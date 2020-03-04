NATO Recognizes Space as an “Operational Domain”: One Small Step Toward a Rules-Based International Order in Outer Space

The Woomera Manual Project – Part 2

by

March 4, 2020

(Editor’s Note: The absence of a comprehensive analysis of the legal framework for military operations in outer space represents a troubling deficiency in the understanding of the applicable law. Such uncertainty increases the chance of a strategic error in the conduct of military operations in space. This three-part Just Security forum, beginning with the first installment below, introduces and analyzes key emerging legal issues raised by space-based military operations, which are the focus of the ongoing Woomera Manual Project, an international research project that is spearheaded by The University of Adelaide, The University of Exeter, the University of Nebraska and the University of New South Wales – Canberra. The mission of the project collaborators is to develop a Manual that objectively articulates and clarifies existing international law applicable to military space operations. More information on the project is available here.)

NATO foreign ministers in November officially declared outer space an “operational domain” for the alliance. Although they denied any intention to deploy weapons in space, the approach tracks President Donald Trump’s similar designation of outer space as a “war-fighting domain” earlier last year. The announcement followed NATO’s adoption of a space policy, as well as the United States and French governments’ moves to establish space commands. NATO’s position was reiterated at its London Summit in December, where alliance leaders recognized “[space’s] importance in keeping us safe and tackling security challenges, while upholding international law.”

These developments reflect a growing awareness of the rapid development of space technologies, which is enabling hostile uses of space assets to disrupt defence and deterrence capabilities. However, legal efforts to regulate inter-state competition and friction in space have not keep pace. Rather, the legal framework for governing space activities, which was developed in the 1960s and 70s, remains patchy and rudimentary. Planning and execution of NATO operations in space could be hobbled by the lack of a uniform understanding of how military operations are regulated in space.

Questions abound. Does jamming, dazzling, or damaging a satellite amount to a use of force prohibited under Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and customary international law? If so, when? Is it lawful to declare and operate “space exclusion zones,” despite the fact that States are prohibited from claiming sovereignty in space under Article II of the Outer Space Treaty? During an international armed conflict, does a belligerent State have right to capture and detain astronauts when they are also members of enemy armed forces, despite the fact that States are obliged to rescue and return them as “envoys of mankind” under Article V of the Outer Space Treaty?

A growing number of States are updating national legislation to promote and regulate their national space activities. For instance, the U.K. enacted the Space Industry Act in 2018 to strengthen national regulation of a wide range of space activities. In contrast, international efforts to regulate military space activities have reached an impasse.

The European Union has proposed a draft international code of conduct to enhance the safety, security and sustainability of space activities, but its effectiveness in reducing tensions would be limited. Indeed, the non-binding Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, concluded in 2002 between China and Southeast Asian nations, has done little to prevent escalation of conflicts in the South China Sea.

Failed Efforts at the United Nations

In 2008, China and Russia introduced a draft treaty at the U.N. Conference on Disarmament to prevent the placement of weapons in outer space, but the attendant discussion on the feasibility of a legally binding instrument on the prevention of an arms race in outer space remains unresolved. In 2017, the U.N. General Assembly commissioned a group of governmental experts to consider and make recommendations on substantial elements of a possible international agreement on the subject. But last year, the group failed to reach any consensus.

The continued failure at U.N. fora to agree on new instruments to regulate military uses of outer space mirrors similar patterns of division witnessed in other contexts, such as attempts to create international regulations on cyberspace. As with cyberspace, the primary obstacle to progress is distrust among the key players. The United States and its allies are suspicious that states will engage in covert development of hostile space capabilities despite such initiatives. Indeed, China and Russia are known to have been experimenting with, and even developing, various anti-satellite capabilities, such as rendezvous and proximity operations against satellites.

The lack of progress in international space law does not bode well for the premise that international law must guide space activities in the interest of maintaining international peace and security and promoting international cooperation. However, the recognition of outer space as an “operational” or “war-fighting” domain must not be seen as a wholesale rejection of legal restrictions on military space activities. On the contrary, the effectiveness of military operations in space rely, as they do in the terrestrial domain, on the development of robust “rules of the game,” especially rules grounded in the international law of armed conflict. Moving towards the construction of shared understandings of applicable rules, with sensitivity to the unique nature of the space domain, will require collective efforts to clarify how the rules-based international legal order extends to outer space.

