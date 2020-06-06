Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 1-5)

George Floyd-Racial Injustice Protests
Deployment of the Military
- The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military
by Ambassador Douglas A. Silliman, Ambassador Deborah A. McCarthy (@Amb_DMcCarthy) and Thomas Countryman (@TMCountryman)
- The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest
by Eugene R. Fidell (@globalmjreform)
- The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
- The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest
by John Dehn (@JohnCDehn0)
Racial Injustice, including in policing
- The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem
by E. Tendayi Achiume
- White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien
by Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
Violent Extremism
- Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors
by Shirin Sinnar
- Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists
by Mia Bloom (@MiaMBloom)
Reflections
- If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)
Social Media and Disinformation
- Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead
by Ellen P. Goodman (@ellgood) and Ambassador (ret.) Karen Kornbluh (@KarenKornbluh)
COVID-19
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
Diplomacy
- Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization
by Harold Hongju Koh
Civil and Human Rights
- A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad
by Rob Berschinski (@RobBerschinski) and Reece Pelley (@rjpelley)
- How Digital Contact Tracing for COVID-19 Could Worsen Inequality
by Amos Toh (@AmosToh) and Deborah Brown (@deblebrown)
- What Fuels Autocracies Fuels Corruption
by Alexandra Wrage (@AlexandraWrage)
Use of Force
- On Iranian Gunboats: Beware Conflating American and Mainstream Views of the Law
by Craig Martin (@craigxmartin)
Intelligence and Cybersecurity
- A Deep Dive into Canada’s Overhaul of Its Foreign Intelligence and Cybersecurity Laws
by Christopher Parsons (@caparsons) and Josh Gold (@joshgold3)
International Criminal Court
- Pompeo’s Personal Stake in the International Criminal Court’s Afghan Investigation
by Haley S. Anderson (@h_s_anderson) and Randle DeFalco (@randledefalco)
Corporate Liability
- Trump Administration Reverses Position on Corporate Liability Under Alien Tort Statute
by William S. Dodge
Counterterrorism
- The Growing Irrelevance of State’s List of Countries Not Cooperating on Counterterrorism
by Jason M. Blazakis and Stephen Tankel (@StephenTankel)
Democratic Backsliding
- Trump’s Moves Are Right Out of the Authoritarian Playbook
by Stephen Tankel (@StephenTankel)
- Don’t Let Trump Say the “American Carnage” of 2020 is What He Claimed in 2016. It’s Not.
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer)
Immigration and Refugees
- Turned Away: The MS St. Louis and Its Echoes Today
by Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas)
United Nations
Images [from left to right]: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Waters/U.S. Department of Defense; Jose Luis Magana/AFP/Getty; United Nations, New York
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty; Veronique de Viguerie/Getty; JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty