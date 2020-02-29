Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 24-28)

Intelligence Community
- The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think
by Nicholas Rasmussen (@NicholasRasmu15)
Justice Department
- Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure
by Stuart M. Gerson
- Dis-Barr the Justice Department
by Neil Kinkopf
Pardon Power
- Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?
by Harold Hongju Koh, Rosa Hayes, Dana Khabbaz, Michael Loughlin, Nicole Ng, Ayoub Ouederni (@ayoubouederni) and Brandon Willmore (@bwillmore5)
Cyberspace
- Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
US – Iran
- Congress Speaks: Trump Currently Has No Authority to Launch War with Iran
by Kate Martin
- After Soleimani Killing, Iran and Its Proxies Recalibrate in Iraq
by Crispin Smith
Congressional Committee Appointments
- For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits
by Christopher Estep (@Chris_Estep)
India and Human Rights
- As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country
by Allie Funk (@alfunk)
International Court of Justice
- Head of State Immunity is Too Important for the International Court of Justice
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
International Criminal Court (Israel-Palestine)
- No “State”-ing the Obvious for Palestine: Challenging the ICC Prosecutor on Territorial Jurisdiction
by Jeremie Bracka (@BrackaJeremie)
Civilian Casualties in Armed Conflicts (Afghanistan)
- Reduction of Civilian Harm in Afghanistan: A Way Forward
by Sahr Muhammedally (@Sahrmally) and Marc Garlasco (@marcgarlasco)
Surveillance, Privacy and Technology
- The FBI and Apple Redux
by Brian Owsley (@BrianOwsley1)
- Congress Is Ready for FISA Reform — Will the House Judiciary Committee Rise to the Occasion?
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
- Improve FISA on Civil Liberties by Strengthening Amici
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Raya Koreh (@Raya_Koreh)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations this Week (Feb 22-28)
by Jared LeBrun
War Powers
- New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Rachel Goldbrenner
Images [from left to right]: ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images; WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images; Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Olivier Douliery/Pool via Bloomberg; TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images; Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images