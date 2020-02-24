Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

February 24, 2020

William Barr must resign as Attorney General of the United States. A year ago, I testified at Barr’s Senate confirmation hearing. I urged the Senate to reject the nomination:

We live in troubled times, marked by deep political divisions. In such times, it is especially crucial that our legal institutions remain anchored to sound legal principles. Our President has declared “I have [the] absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department.” Public confidence in the rule of law depends on there being an Attorney General who will not allow the President to do whatever he wants with the Justice Department. William Barr’s views of presidential power are so radically mistaken that he is simply the wrong man, at the wrong time to be Attorney General of the United States.

I would have been very pleased to have been proven wrong. Instead, I must concede that Barr’s tenure has been, without exaggeration, far worse than I predicted. In that sense, I am not saying here that I told you so. Rather, my warning was insufficiently dire.

Attorney General Barr has fed President Trump’s most outrageous visions of executive power. President Trump now declares, “I have an Article II where I have the right to do whatever I want as President.” This is an apt distillation of Barr’s extreme theory of presidential power. In the summer of 2017, while he was still a private citizen, the once and future Attorney General wrote a nineteen-page memo to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The memo expressed Barr’s outrage at reading reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was considering obstruction of justice charges against President Trump. Barr began by laying out his theory of presidential power:

Constitutionally, it is wrong to conceive of the President as simply the highest officer within the Executive branch hierarchy. He alone is the Executive branch. As such, he is the sole repository of all Executive powers conferred by the Constitution.

It is difficult to imagine a more succinct expression of an imperial executive. Lest my characterization seem overstated, note that Barr himself has fully embraced it. In a keynote address to the Federalist Society last November, Barr offered a revisionist history of the Constitution in support of his view of presidential power. According to him, the founding generation meant to model the presidency on the King of England in order to provide a check against their real concern – a too powerful legislature.

It bears emphasizing that this narrative has no support in the actual history of the Constitution. If there was any precept on which the founding generation universally agreed, it was that they did not wish to recreate the monarchy. Opponents of the Constitution objected that the presidency was a “foetus of monarchy,” while its supporters worked tirelessly to counter the charge. The point on which they agreed was the evil of monarchy. From the very beginning, political opponents of the president charged him with acting like a king. Thomas Jefferson was particularly effective in wielding this charge to unseat John Adams.

It also bears emphasizing that Barr’s error is not merely a theoretical matter. Barr’s theory has dramatic and practical consequences. It means that the president is not subject to legal constraint and that no law can prohibit him from abusing his power. Specifically, Barr argued that the president cannot (ab)use his office to commit obstruction of justice. But Barr also generalized the point: “under the Framers’ plan, the decision whether the president is making decisions based on ‘improper’ motives or whether he is ‘faithfully’ discharging his responsibilities is left to the People, through the election process, and the Congress, through the Impeachment process.” Yes. He actually wrote that. Now that we’ve all seen just how ineffectual the impeachment power is in this Trump Era, the only surviving restraint on presidential power is the presidential election – an institution the president seems all-to-willing to subvert and, on Barr’s theory, there can be no limit on the president’s ability to use his office to further this subversion.

President Trump has repeatedly exercised Barr’s advice that Article II gives Trump “the right to do whatever I want as President.” The highlights are well known. It is important to understand what we have witnessed in the past months is directly related to Barr’s monarchic theories of the presidency, as he now sits atop the Justice Department including the Office of Legal Counsel. The series of actions include the president’s stonewalling Congress’ legitimate constitutional oversight and investigative powers (not to mention its impeachment power) denying the peoples’ representatives access to crucial witnesses and documents (John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, Don McGahn, OMB documents, his tax returns, etc.). The president used his Barr-invented immunity from obstruction of justice laws to engage in open witness intimidation (recall his tweets during the testimony of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch), retaliation against whistleblowers (threatening and unleashing his army of twitter trolls on the Ukraine-call whistleblower), withholding foreign aid to extort Ukraine into announcing a corruption investigation of former Vice President Biden, and retaliation against Alexander Vindman by removing him and his brother for no offense other than testifying truthfully (ditto Gordon Sondland). More recently, the president has taken to Twitter to browbeat and intimidate Judge Amy Berman Jackson in connection with the sentencing of Roger Stone. And within the same media cycle, we learned of the president’s outrage at the intelligence community for (truthfully) briefing the House Intelligence Committee on their assessment that Putin favors Trump in the 2020 election.

That Barr would provide outrageous legal cover for these kinds of acts was clear from his record at the time he was confirmed. What was not at all clear was that Barr would cast aside the independence of the Justice Department. That independence was placed under assault during the Nixon Administration and saw Nixon’s first two attorneys general convicted of crimes relating to Watergate and its coverup. In the wake of those scandals, it took decades of sustained effort by attorneys general serving administrations of both political parties to restore the Department’s reputation for independence. By many accounts, Barr’s first stint as Attorney General (during the presidency of George H.W. Bush) fit this mold. In 1992, for example, he upheld, against White House opposition and during a presidential election, an Office of Legal Counsel opinion that the president could not order the Treasury Department to index capital gains for inflation. Later that year, however, and in a preview of coming attractions, Attorney General Barr advocated President Bush’s lame duck pardon of Caspar Weinberger and other Iran-Contra conspirators.

