Sri Lankan War Criminal Gotabaya Rajapaksa May Escape Accountability Yet Again, This Time by Running for President

by

October 9, 2019

Recent developments in a pair of human rights cases in U.S. federal court against former Sri Lankan Defense Minister and current presidential hopeful Gotabaya (“Gota”) Rajapakse may delay key efforts by litigators to hold him accountable for war crimes committed during the country’s brutal civil war. The plaintiffs in the cases are racing against time: should Gotabaya win the presidential election scheduled for Nov. 16, he may be entitled to head of state immunity. The cases in the Central District of California are unfolding against the backdrop of efforts in Sri Lanka to challenge Gotabaya’s eligibility for the presidency based on questions about whether he rightfully has U.S. or Sri Lankan citizenship.

As has been discussed at length on Just Security (here, here, and here), defendant Gotabaya helped oversee the brutal final phases of the war as defense minister to his brother, then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa. The nearly three-decade-long civil conflict pitted government forces against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

As we have reported, there is significant evidence in the public record that Gota himself directed the bombing of civilian hospitals and the killing of civilians to pummel the LTTE into submission. In the notorious “white flag incident,” documented by a United Nations Panel of Experts convened by the U.N. Secretary-General, former Sri Lankan Army Commander Sarath Fonseka alleged that Gota (see here and here) ordered the summary execution of surrendering LTTE leaders and their families as they emerged from their hideout frantically waving a white flag.

Just Security’s co-editor in chief, Professor Ryan Goodman of NYU Law, argued in 2015 that members of the Rajapaksa regime should be criminally prosecuted for their involvement in these atrocities given the significant likelihood that the Rajapaksa brothers would again make a bid for power. Indeed, as a naturalized U.S. citizen, Gotabaya could have been prosecuted under the War Crimes Act of 1996 (see our prior coverage here), intended to prosecute war crimes committed by U.S. citizens committed anywhere in the world. Charges never materialized, however, and — as feared — Gota is now running for president.

Gota was nominated by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party (SLPP) on Aug. 11, 2019, but not before human rights lawyers filed two suits against him in the Central District of California.

The Summary Execution Case: Killing a Journalist

In one suit with the San Francisco-based Center for Justice & Accountability (CJA), plaintiff Ahimsa Wickrematunge brought a case against Rajapaksa for the extrajudicial killing of her late father, famed Sri Lankan journalist and former editor-in-chief of The Sunday Leader, Lasantha Wickrematunge.

Lasantha had foreordained his assassination in a poignant and prescient editorial left for posthumous publication: “When finally I am killed, it will be the government that kills me.” In late 2007, Lasantha had begun reporting on a corruption scandal involving the Sri Lankan military, then headed by Gotabaya. Gotabaya subsequently filed a defamation suit against Lasantha’s paper, and the State Intelligence Service began surveilling his phone. On Jan, 8, 2009, Lasantha alerted colleagues that he was being followed as he drove to work. Shortly after, he was stabbed in the head by unknown assailants clad in black and driving on motorcycles.

Lasantha’s daughter, Ahimsa, moved with her mother and siblings to Australia to escape threats connected to Lasantha’s publications. In the U.S. suit, Wickrematunge v. Rajapakse, which was brought under both the Alien Tort Statute (ATS) and the Torture Victim Protection Act (TVPA), Ahimsa argues that the assassination of her father was part of a more widespread and systematic attempt by Sri Lanka’s government to silence journalists during the war. The defendant’s citizenship will be crucial to overcoming the presumption against extraterritoriality applicable to the ATS since the Supreme Court decided Kiobel v. Royal Dutch Shell. (The TVPA, by contrast, is expressly extraterritorial, so its reach was not altered by Kiobel).

The Torture Case

The other suit, Samathanam v. Rajapaksa, was brought on behalf of Roy Samathanam, who was tortured by government forces overseen by Rajapaksa. As I originally wrote at Just Security, Samathanam, a Canadian citizen, alleges that he was detained and tortured by the Terrorism Investigation Division of the Sri Lankan police from 2007 to 2010. This suit — brought exclusively under the TVPA by Hausfeld and the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) — raises no extraterritoriality concerns since the statute is expressly extraterritorial.

In an amended complaint filed on June 26, 10 other victims — 8 Tamil and 2 Sinhalese individuals denominated by pseudonyms for their safety — alleged that they too were detained and tortured by Sri Lankan police and in army camps.

For both cases, Gota was served with process while in a Trader Joe’s parking lot in suburban Los Angeles in April 2019. The cases are being heard in the Central District of California, known as a “rocket docket” for the speed at which it resolves matters before it.

