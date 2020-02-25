Reduction of Civilian Harm in Afghanistan: A Way Forward

by and

February 25, 2020

While the United States and the Taliban are engaged in talks, one fact is evident: As all sides have jockeyed for leverage over the past year, civilians have paid the price with over 10,000 civilian deaths and injuries in 2019, according to a new United Nations report.

Now, it appears the U.S. and the Taliban are on the verge of a deal. On Feb. 22, the U.S. and the Taliban agreed to a partial truce, measured by a seven-day reduction of violence. If this truce holds, the two sides will meet on Feb. 29 to sign a timetable for U.S. troop withdrawal and pave the way for intra-Afghan talks on a political settlement. Still, negotiations will be complex, and, as all sides try to strengthen their territorial gains, the potential for further violence remains.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) attributed the majority of casualties (death and injuries)–62 percent—to armed opposition groups (AOG), including 47 percent to the Taliban, 12 percent to the Islamic State Khorosan Group (IS-K), and 3 percent to undetermined AOG. UNAMA attributed 28 percent of casualties to pro-government forces, which includes Afghan security forces (16 percent), international forces (8 percent), 2 percent to pro-government armed groups, and 3 percent to undetermined pro-government groups.

In its annual 2019 report, the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) attributed 14 percent of casualties to pro-government forces, 71 percent to the Taliban and 5 percent to IS-K. From January to September 2019, out of the 7,260 casualties tracked by NATO’s Resolute Support Mission (RS), two percent were attributed to international forces, three percent to Afghan forces, 48 percent to unknown AOG, 35 percent to the Talban, and 7 percent to IS-K.

RS, AIHRC, and UNAMA use different methodologies to track civilian harm and differ on legal interpretations of who is a civilian under international humanitarian law (IHL), hence the disparity in numbers. AlHRC and UNAMA also concede that there are likely unrecorded incidents due to inaccessibility to areas of fighting. But irrespective of whose numbers are more accurate, the upward trend in civilian harm is the most urgent matter, which must be addressed and ever more, especially given upcoming negotiations on a political settlement. We know it can be done as both of us have worked on mitigating civilian harm in Afghanistan. This approach requires making civilian protection a key pillar of any political and military strategy.

Civilian Harm Mitigation Efforts

The number of civilians killed in Afghanistan have long been disputed by all parties to the conflict, but there has always been general agreement about the trend lines. When we (representing CIVIC and UNAMA’s Protection of Civilians unit) met with ISAF leadership to discuss civilians killed, we didn’t agree on numbers, but we did agree that some tactics were leading to more harm and improvements could be made. The Taliban also disputed the numbers UNAMA attributed to them even as they admitted their tactics (particularly the use of IEDs and suicide attacks) were the primary causes of harm.

In 2014, as 100,000 ISAF forces withdrew from the country, and ISAF transitioned to the 17,000-strong train and advise RS Mission, many of us urged the transfer of good practices on civilian harm mitigation to Afghan forces and to build the Afghan government’s capacity to track, analyze, and mitigate civilian harm. U.S. forces retained a counterterrorism mission against the Taliban and al-Qaeda, and continued to provide air support to Afghan forces. The RS CCMT transitioned to a smaller unit with fewer resources, while RS focused on training and advising Afghan forces.

The Afghan government stood up a nascent structure in 2016 at the Presidential Palace to track civilian harm, and, in 2017, passed a landmark Civilian Casualties Mitigation and Prevention Policy, which commits the government and its forces to mitigate and respond to civilian harm through trainings, policies, and financial assistance to conflict victims. The government does offer apologies when civilian casualties take place, including from President Ashraf Ghani, and provides a small amount of financial assistance to civilians, irrespective of who caused the harm. Still, much remains to be done to implement all aspects of the 2017 policy to track and analyze how to reduce civilian harm attributed to Afghan forces. Notably, when investigations into civilian casualties are conducted, their results are not publicly reported and follow-on mitigation measures are unclear.

The Taliban also has created a Commission for the Prevention of Civilian Casualties and Complaint and, in 2019, created a standard operating procedure outlining investigations, procedures to express condolences, and directives against killing, injuring, and torturing civilians. But UNAMA urged the Taliban to ensure its directives adhere to IHL and to end indiscriminate and deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian objects. UNAMA also noted, failure of the Taliban to undertake accountability measures and its practice of attributing most casualties to other parties.

The Shifting War and Impact on Civilians

As the operational tempo has increased to leverage negotiations, so has civilian harm attributed to both U.S. and Afghan forces. UNAMA reported that in the first quarter of 2019, Afghan and U.S. forces were responsible for 52 percent of casualties compared to 39 percent attributable to AOG. This is the highest level of casualties attributed to pro-government forces since UNAMA began systematic recording in 2009. As talks between the U.S. and the Taliban progressed in 2019, violence increased. In the third quarter, UNAMA attributed the majority of the casualties from indiscriminate suicide attacks to the Taliban.

In 2019, Taliban and IS-K continue to use IEDs and suicide attacks, causing most of the death and injuries in Afghanistan. But in a reversal of a two-year decrease of casualties caused from indirect fires, use of indirect fires by Afghan forces caused 25 percent of the casualties in 2019. Airstrikes were another major cause of casualties. In 2019 alone, the U.S. dropped 7,243 munitions, corresponding with a UNAMA-reported death toll of 559 civilians by U.S. forces for both planned strikes or in support of Afghan forces under threat. In comparison, at the height of the surge in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2011, U.S. aircraft dropped over 5,000 bombs each year, resulting in 187 civilian deaths in 2011 from airstrikes.

