]round 1,000 violent anarchists” and “multiple individuals” “seen carrying rifles, including the driver of a vehicle who attempted to strike a Portland Police Bureau officer with his car.” DHS’s characterization was beginning to diverge notably from descriptions by other authorities: a July 5 Portland Police Bureau (PPB) press release mentioned only one man “carrying a rifle … Several demonstrators surrounded him, but left him alone and eventually he left.” Another man who ”illegally possessed” a loaded pistol was taken into custody. No mention was made by the PPB of an attempt to strike an officer with his car, much less a driver armed with a rifle—in contrast with DHS’s description.

As DHS’s rhetoric escalated, one term featured more and more prominently: “violent anarchists.” This language reflected a departure from accepted DHS terminology. Thus, while DHS was ratcheting up its use of that phrase externally, on July 16 DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis published internally a briefing on “recent violence in Portland.” In this document, later leaked, the terms “violent opportunists” and “anarchist extremists” were defined and employed in relation to the “regularity of violence amidst lawful protests in Portland since 26 May.” Both terms had previously been used and explicitly defined in DHS intelligence documents; but there was not a single reference to “violent anarchists.” According to a search of the DHS website, the only other time “violent anarchists” had been previously used by DHS was on July 1, when Acting Secretary Chad Wolf announced the establishment of the “Protecting American Communities Task Force.” Revealingly, on July 25, at the height of the Portland protests, Acting Under Secretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy (recently reassigned) circulated a memo stating that for internal analyses dealing with Portland, the term “violent opportunists” was to be replaced by “Violent ANTIFA Anarchists Inspired (VAAI).” Leaving aside the accuracy of the original terminology, this new development showcases a highly likely example of politicizing DHS intelligence.

For DHS, rhetorically linking the protests to “ANTIFA” and “anarchists” was part of a broader pattern. In late May, Trump stated: ”The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists. The violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa and other radical left-wing groups.” On July 26, Trump tweeted: “The ‘protesters’ are actually anarchists who hate our Country.” This followed numerous other references to “anarchists” by Trump and other senior administration officials attempting to delegitimize the Portland protests and justify the use of force. And the rhetorical barrage continued: In recent testimony before the House Judiciary committee, Attorney General William Barr commented regarding Portland: “What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called a protest; it is, by any objective measure, an assault on the Government of the United States.” On July 31, Trump again stated: “And you had radical anarchists. You had horrible people. You had agitators. They weren’t protesters. They might have been protesters, but the ones that were the problem were absolute anarchists and, in many cases, professionals.” The escalating emphasis on characterizing those in Portland as “anarchists” became central to the Trump administration’s attempt to define, then win, the narrative contest.

Another theme that comes across in DHS press releases is that local officials were “refusing to enforce the law,” that the measures they were taking to “restore order” were insufficient, and that therefore an increased federal presence was necessary. For example, a July 27 press release described a “lack of state and local leadership” and stated that the “failure of city officials to maintain law and order necessitate DHS’ increased presence.” Yet, the statistics DHS itself has released citing the number of “violent anarchists” and crowd sizes calls this narrative into question, with the federal “surge” coinciding with a subsequent escalation of the protests rather than leading to a de-escalation.

After weeks of protests, culminating from Friday 24 July through Sunday 26 July, DHS announced several days later it had reached an agreement with local authorities to begin drawing down their presence in the city. Following the July 29 announcement, DHS stated that the protests on July 30 were peaceful — “a stark difference from previous nights” — and that no arrests were made. This was attributed to the “first night of state and local law enforcement support.” Yet the press releases in the days following the drawdown announcement were careful to note that “DHS’s enhanced posture” is “still protecting federal property in the city” and “will remain for the time being.” Articulating this last point conveys the impression that DHS did not retreat and therefore any decline in violent activity could not be linked to a change in DHS policy. Instead, it deflects blame away from the DHS presence and reinforces the narrative that state and local officials were to blame.

