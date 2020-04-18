Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 13-17)

COVID-19
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
Online Resource: Timeline
- Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Danielle Schulkin (@DaniSchulkin)
Public Health and Governance
- Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe
by Nikita Lalwani and Rachel Brown
- Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat
by David Golove
- An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization
by David Fidler (@D_P_Fidler)
- Is the Roberts Court Going to Let Coronavirus Kill Us?
by Andrew Koppelman (@AndrewKoppelman) and Steven Lubet
Human Rights and Civil Liberties
- Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series
by Sarah Knuckey (@SarahKnuckey) and Jayne Huckerby (@jaynehuckerby)
Refugees
- Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors
by Lucas Guttentag
- There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers
by Joanna Naples-Mitchell (@joanna_nm)
Diplomatic Affairs
- When International Dysfunctionality Really Matters
by Andras Vamos-Goldman (@VamosGoldman)
Inspectors General
- Seek and Speak the Truth
by Alex Joel
- Congress Should Take Steps to Protect the Independence of Inspectors General
by Donald K. Sherman (@donaldonethics)
Disinformation
- Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”
Brig. Gen. R. Patrick Huston and Lt. Col. M. Eric Bahm
Self Defense
- The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence
by Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga
Surveillance/State Immunity
- WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying
by Russell Buchan (@RussellBuchan) and Daniel Franchini (@FranchiniDaniel)
Commission on Unalienable Rights
- Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch
by Jayne Huckerby (@jaynehuckerby) and Sarah Knuckey (@SarahKnuckey)
Security Aid and U.S. Foreign Policy
- U.S. Security Aid Is a Faith-Based Policy
by Andrew Miller (@AndrwPMiller) and Daniel R. Mahanty (@danmahanty)
International Criminal Court – U.S. in Afghanistan
- ICC Afghanistan Torture Investigation Likely to Turn on Criminal Intent
by Peter Robinson (@PeterRobinMICT)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 11-17)
by Randi Michel
Images [from left to right]: Paul Ratje/Agence France-Presse via Getty; ALEXANDRA ROBINSON/AFP via Getty; Win McNamee/Getty;
Marcelo Hernandez/Getty; Guillermo ARIAS/AFP via Getty; U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio