Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

February 3, 2020

In the wake of the ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Myanmar to prevent genocide against the Rohingya going forward, the initial excitement was tempered by pragmatics—how this important court order can be enforced so that it actually protects the 600,000 Rohingya who remain in Rakhine State.

To be sure, there is no confusion that these measures are binding—as the court noted, they create international legal obligations that require Myanmar’s compliance. But how can the international community guarantee that Myanmar actually does anything? And does Myanmar’s civilian government have the capacity to do what is needed?

The answers to these questions are mixed, generally relying on exertion of geopolitical pressure, including through the United Nations Security Council, to which the order has been transmitted. As a general rule and absent a concrete enforcement mechanism, ICJ orders have a reliable compliance rate. However, looking at the Myanmar case in context, and in particular the measures requiring prevention of the commission of genocide by Myanmar’s military, compliance will require a serious and concerted effort by both the international community and the civilian government.

This is because Myanmar’s constitution sets the military apart from, and largely independent of, the civilian government. This disunion is recognized in a statement responding to the order from the spokesperson for the National League for Democracy, the political party that controls the government: “Under the current political circumstances, we have difficulties solving some issues – such as the (order) that the government must ensure its military or armed insurgents do not commit genocide or attempt to commit genocide against Rohingya or Bengali.”

Importantly, international law is wholly unconcerned about internal laws that may impede compliance with treaty obligations. However, as it relates to Myanmar, anyone who will be seeking strategies to ensure compliance with the ICJ’s provisional measures order will have to grapple with the internal structure of the state.

Military Supremacy and Autonomy

Myanmar has a long history of military control. From 1962 to 2011, Myanmar (then “Burma”) was ruled by a military junta that brutally repressed citizens’ rights and crushed dissent, especially in ethnic areas. The junta committed rampant human rights abuses and denied basic human rights and political freedoms, while relying on indiscriminate and open-ended detention to punish dissent. Despite extensive rights violations, including systematic sexual violence against women from ethnic minorities, the military enjoyed total impunity for its actions. In 2007, the junta instituted a process of reform as part of a carefully orchestrated plan to continue military rule under the guise of democracy. As part of this transition, the drafters of a new constitution embedded extensive legal structures to guarantee military supremacy and autonomy.

Under the 2008 Constitution, the military is an autonomous entity that participates in the “[n]ational political leadership” role of the state. In particular, its scope of responsibility extends to “safeguarding the non-discrimination of the Union, the non-disintegration of National solidarity and the perpetuation of sovereignty.” Critically, the Constitution does not give any branch of civilian government (consisting of the legislative, executive, and judicial branches) oversight over the military or military-controlled territories.

In addition to setting the military outside and above the civilian government, the constitution also grants blanket immunity to military personnel. Specifically, Article 445 of the constitution guarantees that no proceeding shall be instituted against any member of the government “in respect to any act done in the execution of their respective duties.”

The constitution further entrenches impunity by granting the military autonomy over all its own judicial processes and giving the Commander-in-Chief “final and conclusive” authority over all cases and complaints, allowing him to overturn convictions or commute sentences on a whim. Therefore, all serious human rights violations committed by the military fall under the jurisdiction of a totally military-controlled judicial system without any input from the civilian government, including the judiciary.

This is the system touted by Aung San Suu Kyi during the ICJ hearings, and Myanmar’s Independent Commission of Enquiry (ICOE) placed great reliance on that system in its conclusions. However, for a myriad of reasons, including those described above, the U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar (FFM) has been clear that the military justice system is an inadequate forum to prosecute large-scale human rights abuses. The FFM ultimately concluded that “accountability at the domestic level is currently unattainable.”

Impunity for Sexual- and Gender-Based Violence

An example of both the military’s autonomy from civilian government oversight and independence in matters of justice is the impunity with which the military has long committed sexual and gender-based violence against ethnic women.

