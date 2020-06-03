The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

June 3, 2020

This piece was cross-published at ACS Expert Forum

 

Only a few months ago, the news was buzzing about whether the country might wind up having to face the prospect of martial law. The discussion abated and hasn’t reemerged (yet). But other questions of military law have come to the forefront as both National Guard and active component personnel of the armed forces have been drawn into the maelstrom triggered by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other recent incidents of racially-charged police brutality. A few words on how military justice – the internal disciplinary law of the armed forces – might come into play are in order.

Does military justice displace civilian justice?

The answer is No. Some offenses under the Uniform Code of Military Justice have no counterpart in civilian criminal justice. These include absence without leave, desertion, missing movement, malingering, disobedience, disrespect, dereliction of duty, mutiny, and the notoriously vaguer offenses of conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman and conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline or of a nature to bring discredit on the service. But other “punitive articles” of the UCMJ criminalize conduct that is also criminal under federal or state law, such as murder, manslaughter, various sex offenses, arson, larceny, rioting, and the like. Unlike some countries, American military personnel are not beyond the reach of the civilian courts. What all of this means is that misconduct by military personnel in the course of their duties may lead to military justice proceedings such as courts-martial or, for minor offenses, nonjudicial punishment, or civilian prosecution if the actions involve criminal violations of state or federal law. Indeed, if the offense is against state law, both systems may prosecute without violating the Double Jeopardy Clause.

Since some of the military personnel involved in responding to civil disorder may be members of the state militia (the National Guard and Air National Guard) without being called into federal service, it should also be mentioned that each state and territory has its own code of military justice. These codes largely track the UCMJ but the level of punishments are often less serious.

What kinds of misconduct might arise?

One category that comes to mind is the use of excessive force in riot control or similar operations. For example, the UCMJ makes it an offense to be cruel or oppressive to any person subject to the soldier’s orders. A civilian who is under arrest is presumably protected by that provision. Another provision makes it an offense to release a prisoner without approval – or to drink an alcoholic beverage with a prisoner. A third provision makes it an offense to apprehend, arrest, or confine any person except as provided by law. Violating properly issued rules of engagement could be disobedience of a general order.

One hoary provision makes various kinds of conduct a crime when committed “before the enemy.” This includes running away, shamefully abandoning a post, engaging in cowardly conduct, casting away one’s arms or ammunition, or leaving one’s place of duty “to plunder or pillage.” Are angry crowds “the enemy”? Is it aiding the enemy (another UCMJ offense) to furnish “supplies” to protesters? There have been reports of looting in a number of cities. Looting and pillaging are UCMJ offenses, but is a foreign enemy required? The Manual for Courts-Martial defines “enemy” to include, in addition to organized forces of the enemy in time of war, “any hostile body that our forces may be opposing, such as a rebellious mob or a band of renegades, and includes civilians as well as members of military organizations.”

What if military personnel refuse to obey orders? What if military personnel agree to obey unlawful orders?

Disobedience is hazardous because, except for orders that are patently illegal (such as those that direct the commission of a crime) orders are disobeyed “at the peril of the subordinate.” The Manual for Courts-Martial explains that “the dictates of a person’s conscience, religion, or personal philosophy cannot justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order.” An order may be disobeyed only if the soldier knows it to be unlawful or if “a person of ordinary sense and understanding” would know it was unlawful. An order to shoot or otherwise assault journalists and other bystanders would be clearly unlawful. If the president were to issue a clearly unlawful order, military personnel would be obliged to refuse. And if they failed to refuse an unlawful order, they could be prosecuted for any conduct that violated the UCMJ. What sources of law could determine whether a presidential order is patently illegal? In addition to the Manual for Courts-Martial and federal statutes (including but not limited to federal crimes), constitutional protections (such as those relating to search and seizure or cruel and unusual punishments) apply.

A putative order from a person who is not authorized to give orders is not a lawful order, and may be disregarded. Thus, if President Trump is not reelected, any order he attempted to issue after noon on January 20, 2021 could be disobeyed.

Under military law, an order must relate to a military duty and not “have for its sole object the attainment of some private end.” A good law school hypothetical would be whether a soldier could lawfully have disobeyed an order to walk with President Trump to “the Church of the Presidents” for the now-notorious Bible “photo op.” Or imagine an order to afford greater protection for a Trump property than to other buildings with comparable security threats.

Military personnel will also want to bear in mind the limitations on their free speech rights. For example, commissioned officers are forbidden by Article 88 of the UCMJ to speak contemptuously of the President, Vice President, Congress, Secretary of Defense, service secretaries, Secretary of Homeland Security, and the legislature or governor of the state in which they are on duty or present. This prohibition applies even if the statements are true. But – once these officials leave office, officers may speak ill of them to their heart’s content without fear of prosecution.

These are just a few of the military justice issues that could arise in this increasingly unpredictable period in our country’s history.

 

Photo credit: A demonstrator walks in front of a row of military police members wearing riot gear as they push back demonstrators outside of the White House, June 1, 2020 (Jose Luis Magana/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Don’t Let Trump Say the “American Carnage” of 2020 is What He Claimed in 2016. It’s Not.

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 23-29)

by

[UPDATED with link to and thoughts on the Flynn/Kislyak Transcripts] Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Trump’s Executive Order Targets Twitter, Capitalizing on Right-Wing Grievance

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The US Cannot Withdraw from the WHO Without First Paying Its Dues

by

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Eugene R. Fidell

Florence Rogatz Visiting Lecturer and Senior Research Scholar at Yale Law School; of counsel at the Washington firm Feldesman Tucker Leifer Fidell LLP. Co-author, Military Justice: Cases and Materials (3d ed. 2020). Follow him on Twitter (@globalmjreform)

Read these related stories next:

National Guard with riot gear stand between protestors and the White House during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

June 3, 2020 by

Members of the National Guard join police in holding a line on the fourth day of protests on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

June 2, 2020 by

Red and blue Lights of police car in night time.

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

June 1, 2020 by

A demonstrator confronts police as he protests the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 29, 2020.

Don’t Let Trump Say the “American Carnage” of 2020 is What He Claimed in 2016. It’s Not.

June 1, 2020 by

Protests

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

May 30, 2020 by

The entrance near the new courtroom at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

May 28, 2020 by

Can We Finally Admit That “One Country, Two Systems” Is Dead in Hong Kong?

April 30, 2020 by

Rube Goldberg and Military Justice

April 6, 2020 by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

March 25, 2020 by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

February 14, 2020 by

U.K. Proposes to Limit Accountability for Violations by Armed Forces

January 30, 2020 by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

December 2, 2019 by