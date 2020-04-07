All Americans: Extending Draft Registration Makes Us Stronger

by and

April 7, 2020

As state and local officials across the country scramble to find additional public health workers to staff their over-burdened hospitals, the need for talented public servants has never been clearer. While this chaos began to unfold in late March, a little-known federal agency called the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service released its final report to Congress. The Commission, established by Congress in 2017, was tasked with one central question: whether the United States should retain the ability to draft Americans into the military in the case of a national emergency—and whether women should be included in a such a draft.

After months of research and engagement with the American public, the Commission—where one of us served on staff—came to a clear decision: If the United States finds itself in a crisis necessitating a mobilization of the American people, it must be able to call on the talents of the entire population, men and women alike. More than just a question of equal citizenship, we believe this recommendation to be a national security imperative. As the current public health crisis presages, emergencies of the 21st century will require a diverse set of expertise and capabilities, demanding participation and buy-in from all Americans.

The National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service was established shortly after the opening of combat arms positions in the military to women in 2015; former congressman Duncan Hunter Jr., who has since been convicted of misusing campaign funds, proposed an amendment to the annual defense authorization bill to force a vote on the registration of women for the draft, in an attempt to roll back the inclusion of women in combat roles. Hunter’s gambit backfired, as many members supported the move to expand draft registration. Rather than reach a decision, however, Congress punted—empowering a bipartisan commission to develop recommendations on the sustained need for draft registration through the Selective Service System, and the potential expansion of registration to women.

Over the course of two years, the Commission conducted wide-ranging research on mobilization and opportunities for both volunteer and mandatory service while traveling the country to engage with groups of Americans. Commissioners visited “22 states in all nine census regions, plus the District of Columbia; consulted hundreds of experts and stakeholders” and held “14 public hearings to vet a range of specific policy options before delib­erating and deciding upon the final recommendations.” On its most central issue—the question of draft registration—the Commission heard a range of passionate views on both sides.

In defense of the status quo male-only draft registration, advocates argued that the expansion of registration to women would unfairly put women at physical risk, and that the inclusion of women would threaten women’s “fundamental roles” as wives and mothers in society. Other groups opposed the addition of women in Selective Service registration as part of their overall opposition to conscription military service in general. Beyond these ‘normative’ views, objecting to the registration of women for moral reasons, the most substantial argument in opposition to extending registration highlighted the physical differences between men and women, pointing to a 2015 Marine Corps study that found that teams including female service members performed worse on combat-related tasks and experienced higher injury rates than all-male teams. This same study, however, nonetheless found that mixed-gender teams were still able to complete all required tasks. The study also overlooked many of the unique capabilities that women can bring to military organizations, beyond simply physical performance.

As the Commission ultimately decided, the inclusion of women in draft registration is not only necessary under constitutional law—as argued by West Point professor Max Marguiles in a detailed essay—but supports the continued defense of the country in an increasingly complex threat environment. In its report, the Commission determined that it was well past time to extend the draft registration requirement to all Amer­icans. Even before the Supreme Court upheld all-male registration in 1981, advocacy groups noted in a brief to the Court that ”until women assume their equal share of societal obligations…they will retain their inferior status.” The current restriction of Selective Service registration to men is fundamentally based on the decision of the Supreme Court in Rostker v. Goldberg, in which the court ruled that, because women were at that time banned from serving in combat roles, and the draft was supposedly intended to fill combat positions, women could not be included. That basis for Rostker was likely rendered invalid in 2015 when the Department of Defense opened combat roles to women; the formal entry of women into military combat roles meant the government would need a new compelling interest to justify women’s exclusion from draft registration in the context of discrimination jurisprudence.

Moreover, nothing in the Military Selective Service Act as written limits the Selective Service to filling combat units; in a national mobilization, the draft could be used to staff any and all elements of the military. As law professor Jill Hasday argued in her testimony to the Commission, within the court’s current interpretation of sex discrimination under the 14th Amendment, stereotypes about the differences between men and women could not be used to alone justify the exclusion of all women from the draft. On this line of argument, federal courts began ruling that male-only draft registration was unconstitutional in 2019; so far, higher courts have refrained from ruling further on these cases to allow the Commission to finish its work.