In the earlier words of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in 2012, “Rape is used in my country as a weapon against those who only want to live in peace, who only want to assert their basic human rights. It is used as a weapon by armed forces to intimidate the ethnic nationalities and to divide our country.”

Indeed, the FFM found that sexual violence is a hallmark of the Myanmar military’s operations. Rape and other forms of sexual violence were part of a deliberate strategy to intimidate, terrorize, and punish a civilian population. Foot-soldiers and officers alike have for decades been responsible for abductions, rapes and gang rape, sexual torture, sexual slavery, and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence.

These violations, for the most part perpetrated against ethnic women and girls and often resulting in death or serious permanent injury, are used to intimidate, terrorize, and punish Myanmar’s ethnic populations. The scale, brutality, and targeted perpetration of sexual violence and rape demonstrate high levels of military planning and coordination.

Yet prosecutions for rape and sexual violence as an international crime inside Myanmar are unheard of. As noted by the FFM, to date no senior Tatmadaw officer has been held accountable for the widespread sexual and gender-based violence committed against the Rohingya during the 2016 and 2017 “clearance operations.”

This impunity can’t be blamed on a lack of attention. Allegations of widespread sexual violence by the Myanmar military go back decades. In 2007, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar stated, “the failure to investigate, prosecute and punish those responsible for rape and sexual violence has contributed to an environment conducive to the perpetuation of violence against women and girls in Myanmar.” Sexual violence in Myanmar has been mentioned in every report the U.N. Secretary-General has written on conflict-related sexual violence. Women’s civil society groups, such as the Women’s League of Burma, have been tirelessly documenting and reporting on military-orchestrated rape campaigns for years.

Still, as the genocidal rape campaign against the Rohingya proved, the problem persists. Put simply, it persists because the civilian government is unwilling and unable to deter the military with punitive oversight.

A Compliance Challenge – But Not Insurmountable

Turning back to the ICJ’s provisional measures requiring Myanmar to prevent genocidal acts, if the military decided today to restart its campaign of systematic rape of Rohingya women, girls, men, and transgender persons, its lack of accountability to the civilian government presents a significant, but not insurmountable, challenge for compliance.

While the civilian government of Myanmar often hides behind military autonomy as a shield against criticism, as it has in the ICJ case, it is not without the power to take steps to protect the Rohingya. As a starting point, there are a range of legislative reforms within its power that do not require the support of the military block in Parliament, including reforming the 1982 Citizenship Law. The law is at the center of the deprivation of legal protections for the Rohingya, and reforms could go a long way to showing the court that Myanmar is taking “concrete measures aimed specifically at recognizing and ensuring the right of the Rohingya to exist as a protected group under the Genocide Convention.”

Myanmar also could take steps to show that the joint communiqué it signed with the U.N. on prevention and response to conflict-related sexual violence is more than a PR effort. The government could implement the commitments in it, including by passing a law on violence against women and ensuring that perpetrators of sexual violence are excluded from amnesty.

Such reforms should also target a constitutional amendment process that seeks to limit the military’s autonomy and role in the civilian institutions—a process the international community should have insisted upon starting in 2011. Amendments recently introduced in Myanmar’s Parliament by the Charter Amendment Committee to reduce the military bloc in Parliament and remove the military’s veto over constitutional amendments are a start. While these measures don’t have the support of the military, consistent efforts and progress towards this goal by the civilian government could demonstrate that Myanmar is taking at least some measures to exert authority.

In addition, the ICJ decision makes a clear link between actions to punish perpetrators and preventing genocide. Specifically, the court recognized that punishment has a deterrent effect and therefore can also be deemed as an action to prevent genocide. This gives a path forward—through meaningful accountability efforts—for Myanmar to comply with the court’s provisional measures order.

Use International Accountability Processes

As the FFM has made clear, current efforts at the domestic level are, without the aforementioned constitutional and other reforms, not a path to accountability for the crimes committed against the Rohingya. This is precisely the type of situation in which international accountability processes can be used to break the cycle of impunity.

While Aung San Suu Kyi and the civilian government have demonstrated a hostility towards nearly all international processes, cooperation and engagement with these mechanisms could be key to bringing the military under the government’s control. It is the civilian government that has denied access to the international accountability bodies and human rights experts, including the FFM. And thus it is the civilian government that could choose to grant them — including the Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, and the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court — unimpeded access to the country, including Rakhine State.

Myanmar further could heed the criticisms of the ICOE and commit itself to working with international actors towards a genuine fact-finding and accountability process. Myanmar could even ratify the Rome Statute of the ICC and grant the court retroactive jurisdiction to the date of its entry into force, July 1, 2002.

In the days following the ICJ’s provisional measures order, attention has largely been focused on what the international community can do to ensure that Myanmar complies. However, it is equally important to grapple with the specifics of Myanmar’s unique governmental structure to identify the pathways for Myanmar itself to comply, while not allowing it to hide behind the military for its lack of progress.

Keeping these steps in mind, it is incumbent on the international community to use the tools within its power to hold Myanmar to a high standard as to what compliance means. After all, an order of provisional measures is not by itself sufficient to protect the Rohingya—in Bosnia, the Srebrenica genocide occurred two years after the court ordered provisional measures. The same cannot be allowed to happen here.

Image: One of the representatives of the Rohingya group greets Gambian Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou at the International Court Of Justice on Jan. 23, 2020, in The Hague, Netherlands. As part of the case filed by the Republic of the Gambia against Myanmar for the crimes of genocide committed against the Rohingya group, the session of the ICJ was held to indicate what interim measures should be applied. (Photo by Nacho Calonge/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 27-31)

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

The Ukrainian “Drug Deal” and All the President’s Lawyers

by

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

Why the White House May Not Dare Fight on Executive Privilege

by and

Political Self-Interest and the Impeachable Offense: A Reply to Professor Bobbitt

by

There Is No Reason to Exclude Evidence in an Impeachment Trial on Grounds of Hearsay

by

Executive Privilege Cannot Block Bolton’s Testimony

by , , , , and

How Chief Justice Chase in Johnson Impeachment Decided on Witnesses

by

Impeachment Trial and Legal Ethics: Cipollone Should Be a Witness, Not a Trump Lawyer

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 20-24)

by

Constitutional Crabgrass: President Trump’s Defenders Distort the Impeachment Clause

by

What Sort of “Abuse of Power” Would Amount to an Impeachable Offense?

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I

by

Four Fundamental Flaws in President Trump’s Impeachment Trial Memo

by

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 13-17)

by

15 Questions the Media Should Be Asking Lev Parnas

by and

GAO Decided Trump’s Hold on Ukraine Funding Was Illegal and It Wasn’t a Tough Call

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 6-10)

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Grant Shubin

Legal Director at The Global Justice Center. Follow him on Twitter (@Grant_GJC)

Akila Radhakrishnan

President of the Global Justice Center, where she directs GJC’s work to establish legal precedents protecting human rights and ensuring gender equality. Follow her on Twitter (@akilaGJC)

Read these related stories next:

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

January 31, 2020 by

U.K. Proposes to Limit Accountability for Violations by Armed Forces

January 30, 2020 by

ICJ Orders Preliminary Relief in Myanmar Genocide Case

January 28, 2020 by

After Soleimani Strike, Iran-Backed Militias Threaten Iraq’s Stability: An Explainer

January 28, 2020 by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

January 10, 2020 by

Trump’s Threat to Target Iranian Cultural Sites: Illegal Under International, Domestic and Military Law

January 8, 2020 by

Men as Partners for Women, Peace and Security: Vital Lessons

January 3, 2020 by

Why the Settlements are a Problem for Benjamin Netanyahu

December 19, 2019 by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

December 10, 2019 by

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

November 26, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

November 22, 2019 by

Accountability for Crimes Against the Rohingya Being Pressed on Multiple Fronts

November 20, 2019 by