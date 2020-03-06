Int’l Criminal Court’s Afghanistan Decision Expands Prosecutor’s Power: What to Expect Next

by

March 6, 2020

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized a formal investigation into alleged crimes committed during the war in Afghanistan on Thursday, overturning a prior ruling by the Court’s Pre-Trial Chamber. The unanimous decision paves the way for ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s office to investigate crimes committed by all parties to the conflict — the Taliban, the Afghan government, and the United States. It also clarifies the role of the Pre-Trial Chamber in reviewing decisions by the prosecutor’s office to initiate investigations under its own initiative. Indeed, going forward the Pre-Trial Chamber will have a more limited role in this and other cases, and the Prosecutor has been handed more power.

The decision has already provoked a strong reaction from those who believe the United States should not be investigated by the Court for alleged acts of torture carried out in Afghanistan and at various remote locations in other countries as part of the conflict with the Taliban and al-Qaeda. This article briefly summarizes the Court’s findings and offers some preliminary thoughts on the decision’s broader implications as well as next steps we can expect in the process.

New Limits on Judicial Review of Prosecutorial Discretion

There are three mechanisms through which a situation may be examined by the ICC Office of the Prosecutor: 1) referral by a State party; 2) referral by the United Nations Security Council; or 3) on the initiative of the prosecutor (referred to as a “proprio motu” examination). The Afghanistan situation falls into the third category, as the preliminary examination was initiated by the prosecutor’s office exercising its proprio motu powers.

Pursuant to Article 15 of the Rome Statute, when the prosecutor’s office initiates its own “preliminary examination” it cannot unilaterally transition the process into a full, formal investigation, but must request authorization to do so from the Pre-Trial Chamber. Article 15 also requires the Office of the Prosecutor to conduct its own internal assessment of whether “there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation” before requesting that the Pre-Trial Chamber authorize a formal investigation. The operative sections of the Article states:

If the Prosecutor concludes that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation, he or she shall submit to the Pre-Trial Chamber a request for authorization of an investigation, together with any supporting material collected. …

If the Pre-Trial Chamber, upon examination of the request and the supporting material, considers that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation, and that the case appears to fall within the jurisdiction of the Court, it shall authorize the commencement of the investigation … .

Separately, in all cases, Article 53 of the Rome Statute directs the prosecutor to assess, inter alia, whether opening a full investigation would “serve the interests of justice.”

To reach yesterday’s decision, the Appeals Chamber had to assess the scope and nature of the Pre-Trial Chamber’s review of prosecutorial decision-making. More specifically, the Appeals Chamber assessed the nature of the relationship between Articles 15 and 53 of the Rome Statute in terms of the Pre-Trial Chamber’s gatekeeping role vis-à-vis the authorization of investigations following a proprio motu preliminary examination.

The Pre-Trial Chamber previously declined to authorize an investigation in the Afghanistan situation, based on the Chamber’s finding that such an authorization would not serve the “interests of justice” under Article 53. In terms of the scope of its review, the Pre-Trial Chamber held that such assessment:

must include a positive determination to the effect that investigations would be in the interests of justice, including in relation to the gravity of the alleged conducts, the potential victims’ interests and the likelihood that investigation be feasible and meaningful under the relevant circumstances. Specific individual responsibilities, to the contrary, are, and should remain, outside the scope of the proceedings. (para. 35)

The Appeals Chamber disagreed, holding that the Pre-Trial Chamber erred by engaging in any assessment of whether an investigation would serve the interests of justice. In its first pronouncement on the issue, the Appeals Chamber held that the Pre-Trial Chamber is only mandated to review prosecutorial assessments of the interests of justice in situations where the prosecutor’s office exercises its discretion to decline to open an investigation following the referral of a situation by a state party or the U.N. Security Council. Conversely, in situations where the prosecutor initiates a preliminary examination and seeks authorization to proceed with a formal investigation, the Appeals Chamber held that the Pre-Trial Chamber’s sole role is:

to assess the information contained in the Prosecutor’s request to determine whether there is a reasonable factual basis to proceed with an investigation, in the sense of whether crimes have been committed, and whether the potential case(s) arising from such investigation would appear to fall within the Court’s jurisdiction … (para. 45).

