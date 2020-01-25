Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 20-24)

Impeachment, Ukraine and Russia Investigations
- Four Fundamental Flaws in President Trump’s Impeachment Trial Memo
by Michael J. Gerhardt (@MichaelGerhard8)
- What Sort of “Abuse of Power” Would Amount to an Impeachable Offense?
by Philip Bobbitt
- Constitutional Crabgrass: President Trump’s Defenders Distort the Impeachment Clause
by Frank O. Bowman, III (@FOBowman3)
- Hearsay and the Impeachment Trial
by Jonah B. Gelbach
- Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Trial
by Julia Brooks and William Dawley
U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020
by Mehrnusch Anssari (@MehrnuschA) and Benjamin Nußberger (@bknussberger)
Afghanistan
- The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role
by Mirwais Wardak
International Criminal Court and Israel-Palestine
- International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I
by Todd Buchwald
- International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II
by Todd Buchwald
FISA Reform
- Video of Expert Panel: Reforming the FISA Process — Proposals for the Future
by Just Security
- Pumping the Brakes a Bit on FISA “Reform”
by George Croner
Humanitarian Aid in Nigeria
- U.S. Counterterrorism Rule Hampers Vital Humanitarian Aid in Nigeria
by Isabelle Glimcher (@isglimcher)
Images [from left to right]: Mark Wilson/Getty; Peter Dejong/AFP via Getty; Drew Angerer/Getty
©Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau; Photo by FATI ABUBAKAR/AFP via Getty; KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty