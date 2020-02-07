National Security at the United Nations This Past Week

by

February 7, 2020

Editor’s Note: This is the latest in Just Security’s weekly series keeping readers up to date on developments at the United Nations at the intersection of national security, human rights, and the rule of law.

UN, Palestine, and Israel Respond to Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan

In response to the Trump administration’s release of its Israel-Palestinian peace plan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres reiterated the UN’s longstanding commitment to a two-state solution with Israelis and Palestinians “living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines.” At a speech on Tuesday, February 4, to the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian people, Guterres added that “Jerusalem remains a final status issue.” He also called for elections in Palestine as a “crucial step” to reunite the Palestinian people under a single legitimate Palestinian government.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian Territory, Michael Lynk, called the US plan a “one and a half state solution.” Lynk further expressed alarm that the plan is “not a recipe for a just and durable peace” and would violate international law, beginning with Article 2(4) of the 1945 UN Charter, by allowing Israel to annex about 30 percent of the West Bank and legalizing the 240 Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Link elaborated that “since 1967, the UN Security Council has proclaimed this fundamental principle on eight occasions … most recently in December 2016, when it reaffirmed ‘the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force.’”

Palestinian permanent observer to the UN Riyad Mansour said that Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas will speak at the UN Security Council in the next two weeks and that he hoped the Security Council would vote on a resolution addressing the plan within that time. Although the US would likely veto any such resolution, a Security Council vote would allow the PA to take the measure to the General Assembly for a non-binding public vote. Mansour also noted that Palestinian officials will no longer meet with US officials.

In response, Israel’s Mission to the UN issued a statement that it was “working to thwart these efforts, and will lead a concerted diplomatic campaign with the US.” Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon tweeted, “The Palestinians have to decide whether to continue down the path of rejection and continue to raise protests in the UN, or to come to the negotiating table.”

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft told Reuters that Palestinians bringing their displeasure with the US peace plan to the world body would only “repeat the failed pattern of the last seven decades.” She urged the Palestinians to instead “take that displeasure and channel it into negotiations.”

Leaked Report Reveals UN Suffered Cyberattack

The United Nations confirmed an internal confidential UN document describing a breach of dozens of servers leaked to The New Humanitarian and viewed by the Associated Press. The internal document from the UN Office of Information and Technology concluded that 42 servers were “compromised” and another 25 were deemed “suspicious” at the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the UN Office in Vienna, and the UN Office in Geneva, which houses a range of political and development units, including an office spearheading the Syria peace talks, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and the Economic Commission for Europe.

According to the September 20, 2019, report, the breach started in mid-July and IT officials issued an alert to their teams on August 30. User accounts, internal documents and databases, the human resources system, antivirus programs, and other “infrastructure components” may have been compromised. The UN has not been able to determine the identity of the hackers.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated on Wednesday, January 26 that “the attack resulted in a compromise of core infrastructure components,” classifying the attack as “serious.” Dujarric  explained that the UN offices decided not to publicly disclose the breach because “the exact nature and scope of the incident could not be determined.” OHCHR spokesman Rupert Colville added, “We face daily attempts to get into our computer systems. This time, they managed, but it did not get very far. Nothing confidential was compromised.” David Kaye, UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression, told the New Humanitarian that the UN has a special responsibility to secure its sensitive data and inform those affected, although it is under no legal obligation to report the breach to a regulator or the public.

Food and Agriculture Organization Appeals for Funds to Combat Locust Upsurge

On Thursday, January 30, UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Qu Dongyu said that a recent upsurge in desert locusts in the Horn of Africa threatened to provoke a humanitarian crisis. The worst locust outbreak Kenya has experienced in 70 years and Ethiopia and Somalia have seen in 25 years, the infestation threatens the region’s already fragile food security situation, with nearly 12 million people already facing high levels of food insecurity before the outbreak.

The FAO appealed for urgent funding to combat the crisis. FAO Emergencies Director Dominique Bourgeon told the press that the organization has mobilized $15.4 million of the requested $76 million, but expects the needs will rise amid concern that the outbreak will spread to other countries, and there are currently indications the pests may migrate to South Sudan and Uganda. Given the risk of the insect rapidly spreading across the region, Dongyu emphasized the need for an urgent response, including timely financial support.

Somalia declared a national emergency on February 2, in a further attempt to mobilize resources and coordinate a response. Said Hussein Iid, Somalia’s country’s Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation warned that the desert locust surge “poses a major threat to Somalia’s fragile food security situation.” The Minister raised concerns over indications that a new generation of the insects is set to emerge when the spring harvest season begins in April, likely causing severe damage to livelihoods and food security.

Security Council Renews but Eases Central African Republic Arms Embargo

On Friday, January 31, The Security Council voted 13-0 to renew an arms embargo against the Central African Republic, with Russia and China abstaining. The vote continued the prohibition against the supply, sale, or transfer of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to the country. The embargo was originally instituted on December 5, 2013 in response to interreligious and intercommunal fighting after rebels seized power of the nation’s capital city, Bangui.