After finding that the Pre-Trial Chamber had erred in reviewing the interests of justice under Article 53 at all, the Appeals Chamber declined to formally opine as to whether the Pre-Trial Chamber had abused its discretion in is substantive assessment of the interests of justice. The Appeals Chamber did, however, strongly suggest its deep disagreement with the Pre-Trial Chamber’s assessment of the interests of justice, based on three observations:

First, the Appeals Chamber underlines that article 53(1) of the Statute is formulated in the negative – the Prosecutor must consider whether there are ‘reasons to believe that an investigation would not serve the interests of justice’ and need not affirmatively determine that an investigation would be in the interests of justice, as suggested by the Pre-Trial Chamber. Second, the Appeals Chamber notes that the Pre-Trial Chamber’s reasoning in support of its conclusion regarding the ‘interests of justice’ was cursory, speculative and did not refer to information capable of supporting it. Third, there is no indication that the Pre-Trial Chamber considered the gravity of the crimes and the interests of victims as articulated by the victims themselves in conducting this assessment. (para. 49)

After finding that the Pre-Trial Chamber erred in this way, the Appeals Chamber further found that the Pre-Trial Chamber’s decision not to authorize an investigation had rested wholly on this improper assessment. As such, the Appeals Chamber noted that the Pre-Trial Chamber itself had otherwise stated that “there is a reasonable basis to believe that the incidents underlying the Request [to authorize an investigation] occurred” and, further, that “all the relevant requirements are met as regards […] Jurisdiction.” The Appeals Chamber then authorized the prosecutor’s office to proceed with an investigation, rather than remanding proceedings to the Pre-Trial Chamber to make its own decision on the matter.

Consequently, the ICC Office of the Prosecutor has now been officially authorized:

to commence an investigation ‘in relation to alleged crimes committed on the territory of Afghanistan in the period since 1 May 2003, as well as other alleged crimes that have a nexus to the armed conflict in Afghanistan and are sufficiently linked to the situation and were committed on the territory of other States Parties in the period since 1 July 2002’. (para. 79).

In terms of the general scope of the investigation, the Appeals Chamber, relying on Article 54 of the Rome Statute outlining the prosecutor’s investigatory duties, stated that “in order to obtain a full picture of the relevant facts, their potential legal characterisation as specific crimes under the jurisdiction of the Court, and the responsibility of the various actors that may be involved, the Prosecutor must carry out an investigation into the situation as a whole” (para. 60). Thus, as her office proceeds with its investigation, Bensouda may expand her inquiry wherever the evidence takes her, so long as she remains within the bounds of her general jurisdictional competence.

In terms of crimes physically occurring outside of Afghanistan, the Appeals Chamber concluded that:

it is incorrect to assume that, merely because the alleged capture of the victim did not take place in Afghanistan and the alleged criminal act also occurred outside Afghanistan, the conduct cannot possibly have taken place in the context of, and have been associated with, the armed conflict in that State. Rather, a careful analysis of the circumstances of each case will need to be carried out to establish whether there is a sufficient nexus. (para. 76).

Consequently, the Chamber authorized the Office of the Prosecutor to investigate potential war crimes occurring on the territory of ICC member states in order to determine, upon a case-by-case analysis, whether sufficient links exist between such crimes and the armed conflict in Afghanistan. This finding is significant because it clearly authorizes the prosecutor to investigate alleged U.S. acts of torture committed as part of the war on terror, so long as such acts may be connected to the war in Afghanistan.

In submissions to the Court, the Office of the Prosecutor argued that “a limited number of alleged crimes associated with the Afghan armed conflict are alleged to have been committed on the territories of Poland, Romania and Lithuania, which are all parties to the [Rome] Statute.” More specifically, the prosecutor asserted that:

from 2002-2008, individuals allegedly participating in the armed conflict in Afghanistan, such as members of the Taliban or Al Qaeda, Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin and other militant groups, were allegedly transferred to clandestine CIA detention facilities located in those countries and are alleged to have been subjected to acts constituting crimes within the jurisdiction of the Court. (para. 49)

Implications of the Appeals Chamber’s Decision

The Appeals Chamber’s decision is already being declared a victory against impunity by many international justice and victims’ rights advocates (see for example, here, here and here). To be sure, the decision can be interpreted as a sharp rebuke by the Appeals Chamber against what it clearly perceived to be judicial meddling by the Pre-Trial Chamber in the Afghanistan situation.

The decision also clearly permits the ICC prosecutor’s office to investigate all sides in a particularly long, highly visible, and highly contentious armed conflict, whereas to date, the Court has largely investigated one (or more, but not all) sides to a conflict involving the commission of alleged atrocities. Moreover, many advocates and activists long committed to efforts to hold the United States accountable for its widespread use of torture in the wake of 9/11 will see today’s decision as a positive development.