While the number of bombs dropped does not necessarily correlate to higher civilian harm (where and how munitions are used are also important factors), the uptick in weapons released seems to be a contributing factor to the number of civilians killed by airstrikes, as does U.S. close air support (CAS) to Afghan forces. These numbers do not reflect the increase in Afghan Air Force (AAF) strikes as these are still unreported, but these may also be important contributors to civilian harm. AAF is not expected to have fully trained tactical air controllers, who help with air-to-ground coordination, until December 2022. These Afghan tactical air controllers (ATACs) are meant to provide a critical check on air power where civilians are concerned. We also see other challenges in air-to-ground coordination, including the accuracy of intelligence received from all sources in real-time during dynamic strikes or close air support.

Following public reporting about civilian casualty incidents from airstrikes in 2019, Ghani met with senior Afghan defense and RS leadership stressing the need for preventing civilian casualties. A new Commander Resolute Support (COMRS) Tactical Guidance was also issued in 2019, which “establishes minimum basis of CIVCAS mitigation and prevention.” The guidance stresses that civilian casualties are “the single greatest threat” to RS. The guidance directs RS forces to “apply tactical patience to prevent” civilian casualties in self-defense or in training advising, and assisting Afghan forces, and “only to use force when required.” This guidance may have been prompted by a series of U.S. strikes that resulted in casualties that the U.S. investigated, such as the U.S. drone strike in September, which killed 30 pine nut farm workers.

Command emphasis on civilian protection is critical to minimize civilian harm. As noted above, such directives were issued and applied during ISAF days with success and reduced civilian harm. It can, however, be inferred based on public data on casualties, that not all ISAF directives were continued under the new U.S. strategy in 2018. Notably, any tactical directive or guidance needs continued command emphasis and dedicated trainings for all incoming troops in order for them to be effective.

Search operations ( or night raids) to capture high value targets have also seen an increase as the U.S. military tries to force concessions for settlement with the Taliban, but these have also resulted in civilian death. CIA-backed Afghan paramilitary forces, nominally belonging to the Afghan intelligence agency (the National Directorate of Security (NDS)), have been accused of summary executions. Night raids have a dark legacy in Afghanistan and were banned by former President Hamid Karzai, but his ban was lifted in 2015. Today, they are led by paramilitary forces, who are not under Afghan military command, and are causing terror across rural Afghanistan. In September, following an incident in Nangarhar, Ghani ordered the attorney general to investigate and hold persons accountable and placed restrictions on search operations by NDS special forces. To date, however, the results of these investigations have not been shared with the public, leaving Afghans unaware of any accountability measures. 

The Way Forward 

We know that anti-government armed opposition groups (AOGs) cause most of the civilian harm in Afghanistan and frequently operate from civilian areas. The use of human shields, while unlawful, is not a new tactic in Afghanistan. However, just because one side engages in unlawful conduct, that does not negate others’ obligations to apply proportionality, distinction, and military necessity to targeting. The question for both Afghan and U.S. forces is how are AOG tactics, including the use of human shields, being studied to devise better training, tactics, sensor tools, technologies, as well as guidance, to minimize civilian harm. This is what ISAF did, and it appears to have been de-prioritized in current operations given the change in strategy.

The U.S. must commit to analyzing causes of harm, including in partnered operations, and ways to address and ensure its new tactical directive on civilian protection is adhered to and disseminated to all troops, including those supporting CIA operations. We understand that NATO is conducting a lessons-learned study on civilian casualties in the RS mission. We hope that comprehensive data is made available to the NATO study group for its analysis, including reports by external organizations.

The Afghan government must fully commit to implementing the 2017 civilian casualty mitigation policy. It must improve tracking of civilian harm by its own forces, through new instructions, and trainings, and resources. It must train its investigations team on best practices on civilian casualty investigations, and make the results public. It should continue to seek international capacity-building to train on air-to-ground coordination and deploy ATACs in all units. Both Afghan and U.S. forces should continue to receive data from external organizations for questioning the fidelity of their own data.

The Taliban must ensure its military operations comply with basic IHL tenants of distinction and proportionality, hold persons accountable for violations, and end indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian objects.

Intra-Afghan talks have yet to begin and many Afghans predict that 2020 could be as deadly, if not more so, depending on the trajectory of the talks and how each side leverages its position. But Afghans are exhausted of war. In a 2019 survey taken across all 34 provinces—by the Kabul-based Institute of War and Peace Studies—80 percent of Afghans said they believe that a political and not military solution is needed. The Taliban, Afghan government, and the U.S. must hear what Afghan civilians are saying. The Afghan people are owed nothing less.

Image: Afghan civil society activists attend a candlelight vigil for the nine civilians killed in Afghan army shelling, in Kabul on December 6, 2015. Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 17-21)

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 10-14)

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Sahr Muhammedally

Director for MENA & South Asia at the Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) Follow her on Twitter (@Sahrmally).

Marc Garlasco

Former United Nations military analyst and war crimes investigator.

Read these related stories next:

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

February 18, 2020 by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

February 13, 2020 by

American Policy Paralysis in the Middle East Strikes Idlib

February 11, 2020 by

Afghanistan Papers, the Miniseries, Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bombshell

February 5, 2020 by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

February 4, 2020 by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

January 31, 2020 by

U.K. Proposes to Limit Accountability for Violations by Armed Forces

January 30, 2020 by

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

January 21, 2020 by

Civilian Casualties: A Case for U.S. Condolence Payments in Syria

January 6, 2020 by

ICC Holds Historic Hearing on U.S. Torture and Other Grave Crimes in Afghanistan

December 23, 2019 by and

Congress Expands Oversight of U.S. Payments for Civilian Deaths

December 18, 2019 by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

December 17, 2019 by and