National Security at the United Nations this Week (Mar. 21 to Mar. 27)

by

March 27, 2020

Editor’s Note: This is the latest in Just Security’s weekly series keeping readers up to date on developments at the United Nations at the intersection of national security, human rights, and the rule of law.

U.N. Releases Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19 Pandemic

On Wednesday, the United Nations announced a $2 billion humanitarian response plan to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in vulnerable countries. The plan aims to limit the spread of the coronavirus in countries already affected by conflict or natural disaster, while also working to make sure the virus does not “circle back around the globe.” U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said that while countries have been protecting their own citizens at home, “the hard truth is, in order to protect their own people, it’s going to be smart to help the poorest countries engage for this response too.”

The plan will be implemented by U.N. agencies, including the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), World Health Organization (WHO), and the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF). It will focus on delivering essential laboratory equipment to test for the virus, installing handwashing stations in refugee camps and settlements, launching public information campaigns on how to best protect against the virus, and establishing hubs across Africa, Asia, and Latin America to move humanitarian workers as needed.

“COVID-19 is menacing the whole of humanity – and so the whole of humanity must fight back,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said. “We must come to the aid of the ultra-vulnerable – millions upon millions of people who are at least able to protect themselves. This is a matter of basic human solidarity. It is also crucial for combatting the virus.”

[Readers may also be interested in Christine Bell, “COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability,” March 24, 2020]

U.N. Leadership Calls for Rolling Back Conflict and Sanctions

Secretary-General Guterres called for an immediate global ceasefire to combat the coronavirus pandemic on March 23. “The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war,” Secretary-General Guterres said, “I am calling for an immediate ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”

In a press conference on Wednesday, the Secretary-General’s office noted that some groups had welcomed the call for ceasefires. For example, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces called for a ceasefire to deal with the virus. The Secretary-General also noted that Israel and the Palestinian Authority have been working together on the virus despite their “extreme division.” Additionally, the New People’s Army, a Philippine rebel group, agreed to observe a ceasefire until April 15. The group called their move “a direct response to the call of [the] U.N. Secretary-General,” although the move also could be a reaction to a unilateral ceasefire declared last week by President Rodrigo Duterte to focus on the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for countries to “urgently re-evaluate” sanctions and consider their “potentially debilitating impact on the health sector and human rights.” In a statement released online, Bachelet encouraged countries to discontinue sanctions that risk harming the medical systems of other countries. “In the context of a global pandemic, impeding medical efforts in one country heightens the risk for all of us,” Bachelet said. Although she did not call on any specific country to end its sanction regimes, Bachelet noted that more than 50 Iranian medics have died treating COVID-19 in their country. She also said that sanctions on Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe have created especially high strains on their medical capacities.

U.N. Events and Conferences Postponed Indefinitely

Although the U.N. New York headquarters remains open to diplomats and essential employees, the U.N. has pushed back conferences and meetings originally slated to take place over the next month. The U.N. Conference to review the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty is likely to be postponed, the New York Times reported. The conference takes place every five years to review the efficacy of the Nonproliferation Treaty, which had its 50-year anniversary on March 5. A decision on how and when to resume the conference “is expected to be taken in the coming week.” Other conferences, including a climate conference and a women’s equality conference, were postponed earlier this month.

Meanwhile, AFP reported that the Security Council conducted a virtual test run meeting on Tuesday for the first time in history. However, as noted in this recent Just Security piece, the Security Council has mostly been inactive in the past month. The Security Council has not physically met since March 12 and has not voted on any measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic since that time. NBC News reported on Wednesday that a Security Council resolution on the coronavirus stalled after the United States insisted on referring to China as the country of origin, despite President Trump telling Fox News on Tuesday that he would stop calling it the “Chinese virus.” According to NBC News, Russia insisted that members convene in person to vote, despite state recommendations for residents to stay at home if possible.

Separately from the U.N., world leaders met at the G-20 on Thursday via a teleconference chaired by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. At the conference, Secretary-General Guterres urged parties to coordinate research, increase production of medical equipment, and to remove tariffs, trade restrictions, and sanctions. He also told the G20, which represents 85 percent of the global GDP, to launch large-scale stimulus packages, including funds for recovery in developing countries. Finally, the Secretary-General told member states that the pandemic serves as a “stark reminder” of humanity’s common fate and the need to work together to address other problems like sustainable development and climate change.

WHO Warns Pandemic is Accelerating

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating: “It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases, and just four days for the third 100,000 cases. You can see how the virus is accelerating.” However, WHO noted on Thursday that it had seen “encouraging signs” from Italy, where the infection rate dipped, although the numbers did not indicate that the virus had yet peaked.

Director-General Tedros also called on countries to prioritize the production and use of personal protective equipment for medical personnel, saying further that “[s]olving this problem requires political commitment and political co-ordination at the global level.” He also encouraged research on treatments to maintain standards of “robust, high-quality evidence.” He rebuked “using untested medicines” that could “raise false hope and even do more harm than good.” These remarks came four days after President Trump promoted hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial treatment, as a potential treatment for COVID-19 despite slim medical evidence of the drug’s efficacy for this use. In Arizona, a man died after overdosing on a form of chloroquine used to treat aquariums, while patients with lupus have reportedly struggled to fill the regular hydroxychloroquine prescriptions critical to their health.

U.N. Calls for End to Migrant Violence at Turkey-Greece Border

U.N. Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants Felipe González Morales called for “immediate action to end the violence against migrants and asylum seekers at the Turkey-Greece border” on March 23. The statement comes after Greece suspended asylum applications for anyone who crossed the border irregularly, which Special Rapporteur González Morales said “has no legal basis in international human rights law.”

On February 26, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared he had “opened the gates” for refugees seeking to enter Europe after he claimed that the European Union had failed to live up to its 2015 refugee deal. Since then, tens of thousands of refugees have moved to Turkey’s western shore in hopes of crossing into Greece. Major European leaders had planned on meeting in Istanbul with Turkish officials to discuss the situation, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced leaders to settle on a 75-minute video call.

UNICEF Warns of Water Cuts in Syria

A series of interruptions to the water supply in Syria “puts children and families at unacceptable risk,” UNICEF Representative in Syria Fran Equiza said in a March 23 statement, especially because “[h]andwashing with soap is critical in the fight against COVID-19.” The Allouk water station, which provides water for 460,000 people in northeast Syria, has been disrupted several times in the past week.

UN-Habitat Highlights Importance of Access to Clean Water to Combat Coronavirus

The U.N. Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) has also warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could be considerably worse for the urban poor living in slums, due to the lack of water access points and difficulty of social distancing. A coalition of U.N. agencies has been working to ensure water access in urban slums to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. A panel appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council also emphasized the need for “continuous access to sufficient and affordable water.”

[Readers may also be interested in Rob Berschinski, “What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism,” March 24, 2020]

Image – A view of the eyeglasses of Secretary-General António Guterres as he takes part in the extraordinary Virtual Leaders’ Summit of the Group of Twenty (G-20) on the Covid-19 Pandemic. 26 March 2020. Source: UN Photo # 840839

 

Featured Articles

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Keeping an Eye on the Civil Liberties Impact of Trump’s Coronavirus Response

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 16-20)

by

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 9-13)

by

Explainer: National Emergency Declarations and COVID-19

by

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” is Worse Than Feared: Part I

by and

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 2-6)

by

Int’l Criminal Court’s Afghanistan Decision Expands Prosecutor’s Power: What to Expect Next

by

About Those FBI Counterterrorism Assessments …

by

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

A Model for Countering Foreign Disinformation and Interference in Elections

by and

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

When the Abnormal Becomes Typical: Clinging to Memories of Normalcy Three Years into the Trump Administration

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jared LeBrun

J.D. student at Yale Law School, former intern at the Department of State, the Department of Energy, and the law firm Covington & Burling.

Read these related stories next:

Coronavirus crisis volunteer Rhiannon Navin in front of the US flag.

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

March 27, 2020 by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

March 27, 2020 by

Cyber Attacks against Hospitals and the COVID-19 Pandemic: How Strong are International Law Protections?

March 27, 2020 by , and

COVID-19 and Humanitarian Access in Starvation-Affected Countries: Part 1 – Yemen

March 26, 2020 by and

Keeping an Eye on the Civil Liberties Impact of Trump’s Coronavirus Response

March 26, 2020 by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

March 25, 2020 by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

March 25, 2020 by

Turkey’s Humanitarian Rationale for its Idlib Offensive in Syria

March 24, 2020 by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

March 24, 2020 by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

March 24, 2020 by

One Doctor’s Place in China’s Battle for the COVID-19 Narrative

March 23, 2020 by

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

March 23, 2020 by