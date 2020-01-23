U.S. Counterterrorism Rule Hampers Vital Humanitarian Aid in Nigeria

by

January 23, 2020

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) established a special provision for its funding of humanitarian aid in Nigeria a year ago that is making it harder for organizations to operate in the northeastern parts of the country in accordance with core humanitarian principles.

The new clause, included in all grant contracts for humanitarian activities in Nigeria, requires that recipient agencies “obtain the prior written approval of the USAID Agreement Officer before providing any assistance…to individuals whom the Recipient affirmatively knows to have been formerly affiliated with Boko Haram or the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-West Africa [now the Islamic State in West Africa Province, or ISWAP], as combatants or non-combatants.” Importantly, the provision states that “[f]ormer affiliates do not include civilian populations who only resided in areas that were, at some point in time, controlled by the groups,” and that the agreement officer’s decision “shall be provided promptly.”

But USAID provides no further information on its understanding of ‘affiliation.’ Without further definition, former ‘affiliation’ is incredibly broad and can be understood to include individuals with former ties of any kind to the armed groups, including children and other family members of present or former members.

This clause significantly complicates the situation for aid workers on the ground in one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises. First, it is unclear the extent to which aid providers are expected to investigate the ultimate recipients of the aid they distribute. Second, while the request for approval means aid provision is not impossible, it is unclear whether USAID agreement officers are able to provide timely approval in a fast-moving humanitarian environment, and how often approval is being required for maintenance of infrastructure projects such as wells built to support an entire community.

Third, while the requirement of affirmative knowledge narrows the situations in which the requirements apply and theoretically leaves aid providers room to maneuver, it does nothing to bring the clause in line with humanitarian principles. Indeed, while the clause is intended to prevent terrorist groups from benefiting, even indirectly, from U.S. funding, it challenges core humanitarian principles and compounds the difficulties humanitarian organizations already face as a result of other counterterrorism measures.

Violence Levels and Humanitarian Need

For almost a decade, Boko Haram has inflicted violence on northeastern Nigeria, conducting attacks against religious groups, law enforcement officials, military personnel, and civilians. In March 2015, Boko Haram pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, and since ISIS was largely driven out of the Levant, its affiliated Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) group has gained greater traction in Nigeria. Borno state, in the northeastern corner of the country, is the epicenter of terrorism-related violence, but neighboring Adamawa and Yobe states also suffer under the influence of the extremist groups. While the terrorism-related death toll has decreased in recent years, Boko Haram is responsible for more than 15,000 deaths in the past five years. The 2019 Global Terrorism Index ranks Nigeria third-highest in the number of terrorism-related deaths.

The resulting conditions in the northeastern territories are dire, not only in terms of violence, but also in terms of humanitarian need. According to Mark Lowcock, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, “[m]ore than 7 million people currently need humanitarian assistance in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states…and more than 3 million people are food insecure.”

In the face of this need, humanitarian organizations face a significant challenge balancing adherence to their core principles and to the USAID requirements imposed by the new clause. This balancing act is just one example of the complications inherent in providing humanitarian aid in the context of counterterrorism measures more broadly.

Humanitarian Principles

While it largely follows U.S. domestic law, the USAID clause fails to align with three core principles that govern humanitarian aid provision: impartiality, independence, and neutrality. Impartiality demands that aid be provided based solely on need, without consideration of an individual’s affiliation with a party to the conflict or an armed group. Under Common Article 3 of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, “an impartial humanitarian body…may offer its services to the Parties to the conflict.” But the USAID clause explicitly directs aid providers to consider known, even former, affiliation with Boko Haram or ISWAP and deny individuals aid contingent on the decision of the USAID agreement officer, who is empowered to deny permission on bases unrelated to need.

Independence requires that aid be delivered without interference from parties to the conflict or other actors. The principle was enshrined in a 1991 General Assembly resolution that recognizes that “independence, meaning the autonomy of humanitarian objectives from the political, economic, military or other objectives that any actor may hold with regard to areas where humanitarian action is being implemented, is also an important guiding principle for the provision of humanitarian assistance.” In contrast, the USAID clause interferes with such autonomy by subjecting the provision of aid to the permission of an agreement officer.

Finally, neutrality demands that humanitarian organizations not take sides in the conflict. While accepting USAID funding and the requirements of the new clause does not void their neutrality, humanitarian organizations run the risk of appearing to take sides with the U.S. or Nigerian governments by requesting USAID permission before delivering aid. This, in turn, can increase security risks to aid providers who need to gain acceptance from armed groups in order to reach those in need. And the situation in Nigeria is already exceedingly dangerous for humanitarian workers. On Dec. 12, 2019, two Red Cross national staff members were kidnapped by ISWAP, and around that same time, some of the aid workers affiliated with Action Against Hunger who had been kidnapped in July were killed by ISWAP. Later in December, three aid workers from Alima were killed and another two were kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram militants.

Providing Aid Amid Counterterrorism Efforts

The USAID requirement exemplifies the wider challenges of navigating humanitarian aid provision in the context of counterterrorism efforts. Beginning with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1373, adopted in 2001 shortly after the 9/11 attacks, the Security Council has mandated that states take steps to deny individuals or entities engaged in terrorist activities direct or indirect assistance, including access to funds, goods, and services. U.S. domestic law goes further, prohibiting and penalizing the provision of “material support or resources” to terrorist groups broadly defined. These requirements are incorporated into the humanitarian aid funding contract terms of many donor countries.