Beyond the legal justification for including women, however, expanded registration represents an essential step toward strengthening the national security of the United States. While opening draft registration communicates that women are equal and valued citizens, and contributors to the country’s defense, including women in draft registration also provides the military access to a wider range of talents, knowledge, and abilities in the case of a national emergency. In addition to gaining access to a wider pool, female service members possess unique skills and abilities that benefit all military units. The past 18 years of conflict have proven that women are crucial members of America’s uniformed force; extending draft registration to women not only institutionalizes their place in American national security but recognizes their past and present contributions.

Across the military, women are already serving successfully in ground combat roles, and interest in combat arms from female members has exceeded the services’ expectations. As of late 2019, “more than 1,200 women [had] been accessed into infantry, armor and field artillery [in the Army] and gender-integrated infantry and armor units [were] currently deployed.” While women remain a minority in the military overall, and specifically in combat arms branches, they are serving in combat arms units as leaders and have achieved notable milestones since integration began, including the graduation of 44 women from Army Ranger School, the graduation of the first woman from the Marine Corps’ Infantry Officer Course, and the successful completion by a woman of the Army Special Forces Qualification Course.

As noted, though, a military draft in today’s context would likely be necessary to meet personnel needs across a range of specialties other than combat arms—such as health care professionals or electronics experts. Today’s military increasingly requires the participation of individuals with advanced technical skill sets, which are held by men and women alike. Already, women are earning college degrees at higher rates than men; by removing the current gender limitations on Selective Service registration, the country would gain access to a significantly greater pool of talents and capabilities in a time of crisis. As civil-military expert Jason Dempsey told the Commission, the argument for expanding draft registration is about

fully utilizing the talent and potential of American citizens to meet the challenges of a chang­ing, yet continually dangerous, world. America is sim­ply stronger when we all engage in the obligations of citizenship.

Women also bring specific, unique contributions that can prove essential for the military’s missions. Throughout the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, for example, female-led Culture Support Teams enabled special operations units to interact with and gain information from local women in conflict areas. And gender-diverse teams have repeatedly proven their value to national security in America’s recent wars; the Athena Leadership Project, for instance, researches and reports how gender-diverse teams support national security—making it all the more important to give female Americans an equal opportunity to contribute to and participate in the country’s defense.

The need for diverse skillsets and capabilities is becoming even more apparent given the need for a whole-of-society response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ability to leverage the capabilities of all Americans better prepares the United States for the full range of crises that may face the country. As defense scholar Kori Schake wrote to the Commission, “it’s insulting to suggest America’s mothers and wives and daughters couldn’t contribute, whether the need were rebuilding levees after a natural disaster or repelling an invasion from our shores.” By expanding draft registration to women as soon as possible, Congress would strengthen the national security of the United States by allowing the president to leverage the full range of talent and skills available during a national mobilization—and would affirm the nation’s fun­damental belief in a common defense by signaling that men and women are equally valued for their contributions in defending the nation.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official policy or position of the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government. 

Featured Articles

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Andrew Swick

Research Manager at National Journal, and a former Policy Analyst for military service and national mobilization research with the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service.

Emma Moore

Research Associate for the Military, Veterans, and Society Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS)

Read these related stories next:

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

January 21, 2020 by

Men as Partners for Women, Peace and Security: Vital Lessons

January 3, 2020 by

Rehabilitating the Islamic State’s Women and Children Returnees in Kazakhstan

December 12, 2019 by

Legislative Responses to ISIS Returnees Take a New Twist in Australia

July 26, 2019 by

Trump Builds Support for Border Wall on the Backs of Women

July 23, 2019 by and

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

June 27, 2019 by and

Repatriating ISIS Families: An Opportunity to Show that “Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism” Can Work

June 14, 2019 by and

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

June 4, 2019 by

Is Justice the Antidote to Sexual Violence in Conflict? Why Amal Clooney is Only Half Right

May 9, 2019 by

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

April 24, 2019 by

Beyond Killing: The Critical Role of Gender in the Recognition, Prevention and Punishment of Genocide

December 14, 2018 by and

“ISIS Widows” and “Boko Haram Wives”: Overlooked Abuses in Iraq and Nigeria

August 23, 2018 by and