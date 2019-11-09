Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

Impeachment/Ukraine affair
Resource tools
- Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry
by Julia Brooks (@Julia1Brooks) and William Dawley
Analysis
- Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure from Trump?
by Anders Åslund (@Anders_Aslund)
- Executive Privilege is No Bar to Testimony Before Impeachment Investigators
by Lawrence Friedman (@LFriedmanNEL)
- A Dozen Questions for John Solomon
by Sidney Blumenthal
Laws of War
Civilian Casualties in U.S. Wars
- CIA-Backed Afghan Paramilitaries Behind Unlawful Killing Surge
by Patricia Gossman
Use of Force/UN Charter
- “Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
Syria (German military operations)
- Germany’s Syria Debate: Four Key Questions on European Military Action
by Muriel Asseburg and Markus Kaim
Press Freedoms/Duty to Warn
Turkey
- Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly
by Ben Keith (@BenCAKeith)
Russia v. Ukraine (International Court of Justice)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Sahrula Kubie
Norms Watch
- Norms Watch: Damage to Democracy and Rule of Law in October 2019
by Edwin Djabatey
Events (Intelligence Community)
- A Program on Intelligence Operations in Liberal Democracies: Ethics, Efficacy, and Accountability
by Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman)
Images: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty; WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty; Tasos Katopodis/Getty;
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images; ILYAS AKENGIN/AFP via Getty Images; EVGENIYA MAKSYMOVA/AFP via Getty