Nonetheless, the authorization of an investigation is merely one — relatively early — step in the ICC process. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has already leveled a scathing rebuke, calling the decision to authorize an investigation a “truly breathtaking action by an unaccountable political institution, masquerading as a legal body.” He also suggested, without providing specifics, that the investigation could endanger the recent Afghan peace deal. Echoing former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s caustic rejection of the ICC’s jurisdiction in September 2018, Pompeo pledged that the United States “will take all necessary measures to protect our citizens from this renegade, so-called court.”

In addition to Pompeo’s hostile statements, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) issued his own press release, calling the decision “an explicit assault on the sovereignty and security of the United States and again, suggesting that the ICC is a “political organization targeting America and [its] allies, including Israel, to advance the political agendas of hostile countries which themselves often lack the rule of law.” Cruz also stated an intention to undermine the decision, “including and especially through a United Nations Security Council resolution that would prohibit the ICC from prosecuting the nationals of non-member states.” Article 16 of the Rome Statute allows the Security Council to suspend investigations or prosecutions for one year by the passing of a resolution. Such resolutions may be renewed and there is no stated limit on the number of renewals permitted. However, Cruz appears to suggest a more drastic, permanent limitation on the Court’s jurisdictional reach through a Security Council resolution.

Aside from U.S. threats against the Court, there is also no guarantee the prosecutor will be able to ever secure sufficient evidence to prosecute any U.S. citizen, let alone effectuate an arrest warrant against one and bring the individual to The Hague to stand trial.

Also, the crimes alleged against the United States pale in comparison, at least in terms of the overall number of direct victims, to those alleged against the Taliban, or even the Afghan government. For example, in its initial decision, the Pre-Trial Chamber noted that reported civilian casualties in Afghanistan during the period 2009-2016 alone “exceed[ed] 50,000, of which 17,700 [were] deaths and over 33,000 [were] injuries” (para. 66). These figures raise questions about how the prosecutor might assess the gravity of potential individual cases and select which suspects to pursue. As Alex Whiting stated in a previous Just Security post, this could be a complicated assessment for various reasons.

It is also unclear how today’s news might affect the peace negotiations currently underway in Afghanistan, or how ICC member states allied with the United States might react to efforts by the prosecutor’s office to investigate alleged acts of torture carried out by the United States on their territory.

These and many more issues remain outstanding and unclear at this time. What is clear, however, is that the ICC Appeals Chamber and the Office of the Prosecutor have now both defied the United States, and a formal ICC investigation of crimes allegedly committed by the Taliban, Afghan forces, and members of the U.S. military and CIA is at least nominally underway.

Image – A Casa 235 turboprop plane with registration number N168D taxis along a runway at Ruzyne Airport April 8, 2005 in Prague, Czech Republic. According to airport flight records the plane was registered to the firm Aero Contractors, based in North Carolina, and was scheduled to fly from Prague to Kabul, Afghanistan. In May, 2005 the New York Times reported that Aero Contractors was involved in transporting terrorism suspects to third countries. And on November 17, 2005, Agence France Presse reported that a plane with registration number N168D and owned by Devon Holding and Leasing passed through Danish airspace on October 3, 2005 en route from Iceland to Budapest.  (Photo by Pavel Horejsi/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Int’l Criminal Court’s Afghanistan Decision Expands Prosecutor’s Power: What to Expect Next

by

About Those FBI Counterterrorism Assessments …

by

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

A Model for Countering Foreign Disinformation and Interference in Elections

by and

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

Just Security’s Early Edition: March 4, 2020

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

When the Abnormal Becomes Typical: Clinging to Memories of Normalcy Three Years into the Trump Administration

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 24-28)

by

National Security at the United Nations this Week (Feb 22-28)

by

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 17-21)

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 10-14)

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Randle DeFalco

Fellow at Just Security. Follow him on Twitter (@randledefalco).

Read these related stories next:

National Security at the United Nations this Week (Feb. 28 to Mar. 6)

March 6, 2020 by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

March 2, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations this Week (Feb 22-28)

February 28, 2020 by

No “State”-ing the Obvious for Palestine: Challenging the ICC Prosecutor on Territorial Jurisdiction

February 27, 2020 by

Reduction of Civilian Harm in Afghanistan: A Way Forward

February 25, 2020 by and

Head of State Immunity is Too Important for the International Court of Justice

February 24, 2020 by

Sudanese protesters wait at a train station in Khartoum to board a train to Atbara on December 19, 2019 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their protest movement that brought down Omar al-Bashir last April after a thirty-year rule.

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

February 21, 2020 by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

February 21, 2020 by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

February 13, 2020 by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

February 13, 2020 by

Afghanistan Papers, the Miniseries, Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bombshell

February 5, 2020 by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

January 31, 2020 by