To that end, Article III of the Outer Space Treaty occupies a place of prominence. The article requires States Parties to carry out space activities “in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, in the interest of maintaining international peace and security and promoting international cooperation and understanding.” This provision operates as a conduit to project various rules of international law into outer space.

The devil, of course, is in the details. For instance, to what extent do the existing principles and rules of international law find application in outer space, given the terrestrial context in which those principles and rules were developed? How should such rules and principles be reconciled with competing obligations under space law?

The Risks of Cherry Picking

To begin with, States must avoid “cherry-picking” the legal provisions they view as applying in outer space. Some States might wish to avoid discussion on the use of force and the law of armed conflict out of concern that the topics have negative connotations and might prejudice the peaceful use of outer space. Others could adopt legal positions that idealistically portray space as a domain reserved exclusively for peaceful exploration.

However, to achieve security and stability in space, pragmatism must prevail over idealism. The fact that international law governing the use of force and armed conflict applies to space hostilities does not make space war inevitable or even likely. Nor does it encourage the militarization or weaponization of outer space. Claiming it is inapplicable is to deny the current legal reality and hinder progress towards a more robust rules-based international order in space. We should not lose sight of the fact that many space technologies are already being used for military purposes.

Moreover, to foster the development of a rules-based international order for outer space, States should be ready to commit to their legal positions along actual fault lines in terms of the application of extant international law as it applies in the space context, considering the strategic and operational implications of the legal position they take.

For example, if a State adopts the position that satellite jamming does not amount to a use of force, it will eliminate said State’s forcible options to protect itself from military interference with satellite signals. On the other hand, if a State wishes to reserve the possibility of exercising the right of self-defense pursuant to Article 51 of the U.N. Charter against satellite jamming, the legal determination of when and if such operation qualifies as an armed attack must be considered. For NATO, a shared understanding of space incidents that would trigger Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty in collective self-defense is of critical significance.

With many States now acknowledging that outer space may serve as an “operational” or “war-fighting domain,” the need to settle the “rules of the game” for military operations in space has never been more acute. Efforts such as the Woomera Manual on the International Law of Military Space Operations Project to clarify where the law is settled and where conflicting positions may arise will be important in encouraging States to develop legal thinking behind their strategic choice. We cannot wait until space hostilities actually occur to make serious efforts towards the development of a rules-based international order in outer space.

Image – U.S. Air Force Space Command Gen. John “Jay” Raymond stands next to the flag of the newly established U.S. Space Command, the sixth national armed service, in the Rose Garden at the White House August 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Citing potential threats from China and Russia and the nation’s reliance on satellites for defense operations, Trump said the U.S. needs to launch a ‘space force.’ Raymond will serve as the first head of Space Command, which will have 87 active units handling operations such as missile warning, satellite surveillance, space control and space support. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

Just Security’s Early Edition: March 4, 2020

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

When the Abnormal Becomes Typical: Clinging to Memories of Normalcy Three Years into the Trump Administration

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 24-28)

by

National Security at the United Nations this Week (Feb 22-28)

by

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 17-21)

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 10-14)

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Hitoshi Nasu

Professor of International Law at Exeter Law School

Read these related stories next:

Military Space Operations and International Law

March 2, 2020 by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

March 2, 2020 by

The FBI and Apple Redux

February 27, 2020 by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

February 26, 2020 by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

February 20, 2020 by and

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

February 14, 2020 by and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

February 12, 2020 by

Congressional Science and Technology Capacity Must Be Revitalized

February 10, 2020 by

As Election Primaries Approach, Red Flags Signal Voter Suppression Risks

February 6, 2020 by

Afghanistan Papers, the Miniseries, Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bombshell

February 5, 2020 by

Trump Loved “His Generals”—Until He Got To Know Them

January 2, 2020 by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

December 5, 2019 by