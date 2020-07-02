Less Lethal than Firearms, But Only if Used Appropriately

by , and

July 2, 2020

The excessive use of force by U.S. police forces in responding to the wave of demonstrations that have taken place throughout the country in the wake of the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Rayshard Brooks has rightly been widely condemned. In particular, events in the United States in recent weeks have highlighted the reality that far too often police use of force has a distinct racial bias. In the words of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, speaking during an urgent debate in the Human Rights Council on racism and excessive use of force in policing on June 17, “Too little has changed over too many years.”

Sometimes, as in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta law enforcement officer, deaths involve police use of firearms. But as the killing of George Floyd has also demonstrated, firearms are not the only means by which law enforcement officials can brutally end life. Shocking footage of Floyd being choked to death by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25 demonstrates the risks of chokeholds and other techniques that can cause death due to positional asphyxia.

At the international level, the need for law enforcement officials to be equipped with less-lethal weapons and equipment — and trained in their appropriate use — has been recognized in Principles 2 and 18 of the Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials adopted in 1990 by the U.N. Congress on the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders, though no further details were given at the time. Less-lethal weapons were seen by U.N. member states as contributing to efforts that would “increasingly restraining the application of means capable of causing death or injury to persons” by law enforcement agents (Principle 2).

Certainly, as a result of the increased availability of less-lethal weapons over recent decades, tens of thousands of people are likely to have survived interactions with police who might otherwise have been shot and either killed or seriously injured.

But experience since 1990 — and tragically illustrated again in recent days and weeks — has shown us that “less-lethal” does not mean “non-lethal.” Over time, as new weapons using different technologies became available, many nations failed to equip their police forces with appropriate less-lethal weapons or neglected to ensure officers were sufficiently trained in the appropriate use of what weapons were provided.

Indeed, the mere fact that the police are, in many instances, equipped with less-lethal weapons and schooled in “non-lethal” techniques is no guarantee that force used is not excessive — these weapons and techniques still entail substantial risk for serious injury or even death. International rules on the use of firearms are clear: the use of deadly force with firearms during recent events would undoubtedly have been unlawful in the overwhelming majority of cases (see e.g. paras. 226-228 here; para. 60 here). But the regulation of the different types of less-lethal weapons used by the police remains less clear-cut.

The effects of gaps in the availability of less-lethal weapons, police department regulations and training regarding these weapons, and international rules on them are most clearly seen in flawed attempts to effect safe arrests — safe for both the law enforcement official(s) and arrestee involved — and poor public order management. In 2014, amid growing evidence of operational failures and increasingly frequent mass demonstrations and protests, the U.N. Human Rights Council encouraged states to make less-lethal weapons “available to their officials exercising law enforcement duties,” while also “pursuing international efforts to regulate and establish protocols” for their use (para. 14 here).

To address the latter, the U.N. recently published a set of detailed international guidelines, to which we contributed. In an international expert process conducted under the auspices of the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, we worked with those versed in policing with less-lethal weapons, those steeped in the capabilities and dangers from such law enforcement weaponry, and human rights lawyers to devise detailed guidance on less-lethal weapons. The result, the United Nations Human Rights Guidance on Less-Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement (Guidance), represents the first set of international standards on law enforcement use of less-lethal weapons and related equipment. As such, it serves to supplement the U.N. Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms. In her remarks to the Human Rights Council on 17 June, Bachelet encouraged governments around the world to apply the guidelines to their law enforcement agencies and operations.

Articulated in the Guidance are basic principles for the design, procurement, deployment, and appropriate use of such weapons, along with the risks inherent in some of the most common weapons: batons, pepper spray, tear gas, water cannon, and electroshock weapons (such as TASERs). As a basic principle, these weapons must only be employed when force is strictly necessary. Unnecessary force is unlawful force. The Guidance makes it clear that hand-held chemical irritants (e.g. PAVA or pepper sprays) should not be used in situations of purely passive resistance, where protesters are refusing to move upon the command of a police officer, and never when individuals are unable to move, for instance because they are handcuffed or chained to an immovable object (Guidance, para. 7.2.7).

Deaths at the hands of law enforcement officials, even if they use less-lethal weapons, probably cannot be totally eliminated. But deaths resulting from a baton strike to a particularly vulnerable part of the body such as the head, or as a result of being hit in the upper body by a tear gas canister, are entirely avoidable through clear operational guidance on the use of these weapons, scenario-based training, and, of course, meaningful accountability. Where they are not effectively targeted at the legs or lower torso, kinetic impact projectiles such as rubber bullets or baton rounds may result in skull fracture and brain injury; damage to the eyes, including permanent blindness; and even death (Guidance, paras. 7.5.3 and 7.5.8).

In accordance with the Guidance, TASER probes should not be fired at someone standing on a wall, much less a roof (as occurred in Los Angeles in 2014), given that the neuromuscular incapacitation means that the individual cannot prevent their fall (Guidance, para. 7.4.5). Tear gas, to provide another example, should not be fired in confined spaces where individuals are trapped without the possibility to exit, owing to the risk of respiratory distress that may progress to potentially fatal lung injury (Guidance, para. 7.3.7), an especially important limitation given recent misuses of tear gas in Hong Kong and the United States.

Overall, the Guidance is designed to be used by law enforcement agencies around the world when they develop law, policies, regulations, standard operating procedures, and in conducting associated training, to ensure law enforcement officials and those they interact with remain safe, whether on the streets or in custodial settings.

During recent years, international human rights law has placed an increasing emphasis on the requirement of “precaution,” aimed at the prevention or mitigation of the use of force, through proper operational planning and readiness (see Guidance para. 2.6; McCann and others v. United Kingdom, para. 194). This means agencies should plan to arrest in a safe manner at an early stage of a law enforcement operation. Equipping law enforcement officials with appropriate less-lethal weapons and equipment is an important element of such precautionary measures.

The world has recently witnessed some shocking instances of the use of force by the police, resulting in tragic losses of life. These cases have underlined the importance of asking fundamental questions about the proper role of law enforcement officials in securing public safety. Hopefully, these tragic events will serve as a catalyst for law enforcement agencies and other authorities to bring their practices and policies into line with the international standards.

Image: Police officers pepper spray people next to the Colorado State Capitol as protests against the death of George Floyd continue for a third night on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Baseline: How a Functional Executive Would Have Handled the Russian Bounty Operation

by , and

The CIA’s Long and Winding Road to Diversity

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 22-26)

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

Trump’s Rationale for Attacking the ICC—Continuity with Bush and Obama’s War on Terrorism

by

The Deeply Concerning, Misguided D.C. Circuit Mandamus Ruling in the Flynn Case

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Tensions With US Fuel Debate Over Germany’s Future Defense Strategy

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 15-19)

by

Bolton Book Confirms Most Serious Allegations in Trump Impeachment on Ukraine Quid Pro Quo

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Questions for the Government in the Bolton Book TRO Hearing(s)

by and

Make Democracy and Governance a Keystone of the US Global Fragility Strategy

by and

Assessing the Government’s Lawsuit Against John Bolton [UPDATED after Wednesday’s filing of a TRO motion]

by and

Trump’s ICC EO Will Undercut All U.S. Sanctions Programs—Is That Why Treasury Isn’t Conspicuously on Board?

by

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Redactions in CDC Communications Policies Leave Key Questions Unanswered

by

The Self-Defeating Executive Order Against the International Criminal Court

by

The Supreme Court’s Insidious Development of Qualified Immunity

by

Trump and Duterte Show Why UN Must Reassess Embrace of Counterterrorism

by and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

International Standards Regarding the Handling of Demonstrations

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

What Does the Constitutional Right of Assembly Protect? What Counts as “Peaceable”? And Who Should Decide?

by

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Stuart Casey-Maslen

Honorary Professor at the University of Pretoria’s Centre for Human Rights

Christof Heyns

Professor of Human Rights Law and Director of the Institute for International and Comparative Law in Africa at the University of Pretoria. Member of the UN Human Rights Committee.

Thomas Probert

Head of Research, Freedom from Violence initiative at the Institute for International and Comparative Law in Africa (University of Pretoria); Research Associate, Centre of Governance and Human Rights (University of Cambridge). Follow him on Twitter (@tjwprobert).

Read these related stories next:

It’s Time to Stop the Use of Tear Gas Against Civilians

July 1, 2020 by

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

June 27, 2020 by

Crises of Accountability for U.S. Systemic Abuses of Power

June 26, 2020 by , and

National Guard Risks and Recommendations in Public Order Management

June 25, 2020 by and

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

June 24, 2020 by

Northern Ireland’s Lessons for American Policing

June 24, 2020 by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

June 24, 2020 by

Why the Calls to Deploy Military Force in the US Protests Weren’t Surprising

June 23, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week (June 12-19)

June 19, 2020 by

New UN Handbook on Sexual Violence in Conflict Helps, But Still Falls Short

June 19, 2020 by and

Black Lives Matter Might Just Rescue American Democracy

June 16, 2020 by and

The UN Should Establish a Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racism and Law Enforcement in the United States

June 16, 2020 by