Despite a February 2019 peace agreement between the government and 14 armed groups, violence and insecurity in the country continue. In September 2019, the Security Council issued Resolution 2488, which authorized a limited expansion of the embargo, permitting weapons and ammunition with a caliber of 14.5 mm or less (with the qualification that the weapons could not be transferred or sold and required at least 20 days advance notification).

Resolution 2507 of January 31, 2020 extends the embargo until July 31, 2020, but further broadens the exceptions permitted, including further easing of restrictions on certain types of military vehicles and non-lethal supplies intended to support the security sector reform process, international patrols, or humanitarian purposes. The resolution also extends the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which supports the Central African Republic Sanctions Committee, until August 31, 2020.

“Mercy Flight” Departs Yemen

On Monday, February 3, a United Nations plane carrying seven seriously ill Yemenis took off from the rebel-held capital Sana and flew to Amman, Jordan. The flight marked the end of 18 months of negotiations with Saudi Arabia, which controls access to Yemen’s airspace as part of an air-and-sea blockade. The airport in Sana has been closed to civilian traffic since 2015.

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, Lise Grande and the World Health Organization Representative for Yemen, Altaf Musani issued a joint statement welcoming the humanitarian operation and thanking the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their efforts in this humanitarian measure.

UN Report Suggests Similarities between Weapons in Yemen and Iran

Fighting in Yemen has eased for much of the past six months as Saudi officials have engaged in back-channel talks with the Houthi rebels who control most of northern Yemen. However, a sharp escalation in violence over the past week, including a wave of Saudi-led airstrikes and heavy Houthi shelling, has diminished hopes for peace talks. The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths told an emergency Security Council session on Tuesday that the recent upsurge in violence “jeopardize[s] the progress the parties had made on de-escalation and confidence-building” and must be stopped “before it’s too late.”

A United Nations panel of experts report leaked to the Associated Press and AFP states that Yemen’s Houthi Shiite rebels are receiving weapons parts with technical characteristics similar to arms manufactured in Iran, potentially in violation of a UN arms embargo. According to the Associated Press and AFP, the report also noted separately it was “unlikely” the Houthis were behind a September 14 attack against two major oil installations in Saudi Arabia for which they claimed responsibility. 

Featured Articles

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

William Barr: A Failed Attorney General Unfit to Serve

by

The Draft General Comment on Freedom of Assembly: Might Less Be More?

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Republican Senators’ Short-Sighted Justifications for Acquitting Trump

by and

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 27-31)

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

The Ukrainian “Drug Deal” and All the President’s Lawyers

by

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

Why the White House May Not Dare Fight on Executive Privilege

by and

Political Self-Interest and the Impeachable Offense: A Reply to Professor Bobbitt

by

There Is No Reason to Exclude Evidence in an Impeachment Trial on Grounds of Hearsay

by

Executive Privilege Cannot Block Bolton’s Testimony

by , , , , and

How Chief Justice Chase in Johnson Impeachment Decided on Witnesses

by

Impeachment Trial and Legal Ethics: Cipollone Should Be a Witness, Not a Trump Lawyer

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 20-24)

by

Constitutional Crabgrass: President Trump’s Defenders Distort the Impeachment Clause

by

What Sort of “Abuse of Power” Would Amount to an Impeachable Offense?

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I

by

Four Fundamental Flaws in President Trump’s Impeachment Trial Memo

by

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 13-17)

by

15 Questions the Media Should Be Asking Lev Parnas

by and

GAO Decided Trump’s Hold on Ukraine Funding Was Illegal and It Wasn’t a Tough Call

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 6-10)

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Randi Michel

J.D. student at Yale Law School; previously worked as a conflict and stabilization advisor at the U.S. Department of State, including two years in Nairobi Kenya, where she led the U.S. Embassy's election violence prevention efforts

Read these related stories next:

The Use of Regional Jurisprudence in UN Draft General Comment on the Freedom of Assembly

February 7, 2020 by

Crossing the Line from Use of Force to Torture in Response to Peaceful Demonstrations

February 6, 2020 by

The Draft General Comment on Freedom of Assembly: Might Less Be More?

February 4, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Past Week

February 3, 2020 by

The Right of Peaceful Assembly: UN Committee Weighs in on the ‘Age of Protest’

February 3, 2020 by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

January 31, 2020 by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

January 29, 2020 by

After Soleimani Strike, Iran-Backed Militias Threaten Iraq’s Stability: An Explainer

January 28, 2020 by

U.S. Counterterrorism Rule Hampers Vital Humanitarian Aid in Nigeria

January 23, 2020 by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

January 23, 2020 by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

January 22, 2020 by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I

January 22, 2020 by