If the 1992 version of Attorney General Barr had conflicting instincts, today’s version seems fully committed to turning the Justice Department into a vehicle for President Trump’s partisan political schemes. This list, too, is familiar. It begins with Attorney General Barr presenting a false and misleading summary of the conclusions of the Mueller Report while withholding the actual report and its real findings for a week. What other reason can there have been than to ensure that the false narrative Barr presented would take hold and supplant the two-volume, hundreds-of-pages-long report? The Attorney General’s defenders can claim that the full report was eventually released and with only minimal redactions and that the Attorney General’s representations were simply a matter of public relations. Politics, famously, ain’t beanbag. But Attorney General Barr’s public messaging occupied the airwaves for weeks with disinformation about Mueller’s findings, and Barr did not stop there. He has launched an extensive criminal investigation of the probe into Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. He has also launched an investigation into the prosecution of the Trump Administration’s first National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn. Here, Barr’s defenders might point out that none of this represents interference with ongoing investigations. That seems like cold comfort, however, as the cumulative effect of these investigations is so obviously to institute a profound disincentive for any investigator or prosecutor to even be involved in a matter that may not promote the president’s personal political interests. What’s more, Barr has in fact crossed that line too. He has engaged in high level talks with the governments of Australia, Britain, and Italy,  to find evidence to support the Russian intelligence service claims that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that sought to interfere in the 2016 election. More recently, Barr has set up special intake procedures for information on the matter from the president’s personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani. And, of course, he just last week rescinded the sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone hours after the president tweeted that it was unfairly harsh.

I had the privilege of serving in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel from 1993-1997, when the Office was headed by the legendary Walter Dellinger. We handled many sensitive and even politically charged matters (the legality of the use of military force in Haiti and the former Yugoslavia, FDA regulation of tobacco products, the government shutdowns, gun control legislation, campaign finance and lobbying reform, and affirmative action to name a few). I worked on a number of these matters and never felt any political pressure whatsoever. I only later found out that this was not because there was no political pressure on the office. It was because Walter Dellinger absorbed the political pressure himself and shielded the attorneys in the office. He did this with the backing of Attorney General Janet Reno. Indeed, this has been the tradition of the Department through Republican and Democratic administrations since the dark days of Watergate: it is the function of the Department’s political appointees – the Attorney General chief among them – to ensure that the Department of Justice is insulated from political pressure in administering the laws. Attorney General Barr has inverted this tradition and made his office a conduit for political pressure.

President Trump has not left it to Attorney General Barr to undermine the Justice Department all on his own. On Tuesday, the president issued a raft of pardons and one commutation to a host of unworthies. Prominent figures receiving the president’s rehabilitation included Edward deBartolo, who bribed the Governor of Louisiana to obtain approval for a casino; Michael Milken, whose securities fraud conviction was borne of a greed that would have shamed Crassus; Bernie Kerik, the former New York Police Commissioner and business partner of Rudy Giuliani, who helped organized crime figures secure government contracts; and notorious former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who in addition to trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat extorted a wide range of businesses including a children’s hospital. Blagojevich has been explicit about how he views his clemency: it is a vindication that shows he was a “political prisoner.” This is an outrage on many levels, but it is a particular affront to the Department of Justice. The department has a process for reviewing clemency and pardon petitions. The point of this process is to make sure that pardons are issued to those who are truly worthy and not just politically connected. It also allows an opportunity to be heard to the victims of the applicant’s crimes and to the prosecutors who worked so hard to secure convictions of each of these criminals. The pardons issued on Tuesday were granted outside this process. The president’s decision to proceed outside this established process, and now set up a mechanism to do so under Jared Kushner, shows his contempt for the Department and its career prosecutors.

On Wednesday, the president issued a series of tweets and retweets that, in the words of a New York Times report, “embrace the suggestion that Attorney General William P. Barr ‘clean shop’ at the Justice Department.” Barr complained just last week that the president’s tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job.” If Barr simply meant that he does not need instruction to run the Justice Department according to the president’s political agenda, then he is beyond reach and all the calls for him to restore the Department’s independence will be for naught. If, however, there is anything left of the 1992 Attorney General Barr who stood up for the rule of law, then he must stand opposed to the president’s recent subversions. The only way to do that is to resign in protest. Stand up by stepping down.

 

Images: The United States Department of Justice via Wikimedia Commons

 

Featured Articles

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 17-21)

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 10-14)

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Neil Kinkopf

Professor of Constitutional Law at the Georgia State University College of Law; Co-author of Separation of Powers Law: Cases and Materials (4 th ed. 2018)

Read these related stories next:

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

February 21, 2020 by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

February 18, 2020 by , and

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

February 14, 2020 by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

February 14, 2020 by

William Barr: A Failed Attorney General Unfit to Serve

February 4, 2020 by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

January 6, 2020 by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

January 3, 2020 by and

Selective Disclosure of OLC legal Opinions Isn’t Enough

December 20, 2019 by

US Attorney General William Barr (L) and US President Donald Trump leave after delivering remarks on citizenship and the census in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

A National Security Impeachment

December 17, 2019 by

Recent North Korea Sanctions Arrest Raises Questions About Free Speech Rights

December 11, 2019 by

Barr’s Personal, Ad Hoc Declassification Authority and the Role of Congress

December 9, 2019 by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

November 25, 2019 by