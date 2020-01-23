Pumping the Brakes a Bit on FISA “Reform”

by

January 23, 2020

Earlier this month, the Reiss Center on Law and Security sponsored a program titled “Reforming the FISA Process: Proposals for the Future.” It was a panel discussion and, as is often the case when it comes to discussing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), the group was overpopulated with lawyers and underpopulated with intelligence professionals. The discussion of proposed FISA “reforms” was complemented by a handout detailing “a series of concrete proposals for FISA reform” prepared and distributed by Just Security, which cosponsored the event with the Reiss Center.

The triggering event and focus for the panel discussion was the report Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation (the “Horowitz Report” or “Report”) completed by the Department of Justice (DoJ) inspector general and publicly released, in redacted form, on December 9, 2019. The Report has triggered an avalanche of commentary (including my own), appearances by Inspector General Michael Horowitz before two Senate committees, a sharp reaction from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), and extensive discussion on television and the internet by a multitude of talking heads, some of whom are qualified to speak on FISA issues – and many others who are less well informed.

Before the release of the Horowitz Report, Congress acted in late November to extend (until March 15, 2020) the December 15, 2019 sunset date for three FISA authorities. Now, reacting to the disclosures made by the DoJ inspector general, critics of FISA on both the left and the right are looking to the looming debate on these three expiring FISA provisions as an opportunity to significantly alter FISA far beyond the issue of whether the three sunsetting provisions should be reauthorized.

The “concrete proposalsdistributed by Just Security suggest that, for long-time critics of FISA, the Horowitz Report is affording a convenient cudgel for hammering FISA into a more acceptable form. Since Just Security has invited others to “join the conversation” on FISA reform, and finding the approaches reflected in these “concrete proposals” to be both premature and, in some cases, overreaching, I offer this rebuttal to the undue haste with which I believe critics are rushing to “reform” FISA.

As best I can tell, none of the proponents of the various reform proposals has yet identified a subsisting defect in the FISA statute itself signaling a new need for legislative change prompted by the findings of the DoJ inspector general. What the Horowitz Report identified is a multitude of significant errors in the manner in which the FBI handled the four FISA applications for Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser on the Trump Campaign. The FISC has followed up on the Report’s findings by issuing orders demanding both explanations and specific redress regarding those errors, and then appointed David Kris, generally acknowledged as an expert on FISA by all but those devotees of Fox News for whom any association with the Obama administration is immediately disqualifying, to review and advise the FISC on the adequacy of the FBI’s responses.

For his part, the DoJ inspector general, whose Report triggered these various reactions, has initiated an audit of the FBI’s “Woods” files to ascertain whether the problems with the Page FISA applications are unique to those applications, or represent a broader, more systemic problem with the FBI’s FISA process. This is a welcome undertaking, and all who are genuinely interested in correcting the problems identified in the Horowitz Report should be vitally interested in what the inspector general finds.

This all strikes me as representing a reasonable start to evaluating the need for, and scope of, FISA reform. However, to date, none of this activity has attributed any part of what occurred with respect to the Page FISA applications to a fundamental flaw in the FISA statute itself. Admittedly, it is early in the process and important activities, like the inspector general’s audit of the FBI’s “Woods” files, might yet produce a finding indicative of the need for some sort of legislative change to the FISA statute – but nothing that has occurred to date supports such precipitous, and in my view premature, calls for statutory change.

Nothing in the Horowitz Report Warrants an Expansive Congressional Review of FISA or the Creation of a Misguided “Notice” Mandate

Elizabeth Goitein of the Brennan Center for Justice was one of the panelists at the Reiss Center’s recent program on FISA reform, and seems to be representative of those who find in the Horowitz Report a fortuitous opportunity for advancing broad changes to FISA that the Brennan Center and other critics of FISA have failed to achieve in earlier congressional reviews of the statute. In her Just Security article titled, “After the IG Report, ‘Next Steps’ for Congress, DoJ, and the FISA Court,” (which was included as a handout at the program), Goitein offers three specific responses to the Horowitz Report that she insists cannot await the outcome of the inspector general’s ongoing audit of the FBI’s “Woods” files. She styles those responses as (1) creating adversarial testing through notice; (2) changing the organizational culture at the FBI; and (3) looking beyond Title I (of FISA).

While I certainly understand the notion that the Page FISA applications indicate a need for altering the organizational dynamics at the FBI in a way that improves accountability, I believe that the inspector general’s ongoing audit should provide valuable insight into the scope and precise contours of such change. For example, if the audit reveals the Page applications to be true outliers in terms of the FBI FISA process, and if all those involved with preparing and reviewing those applications have either left the FBI or been removed from any further involvement with the Bureau’s FISA process, that would suggest that organizational change can be more finely tailored with a view principally towards insuring more stringent accuracy and accountability going forward – more suitable to a scalpel than a truncheon, so to speak. Embarking on a reform process, while the audit most likely to inform the contours of that process remains underway, is a befuddling approach to anyone other than FISA critics intent on seizing the opportunity afforded by the Horowitz Report to obtain broader changes to FISA that they have unsuccessfully pursued in the past. Such “reform” is better recognized as opportunism than a legitimate call for prudent FISA reform.

