National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 15-22)

May 23, 2020

(Editor’s Note: This is the latest in Just Security’s weekly series keeping readers up to date on developments at the United Nations at the intersection of national security, human rights, and the rule of law.)

US Opposes UN Pandemic Response Plan for Deeming “Sexual and Reproductive Health Services” Essential Aspects of Healthcare

Acting Administrator of USAID John Barsa sent a letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on May 18 asking that the U.N. remove references to “sexual and reproductive health” from its “Global Humanitarian Response Plan” document (April original here, May update here). Referencing the United States’ financial contributions to the U.N.’s efforts to contain and mitigate the pandemic, Barsa accused the U.N. of “us[ing] this crisis as an opportunity to advance access to abortion as an ‘essential service’ … by cynically placing the provision of ‘sexual and reproductive health services’ on the same level of importance as food-insecurity, essential health care, malnutrition, shelter, and sanitation.” The letter has received criticism from human rights groups. The U.N. has denied that it was using the pandemic as an opportunity to “promote” abortion, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who further stated, “While we support healthcare that prevents millions of women from dying during pregnancy and childbirth and protects people from sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, we do not seek to override any national laws.”

“Historic” COVID-19 Resolution Passed by World Health Assembly

The World Health Assembly passed a resolution May 19 calling for solidary and outlining steps to be taken in the global effort against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the resolution, among other things:

Calls for the universal, timely and equitable access to, and fair distribution of, all quality, safe, efficacious and affordable essential health technologies and products, including their components and precursors, that are required in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a global priority, and the urgent removal of unjustified obstacles thereto, consistent with the provisions of relevant international treaties, including the provisions of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS Agreement) and the flexibilities within the Doha Declaration on the TRIPS Agreement and Public Health.

At a May 20 press briefing World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the “historic consensus resolution … sets out a clear roadmap of the critical activities and actions that must be taken to sustain and accelerate the response at the national and international levels.”

UN Launches Effort to Combat Pandemic Misinformation

The U.N. announced the launch of a project and website named “Verified” in an effort to combat the spread of disinformation regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The website allows volunteers, whom Guterres described as “digital first responders” to receive daily updates of information relating to the pandemic that has been vetted and verified by the U.N., with the goal being that these volunteers will then share this trustworthy information with members of their social and familial networks.

Expert Warns of Increased Abuses Against Indigenous Populations During Pandemic

Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples José Francisco Calí Tzay issued a statement expressing strong concern over repeated reports of indigenous populations being abused under the pretext of efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic, stating:

I am receiving more reports every day from all corners of the globe about how indigenous communities are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it deeply worries me to see it is not always about health issues. States of emergency are exacerbating the marginalisation of indigenous communities, and in the most extreme situations, militarisation of their territories is taking place. Indigenous peoples are being denied their freedom of expression and association, while business interests are invading and destroying their lands, territories and resources.

UNICEF Warns of Special Risks to Migrant Children Deported from US amid Pandemic

In a May 21 press release, UNICEF cautioned that the over 1,000 unaccompanied migrant children who have been returned from the United States to Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, face increased risks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The release warns that “acts of violence and discrimination are being perpetrated against returnees perceived to have been infected with the disease and that they face major protection risks during their reintegration.” The release concluded by “calling on all governments to end pushbacks and deportations of unaccompanied or separated children, as well as children with their families without prior adequate protection and health screenings.”

(Editor’s Note – readers interested in the interplay between the conflict in Yemen, COVID-19 and humanitarian concerns may also be interested in this Just Security article by Oona Hathaway)

OCHA Warns Yemen on “Brink” of COVID-19 Humanitarian Disaster

U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke said Yemen was “really on the brink right now” of a major coronavirus outbreak, as medical professionals are now “talking about having to turn people away because they do not have enough oxygen, they do not have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).” While Laerke described confirmed infection numbers as “worrying,” he noted that the U.N. is now “working on the assumption that there is widespread communal transmission going on” in Yemen. Citing a May 16 report, OCHA’s Yemen office announced in a May 18 tweet that “COVID19 cases increased by 325% over a week w/ an alarming fatality rate of 15.9%” in Yemen. To compound the problem, Laerke noted, OCHA is approaching a “fiscal cliff” in terms of its ability to continue vital life-saving programs, including those to combat COVID-19. For additional OCHA reporting on the COVID-19 situation in Yemen, see here, here and here.

(Editor’s Note – readers interested in the interplay between the conflict in Yemen, COVID-19 and humanitarian concerns may also be interested in this Just Security article by Catriona Murdoch and Niriksha Sanghvi)

Somalia Prepares for Historic Election amid Pandemic and Conflict

Reporting to the Security Council May 21, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia and Head of the U.N. Assistance Mission on Somalia (UNSOM) James Swan stated that Somalia still hopes to hold its first direct elections since 1969 this year. He sounded a note of caution, however, as to whether Somalia will be able to logistically carry out the election amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stating that the country currently “has more than 1,500 recorded [COVID-19] cases although the actual figures are almost certainly much higher.” Swan also reported progress in the fight against militant group al-Shabaab but expressed disappointment that the group has not heeded the U.N.’s repeated calls for a global ceasefire due to the ongoing pandemic.