Gotabaya’s lawyers at Arnold & Porter LLP filed motions to stay and to dismiss in both cases. The defense has argued that if Gotabaya wins the election, he would be entitled to absolute head of state immunity. In the alternative, his attorneys argued, principles of international comity, the doctrine of forum non conveniens, and the non-justiciability of the plaintiffs’ ATS and TVPA claims warranted dismissal of the case.

On Sept. 23, Judge John F. Walter, who is presiding over the Samathanam case, granted the motion to stay based on the papers, without oral argument, reasoning that this outcome was “appropriate because it would preserve judicial resources, impose no identifiable harm on Plaintiffs, and would avoid unnecessary burdens on Defendant.” Judge Walter did not rule on the motion to dismiss but rather set a scheduling conference for Dec. 30, 2019, and a hearing on the defendant’s motion to dismiss for Jan. 13, 2020.

Last week, Judge R. Gary Klausner notified Wickrematunge’s counsel that he too would be deciding the recent motions in that case on the pleadings. Klausner’s ruling remains forthcoming, but he may follow Judge Walter in granting a stay, in light of Sri Lankan elections. Or, he may rule on the motion to dismiss and also stay the case if Gotabaya wins his election. In either scenario, Klausner should not dismiss the case with prejudice if Gotabaya is elected, as it would likely be impossible to effectuate service again in the United States.

Challenging Gota’s Citizenship & Eligibility to Ascend to the Presidency

Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, Gotabaya’s candidacy for president has itself been challenged in recent days, given dizzying developments involving his citizenship. Under Sri Lanka’s Constitution (Articles 91 and 92, as amended by Section 20 of the 19th Amendment), only candidates with exclusive Sri Lankan citizenship are eligible for the presidency.

News media have reported that Gota renounced Sri Lankan citizenship in 2003 in order to become a naturalized U.S. citizen. At the time, he was working in Loyola Law School’s IT department. When his brother was elected president in 2005, however, Gota returned to Sri Lanka and reportedly initiated the bureaucratic process required for applying for citizenship in Sri Lanka (see this article for some background). The application allegedly was granted by Gota’s brother, Mahinda, in the few days between when the latter stepped down as prime minister of Sri Lanka and then ascended to the presidency.

In a lawsuit brought in Sri Lankan courts, civil rights activists Chandragupta Thenuwara and Gamini Viyangoda have argued that Gota did not lawfully obtain his Sri Lankan citizenship because his certificate was technically executed by his brother during this brief interregnum. A three-judge panel of Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeals heard these claims last week and dismissed them on Oct. 4, clearing the path for Gota to continue his presidential bid (this opinion does not appear to be publicly available yet).

To add to the drama, earlier this year, Sri Lankan news reports suggested Gota had not officially renounced his U.S. citizenship in order to be eligible for the presidency. Indeed, Gotabaya was not included in the U.S. Treasury Department’s notice of individuals who had renounced U.S. citizenship as of June 30, 2019. To add to the confusion, a WhatsApp message containing what appeared to be a fraudulent certificate of renunciation was widely circulated across the country in August. These claims were not addressed as part of the recent litigation against Gota in Sri Lanka.

Should Gotabaya prevail in the election next month, justice may again be delayed for those journalists and civilians who suffered grave human rights violations under the Rajapaksa regime.

IMAGE: Supporters of former secretary to the ministry of defence and presidential candidate, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, celebrate outside Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal in Colombo on October 4, 2019, after a petition challenging his Sri Lankan nationality was taken to court and then dismissed.  (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Beth Van Schaack

Leah Kaplan Visiting Professor of Human Rights, Stanford Law School; Former Deputy to the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues in the U.S. State Department. All views are her own. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow her on Twitter (@BethVanSchaack).

Read these related stories next:

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

October 9, 2019 by

New Spy Museum’s Torture Exhibit Glosses Over Depravity

October 8, 2019 by

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

September 12, 2019 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 6, 2019 by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

August 21, 2019 by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

July 31, 2019 by , and

The Missing State Department Memo on US Officials’ Possible Aiding and Abetting Saudi War Crimes

July 24, 2019 by

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

July 17, 2019 by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

July 1, 2019 by

Citizens to the UN: Investigate Our “Torture Chambers in the Sky”

June 26, 2019 by and

Tom Lantos Commission: Enhancing U.S. Ability to Pursue Accountability for Atrocities

June 17, 2019 by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

May 29, 2019 by