This effort to deflect blame has continued. On August 4, DHS posted a Myths vs Facts statement about Portland on its website. The narrative constructed is a highly politicized one. Similar to earlier press releases it noted that there has been “no reduction in federal presence” and that they remain “at augmented level.” The “downward trend” in violence around the federal courthouse is attributed to Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s “finally” agreeing to “step up and work with federal authorities.” DHS claims that attributing the decline in violence to the “less visible” federal presence is a “myth.” Instead, the violence had been ongoing for months and the federal presence increased in response. Not only does DHS avoid distinguishing between the size and intensity of the protests before and after the federal “surge,” but the statement then goes on to blame the “media” for not paying attention to the earlier violence. The politicized nature of the statement is also clearly evident by its making a claim unrelated to the protests blaming increased homicides in Portland to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s “decision to disband” the PPB’s “Gun Violence Reduction Team among widespread calls to defund police departments across the country.”

Among the many remarkable aspects of the DHS press releases are what they don’t say. For one thing, the essence of the Portland protests is reduced to a simple struggle between the “diligent” and “honorable” federal law enforcement officers on the one hand and “violent anarchists” on the other, with the peaceful protester making only rare appearances amid long lists of criminal activity committed by those described as “rioters.” No references whatsoever are made to the “Wall of Moms” or “Wall of Veterans;” and no acknowledgment is offered of the protesters’ grievances, much less any admission of abuses by the federal authorities themselves. Of course, none of this is surprising. It is essentially a “logical impossibility” that bureaucracies whose purpose is to solve a problem would be capable of admitting they are making the problem worse. Moreover, when compared to other types of official reports, including those of the PPB, there is a remarkable degree of blatant political rhetoric embedded in the DHS press releases, evidenced by the terminology used and the framing of the narrative: for instance, whereas the DHS press releases referred to “violent anarchists” and “rioters,” the PPB simply referred to “people.” In addition, numerous factual claims made in DHS’s press releases are questionable and should be investigated to determine how many errors exist in the official record—and whether these were the result of bureaucratic error or a deliberate attempt at spreading false or misleading information. The DHS’s labelling acts such as defacement of a building as being caused by “violent anarchists” is one concern here.

As more internal documentation becomes available, the full extent of the politicization of DHS will be laid bare. In the meantime, a close examination of openly available documentation regarding the Portland protests already provides plentiful evidence of the Trump administration’s use of DHS to demonize and undermine political critics.

Image: Samuel Corum/Getty

 

Featured Articles

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 3-7)

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 27-31)

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 13-17)

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jeffrey Michaels

Visiting Fellow with the Changing Character of War Centre at Pembroke College, Oxford; former Senior Lecturer in Defense Studies at King's College London; formerly served as an official with NATO and the US Department of Defense.

Read these related stories next:

Extrajudicial Executions from the United States to Palestine 

August 7, 2020 by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

August 6, 2020 by and

Protesters march holding placards and a portrait of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Hollywood, California on June 7, 2020.

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

August 5, 2020 by

Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen on a screen for a virtual Security Council meeting.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 25-31)

July 31, 2020 by

Federal officers deploy tear gas while dispersing a crowd of about a thousand protesters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Thursday, July 24, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Defund America’s Endless Wars

July 29, 2020 by

The US Department of Homeland Security building

A Window to Rein in DHS

July 28, 2020 by and

Federal Police in full camo uniform, gas masks, and large guns.

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

July 27, 2020 by

Secretary General Antonio Guterres virtually delivers his Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (July 17-24)

July 24, 2020 by

Federal officers in full camo gear with gas masks and guns prepare to disperse the crowd of protestors outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

The President’s Private Army

July 24, 2020 by

Soldiers handing out water and supplies during Operation HAWKEYE

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

July 21, 2020 by and

A demonstrator holds a sign that read 'Peace and dialogue' as women from different parts of Ecuador march through the streets of Quito to ask for peace and to repeal the economic measures taken by President of Ecuador Lenin Moreno on October 12, 2019 in Quito, Ecuador.

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

July 20, 2020 by

Federal officers use tear gas and other crowd dispersal munitions on protesters outside the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Portland’s Pretext: Barr’s Long History Manipulating Law to Put Federal Forces on U.S. Streets

July 19, 2020 by and