Relief Coordinator Calls for Aid Route into Syria to Remain Open amid US-China Security Council Tensions, Special Envoy Expresses Optimism that Peace Achievable

In a May 19 briefing to the Security Council, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock underscored the extreme importance that aid routes into northwestern Syria from Turkey remain open in order to prevent a humanitarian disaster. Lowcock reported that the findings of a recent review of needs in the area are “clear: meeting the enormous humanitarian needs in the north-west requires a renewal of the cross-border authorization for the Bab al Salaam and Bab Al Hawa border crossings for an additional 12 months” beyond the July expiration of the current agreement. Lowcock’s plea reportedly stoked simmering tensions between the United States in China concerning the pandemic.

U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen reported to the Security Council that he believes there are “elements to build on” in efforts to secure an end to the conflict in Syria. Pedersen reported that despite continuing challenges:

With some calm, with the common threats of COVID and ISIS, and with the Syrian people continuing to suffer, I want to stress that renewed and meaningful international cooperation, building trust and confidence between international stakeholders and with Syrians, including through reciprocal measures, is essential — and could unlock progress.

(Editor’s Note – readers interested in the interplay between the conflict in Syria, COVID-19 and humanitarian access may also be interested in this Just Security article by Rebecca Blumenthal and Catriona Murdoch)

Libya Special Representative Expresses Concern over Military Build-Up

In a May 19 briefing to the Security Council, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams warned of “an alarming military build-up as a result of the uninterrupted dispatch by the foreign backers of increasingly sophisticated and lethal weapons, not to mention the recruitment of more mercenaries to both sides of the conflict” in the country.

Secretary-General’s Latest Report on Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict Posted

On May 20, the most recent (May 6) report of the Secretary-General on the protection of civilians in armed conflict was posted on the U.N. humanitarian information website ReliefWeb. The was delivered by the Secretary-General against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which the report refers to as the “greatest test that the world has faced since the establishment of the United Nations, and which has had a severe impact on the protection of civilians, particularly in conflict contexts.”

(Editor’s Note – readers interested in civilian safety during armed conflict may also be interested in recent Just Security articles on civilian casualties in Afghanistan (Mayesha Alam), Yemen (Abdulrasheed Al-Faqih and Kristine Beckerle), the African continent (AFRICOM) (Daniel R. Mahanty), Somalia (Luke Hartig) and also Somalia (Daphne Eviatar), assessing the DoD’s annual civilian casualties report (Daniel R. Mahanty and Rita Siemion and also by Daphne Eviatar))

Additional Items

Addressing recent reports of an Israeli plan to annex further West Bank territories as soon as July 1, U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov warned against any unilateral action in disputed areas in a report to the Security Council May 20. Mladenov stated that “The continuing threat of annexation by Israel of parts of the West Bank would constitute a most serious violation of international law, deal a devastating blow to the two-State solution, close the door to a renewal of negotiations, and threaten efforts to advance regional peace and our broader efforts to maintain international peace and security.”

OCHA issued a series of humanitarian updates tracking conditions in Bangladesh following the landfall of Cyclone Amphan on May 20. As of May 22, OCHA reported that while only “17 people lost their lives … [a]n estimated 10 million vulnerable people in 19 districts were impacted” and remain at risk. Additional U.N. News reporting on the Cyclone here.

In a May 20 video report to the Security Council, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo warned of the continuing strife in Venezuela, repeating calls for a negotiated settlement among Venezuelans and expressing “heightened concern” for stability there.

(Editor’s Note – readers interested in the human rights situation in Venezuela may also be interested in this Just Security article by Gissou Nia and Rodrigo Diamanti)

The U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM) put out an urgent appeal for $7 million in additional funding to help “ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on migrant communities in … Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan … until the end of 2020.” The IOM’s analysis and plan for addressing the pandemic in Russia and Central Asia is available here.

The same day Rwandan Genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga was arrested in France (May 16), Guterres released a statement welcoming the arrest and stating that “Mr. Kabuga’s apprehension sends a powerful message that those who are alleged to have committed such crimes cannot evade justice and will eventually be held accountable, even more than a quarter of a century later.”

(Editor’s Note – readers interested in Kabuga’s arrest may also be interested in this article by Just Security Executive Editor Beth Van Schaack)

U.N. leaders, including Guterres, marked the International Day for Biological Diversity (May 22), by reiterating the U.N.’s call for an emphasis on sustainable development and addressing climate change as guiding principles in post-COVID-19 rebuilding efforts.

Image – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds a virtual briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on 22 May 2020. United Nations, New York. Source: U.N. Photo # 841708

 

Featured Articles

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 18-22)

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

An Inquiry into DOJ’s Decision to Drop the Flynn Case Can’t Be Left to Judge Sullivan Alone

by

Why the Flynn Dismissal Deserves a Hard Look by the Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 11-15)

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

COVID-19 and Health Systems: Responding to Unpredictable Predictability

by , and

Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Randle DeFalco

Fellow at Just Security.

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

May 22, 2020 by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

May 22, 2020 by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

May 21, 2020 by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

May 21, 2020 by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

May 21, 2020 by , , and

A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

May 21, 2020 by and

How States Supporting Armed Proxies Can Reduce Civilian Casualties and Protracted Hostilities

May 20, 2020 by and

Nine Questions for the White House Physician on the President’s Use of Hydroxychloroquine

May 19, 2020 by

COVID-19 and the Shrinking Civic Space in Nigeria

May 19, 2020 by

Nixon Went to China. Trump Should Go to Wuhan.

May 18, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (May 8-15)

May 15, 2020 by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

May 15, 2020 by