But changing the organizational culture that produced the Page FISA applications at the FBI is at least a worthy goal, albeit one better pursued, in my view, after the DoJ inspector general has completed his audit.

Goiten’s other two “responses” to the Horowitz Report are transparent efforts to use the opportunity presented by the inspector general’s findings to achieve substantive changes to FISA that I believe are quite ill-advised. That these go far beyond what was identified in the Horowitz report is most obvious in Goiten’s invitation to Congress to “move beyond [addressing only] Title I [of FISA]” when the Horowitz Report, in fact, addresses only the four Title I Page surveillances predicated on applications prepared solely by the FBI.

There is plenty that can be said in a more extended substantive debate regarding the various FISA authorities that Goitein invites Congress to reevaluate, but the relevant point now is that nothing in the Horowitz Report warrants revisiting, for example, FISA Section 702, which Congress reauthorized only after an extensive debate in 2017 that fully embraced the querying and minimization issues about which Goitein still complains. Surely she remembers this debate because the Brennan Center actively campaigned against the renewal of Section 702 throughout 2017, and seizes upon almost any opportunity to do so today. Doubling down on the effort to use the Horowitz Report to gratuitously expand congressional scrutiny of FISA, Goitein suggests that Congress use the upcoming debate on the reauthorization of the three other specific FISA authorities currently set to expire on March 15, 2020, and “take this opportunity to address other FISA authorities that are not expiring, including Title I.”

As substantively disjointed as these proposed “reforms” are from the issues actually discussed in the Horowitz Report, the last, and easily most disturbing, of the proposed “reforms” Goitein proposes is that FISA be altered to require “adversarial testing” that would include “broader and better notice to surveillance targets.” As she explains, her proposal is not one of notice to, and review of, a FISA application by the panel of pre-cleared amicus counsel established by the USA Freedom Act before presentation to the FISC; no, her call is for notice of the clandestine surveillance to “the target of surveillance.”

I doubt I am alone in sensing something inherently counterintuitive about the concept of including notice to the target of a clandestine electronic surveillance conducted for foreign intelligence purposes in furtherance of the national security, but I will try to unpack the idea so as to demonstrate its illogic.

As best I can understand this approach, the notice requirement would be limited to U.S. persons for whom FISA surveillance authority had been obtained by establishing that there was probable cause to believe that the U.S. person was acting as an agent of a foreign power. Once the foreign intelligence investigation is “closed” (Goitein’s descriptive), notice of that surveillance would be provided to U.S. person targets. Apparently, this would occur regardless of whether the foreign intelligence investigation contributed to a criminal charge, and regardless of whether the government used the fruits of the surveillance in any subsequent law enforcement proceeding since FISA already requires that “aggrieved persons” (i.e., criminal defendants) receive notice when evidence obtained or derived from a FISA surveillance is used in their prosecution(s).

Goitein also has concerns regarding the disclosure standards found in FISA § 106 (50 USC § 1806), and the manner in which those standards are applied by the Justice Department but, for now, I will leave that debate to more experienced criminal practitioners and intelligence professionals. My concern is with the idea of requiring notice where the foreign intelligence surveillance does not result in any criminal charge against the target but is, in Goitein’s description, “closed.” Here one sees the misguided effort to shoehorn FISA surveillances into a matrix representative of Title III law enforcement surveillances — and the shoe simply does not fit.

A law enforcement investigation is essentially an undertaking by the government that deprives a person of his right to liberty based upon that person engaging in conduct that society has designated as criminal. In this country, society permits such a deprivation only in conformity with due process — a trial where the defendant has a jury of his peers, the rights to legal counsel and to confront his accusers, and is afforded the opportunity to present his defense to the crime. Since the raison d’être of the process is to assure society that its government has satisfied its burden of proof before a defendant’s liberty is taken, the proceedings are necessarily public.

This conspectus of the law enforcement process is very different from a foreign intelligence investigation where the objective is not to target a particular person for public prosecution; but, instead, to protect American security and interests through the secret acquisition of information about the activities and intentions of foreign powers and their agents.

The critical distinctions between these two government undertakings should be readily apparent. Almost every aspect of a foreign intelligence investigation — its existence, its operational details, the information acquired, the substantive analysis of that information, and, perhaps most importantly, the sources and methods involved — is classified and protected against public disclosure. Only those intelligence personnel and other government officials with the requisite clearances and need to know have access to the information and the collection specifics of the investigation. Secrecy is a sine qua non of effective clandestine foreign intelligence activities.

