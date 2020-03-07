Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 2-6)

Intelligence Community
- The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- About Those FBI Counterterrorism Assessments …
by Patrick Eddington (@PGEddington)
Afghanistan Conflict
International Criminal Court (US, Afghanistan)
- Int’l Criminal Court’s Afghanistan Decision Expands Prosecutor’s Power: What to Expect Next
by Randle DeFalco (@randledefalco)
Cyberspace and Technology
- Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace
by Przemysław Roguski (@Roguski_P)
- Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem
by Andrew Mines (@mines_andrew)
Immigration & the Justice Department
- Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges
by Stephanie Krent
Foreign Interference in Elections
- A Model for Countering Foreign Disinformation and Interference in Elections
by Brett Holmgren (@bmholmgren) and Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas)
Social Media
- Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Laura Hecht-Felella (@laur_hf)
Iraq – Iran
Israel – Palestine
- The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand
by Marc Polymeropoulos (@Mpolymer)
Democracy and Rule of Law
- When the Abnormal Becomes Typical: Clinging to Memories of Normalcy Three Years into the Trump Administration
by Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer)
Use of Military Force
- What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force
by Rita Siemion (@ritasiemion) and Benjamin Haas (@BenjaminEHaas)
Congressional Oversight
Mexico
- Mexico’s Amnesty Proposal: An Instrument of Transitional Justice?
by León Castellanos-Jankiewicz (@leoncastjan)
Space and International Law (Mini forum)
- Military Space Operations and International Law
by Dale Stephens (@dstephens64)
- NATO Recognizes Space as an “Operational Domain”: One Small Step Toward a Rules-Based International Order in Outer Space
by Hitoshi Nasu
State Department
- Legacy of Late State Department Human Rights Champion Tex Harris Reverberates Today
by Martin Edwin Andersen (@InsightCaptain)
United Nations
Images [from left to right]: ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty; ALESSANDRO ABBONIZIO/AFP via Getty; AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty;
Herika Martinez/AFP via Getty; Justin Sullivan/Getty; AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty