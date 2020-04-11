Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 6-10)

COVID-19
Editor’s Note – We have created A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security, a comprehensive subject-matter catalog that is continually updated. Below are coronavirus-related articles published this week.
Public Health and Governance
- 9/11 All Over Again
by Alex Joel
- COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
Human Rights and Civil Liberties
- How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals
by Ahilan Arulanantham (@ahilan_toolong)
- Congress Must Insert Oversight of Intel Community in COVID Emergency Legislation
by Geoffrey Block
- Can Governments Track the Pandemic and Still Protect Privacy?
by Carrie DeCell (@cmd_dc)
- How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus
by Rob Berschinski (@RobBerschinski) and Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas)
- The Human Rights Lessons from COVID-19: Equality Requires Economic and Social Rights Protections
by JoAnn Kamuf Ward (@JoAnnKWard)
Access to Information
- Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?
by Erin Carroll (@erinccarroll13)
Refugees
- COVID-19 and Humanitarian Access for Refugees and IDPs: Part 2 – Syria and Bangladesh
by Rebecca Blumenthal and Catriona Murdoch (@CatrionaMurdoc1)
China’s Potential Responsibility
- Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus (Updated)
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw)
Counter-Terrorism/Diplomacy
- UN Counter-Terrorism Negotiations During COVID: Time for a Rethink
by Jordan Street (@jordan_street07) and Christopher Rogers (@ChristphrRogers)
- Putting People First: COVID-19 Reveals Shortcomings of US Approach to Security in the Middle East
by Alexandra Stark
Foreign Agents Registration Act
- Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency
by Casey Michel (@cjcmichel)
Military Justice
- Rube Goldberg and Military Justice
by Eugene R. Fidell (@globalmjreform)
Military Draft
- All Americans: Extending Draft Registration Makes Us Stronger
by Andrew Swick and Emma Moore
Intelligence Community/Iran/US
- Iran’s Murder of an American, CIA Contractor Bob Levinson, Suggests Impunity at Home Too
by Martin Edwin Andersen (@InsightCaptain) and Daniel Meyer
Saudi Arabia
- Ending Impunity: Now Is the Time for a UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights Situation in Saudi Arabia
by Niccolò Figa-Talamanca (www.npwj.org)
Nuclear Weapons
- Extend New START — The World Can’t Afford a U.S.-Russia Nuclear Arms Race Too
by Kingston Reif (@KingstonAReif) and Shannon Bugos (@SBugos)
Countering Violent Extremism
- The U.N. Needs Help Sustaining the Global Approach to Violent Extremism
by Eric Rosand (@RosandEric)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 4-10)
by Jared LeBrun