This is because while secrecy is necessary but temporary in certain aspects of a criminal investigation (as with respect to protecting the existence of a wiretap or the identify of a confidential informant during the course of an investigation, for example), disclosure is made once a formal charge is filed. By contrast, the effectiveness of foreign intelligence investigations is dependent on secrecy. Agents and other assets, often operating undercover in dangerous environments, could be captured, killed or otherwise neutralized if their covers are compromised by revealing communications acquired through FISA surveillances in which they were participants or are mentioned. Uniquely vulnerable cryptographic successes could also be exposed and valuable ongoing intelligence lost through such disclosures.

Moreover, foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations are often a “long game,” played out over time with success measured incrementally and patience essential. There is no statute of limitations or accepted event, occurrence or set of conditions that marks such an undertaking as “closed” in the conventional sense of a law enforcement proceeding. For example, FISA surveillance may terminate on a particular agent of a foreign power while the network of those with whom that agent communicated remains fully engaged. Successful exploitation of the communications of that network would be lost if the investigation can be arbitrarily determined to be “closed” with respect to this particular foreign agent and the government required to then disclose the results of the prior surveillances in which that foreign agent participated. Additionally, the specter of a prospective disclosure obligation triggered by an ad hoc determination that the foreign intelligence investigation to which the particular FISA surveillance is deemed attached is considered “closed” may prompt intelligence professionals to forego using the extraordinarily valuable tool that FISA electronic surveillance provides in such investigations.

In sum, expanding existing FISA notice provisions to require that a U.S. person FISA target be given “notice” of secret surveillance activity once a foreign intelligence investigation is deemed “closed” is a dangerous proposal that gains no added logic simply because it is presented under the guise of “reform” necessitated by the Horowitz Report.

It is Premature to Require Amicus Review of ‘All FISA Packages’

A final word on another of the “concrete proposals” for FISA reform that would have a member of the FISC-approved amicus counsel panel created by the USA Freedom Act “see all FISA packages, and [to] weigh in on any it deemed appropriate.” Here again, I believe it is premature to conclude that every FISA “package” — packages that contain information relating to some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets and which are originated by Intelligence Community agencies other than the FBI — now must be universally exposed to review by a member of the panel of amicus counsel appointed by the FISC.

Nonetheless, since I find this proposal considerably less troubling than those discussed above, and since I suspect this particular measure is one that the FISC arguably is empowered to unilaterally implement without any further action by Congress, my comments are limited.

As I say, in creating the amicus counsel panel through the amendments to FISA made by the USA Freedom Act, Congress used language arguably broad enough to permit the FISC to appoint an amicus with respect to every FISA application “package” the court receives. This is not necessarily a prudent course of action, to be sure, but it is one for which the FISC seemingly requires no additional authority.

It is also true that the members of this amicus panel are “pre-cleared,” and are, by the language of FISA itself, entitled access to any application or other materials that the court determines are relevant to the duties assigned by the court.

But “pre-cleared” does not carry the meaning that many might assume with respect to receiving access to classified information. Section 4.1 of Executive Order 13526 sets forth the basic requirements controlling such access:

“(a) A person may have access to classified information provided that: (1) a favorable determination of eligibility for access has been made by an agency head or the agency head’s designee; (2) the person has signed an approved nondisclosure agreement; and (3) the person has a need-to-know the information.”

It is the last element – possessing the requisite need to know – that establishes the most critical prescriptive in protecting the security of classified information since it confines access only to those who actually must have that information for the performance of their official duties.

I recognize that a FISC demand that every FISA package receive review by an amicus counsel arguably establishes the requisite “need to know” for those counsel. Still, it seems that a critical feature designed to safeguard the security of some of the most nation’s sensitive secrets by limiting access to those secrets is being eroded when, at least to date, there has been no definitive showing warranting such a broad prophylaxis. Future developments in the follow-up to the Horowitz Report may ultimately demonstrate that amicus review of all FISA packages is prudent, but, for now, perhaps such a mandate is best limited to the FISA “packages” originating with the FBI.

Image: Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies about the Inspector General’s report on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 11, 2019. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part I

by

Four Fundamental Flaws in President Trump’s Impeachment Trial Memo

by

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 13-17)

by

15 Questions the Media Should Be Asking Lev Parnas

by and

GAO Decided Trump’s Hold on Ukraine Funding Was Illegal and It Wasn’t a Tough Call

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 6-10)

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Did the Trump Administration Abuse the Redactions Process?

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 23-Jan 3)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The 2019 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

George Croner

Former NSA Principal Litigation Counsel

Read these related stories next:

Video of Expert Panel: Reforming the FISA Process — Proposals for the Future

January 22, 2020 by

Fixing FISA after the Carter Page Report

January 15, 2020 by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

January 14, 2020 by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

January 13, 2020 by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

December 11, 2019 by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

November 25, 2019 by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

October 18, 2019 by and

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

October 16, 2019 by

The FISA Court’s 702 Opinions, Part I: A History of Non-Compliance Repeats Itself

October 15, 2019 by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

September 17, 2019 by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

August 28, 2019 by and

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

August 1, 2019 by