As Lowcock acknowledged, operating in adherence with counterterrorism standards “is not only a matter of principle but is also required as a practical condition of funding from the major donors.” In 2019, the Security Council passed Resolution 2462, aimed at preventing the financing of terrorism without hindering impartial humanitarian activities foreseen under international humanitarian law. The balancing act, however, is not so easily achieved.

Costly Consequences

Despite the intended assurances of Resolution 2462 and other national and international instruments, counterterrorism measures are being applied in a manner that hinders humanitarian activities permitted under international humanitarian law. One study commissioned by the Norwegian Refugee Council and the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs found that donor counterterrorism measures limit the ability of organizations to operate in adherence with the fundamental principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence, and complicate their engagement with armed groups.

Indeed, the study identified three areas in which counterterrorism laws, internationally and domestically, affect humanitarian action. Structurally, it is nearly impossible for humanitarian aid providers to adhere both to core humanitarian principles, and to the donor requirements and legal stipulations associated with counterterrorism efforts, leading them to structure their efforts differently to avoid certain regions or populations based on terrorism designations not humanitarian need. Operationally, counterterrorism efforts can restrict funding and programming in certain areas, can inspire “self-censorship” by the aid organizations themselves, and can increase the use of subcontractors as a risk management strategy. Internally, counterterrorism provisions can slow operations and increase costs for the aid agency, making it even more difficult to provide aid in complex environments. Attendant to direct aid provision, access is also made more complicated by counterterrorism restrictions that criminalize the fees humanitarian organizations sometimes pay armed groups in order to reach civilians in need.

In the face of these challenges, some observers are concerned that aid groups will stay away from northeastern Nigeria entirely rather than accept the vetting of recipients in a manner that is contrary to humanitarian principles. According to Jacob Kurtzer, author of a Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) report on humanitarian access, “confusion and risk aversion among humanitarian agency personnel means they may shy away from conducting even foundational activities such as access negotiations for fear of being liable and prosecuted for direct support of proscribed groups.” This is also true for banks, which are increasingly hesitant to deal with humanitarian organizations working in high-risk areas like northeastern Nigeria.

We have seen these issues arise elsewhere as well. Looking at a similar situation, humanitarian funding to southern Somalia decreased by 88 percent from 2008 to 2010 after the U.S. designated Al-Shabaab as a terrorist group, thereby criminalizing the provision of anything that might be considered material support. This decrease occurred despite the severe food crisis that hit the country in those years. Several nonprofit international aid organizations stopped operating in the area, reporting that they made those decisions in part to minimize exposure to legal liability under counterterrorism statutes.

The legal situation changed substantially when the Security Council voted to exempt humanitarian organizations operating in Somalia from an earlier resolution in 2008 obliging states to impose financial sanctions on individuals and groups aiding efforts to threaten peace and security in Somalia. The exemption applied “to the payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources necessary to ensure the timely delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance in Somalia.” But according to the International Peace Institute, “the chilling effect of the UN and US sanctions regimes…is reportedly still pervasive,” with “[h]umanitarian organizations continu[ing] to engage in excessive self-regulation.”

The Fallout

Rejecting the USAID clause’s implicit call for self-regulation, UNICEF declined USAID funding in Nigeria. UNICEF Nigeria Emergency Manager Nicki Bennet explained the group’s decision in a statement to The New Humanitarian: “UNICEF programmes are guided by…the humanitarian principles that are essential to the pursuit of its humanitarian mandate.”

But such decisions are relatively rare. As Kurtzer of CSIS wrote, “More often, despite strong reservations, the humanitarian imperative compels humanitarian actors to accept donor requirements despite the legal risks and the compliance hurdles they entail.”

Perhaps most problematically, the U.S. is a leader in the provision of humanitarian aid around the world. If more donor countries follow America’s approach, sacrificing humanitarian principles in their efforts to combat terrorism, the challenge of reaching starving people in northeastern Nigeria and elsewhere will grow ever more challenging.

IMAGE: Nigerian Internally displaced women are seen on July 21, 2019 at an informal settlement in Madinatu, Old Maiduguri. Boko Haram’s decade-long conflict has killed 27,000 people and displaced about two million from their homes in northeast Nigeria. The violence has spread to nearby Niger, Chad and Cameroon, with the affected countries forming a regional military coalition to fight the group. Boko Haram fighters have abducted huge numbers of women and children across the region. (Photo by FATI ABUBAKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

What Sort of “Abuse of Power” Would Amount to an Impeachable Offense?

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I

by

Four Fundamental Flaws in President Trump’s Impeachment Trial Memo

by

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 13-17)

by

15 Questions the Media Should Be Asking Lev Parnas

by and

GAO Decided Trump’s Hold on Ukraine Funding Was Illegal and It Wasn’t a Tough Call

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 6-10)

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Isabelle Glimcher

Masiyiwa-Bernstein fellow at the Center for Business & Human Rights at New York University's Stern School of Business. Follow her on Twitter (@isglimcher).

Read these related stories next:

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

January 21, 2020 by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

January 16, 2020 by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

January 9, 2020 by

CVE’s Relevance and Challenges: Central Asia as Surprising Snapshot

January 7, 2020 by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

January 6, 2020 by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

December 23, 2019 by

Taking Stock at 40: The UN Convention Against the Taking of Hostages

December 20, 2019 by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

December 5, 2019 by

Nearly 20 Years Later: It’s Time to Reset Our Approach to Countering Terrorism

November 14, 2019 by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

November 1, 2019 by and

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

October 30, 2019 by and

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

October 28, 2019 by