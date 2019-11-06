A Program on Intelligence Operations in Liberal Democracies: Ethics, Efficacy, and Accountability

Just Security readers in the D.C. area might be interested in a terrific program we’re convening here at the Georgetown University Law Center this Thursday afternoon at 5:30, concerning ethics, efficacy, and accountability within intelligence operations in liberal democracies.

The event will commence with a screening of excerpts from Carl Colby’s film about his father, “The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby.”

That will be followed by a panel discussion with Avril Haines (former Deputy Director of the CIA and Deputy National Security Advisor), Seumas Miller (Professor of Philosophy in the Australian Graduate School of Policing and Security Studies, Charles Sturt University, Australia) and Michael Morell (former Acting Director of the CIA). GULC Professor Mitt Regan will moderate.

The program is sponsored by the GULC Center on Ethics and the Legal Profession, the GULC Center on National Security and the Law, the University of Oxford, the Delft University of Technology, and the Charles Sturt University, Australia.

It’ll be in the Faculty Dining Room on the ground (2d) floor of the GULC Hotung Building from 5:30-7:00 on Thursday, November 7.

Hope to see many of you there.

Image: Six former CIA directors testify before the House Select Intelligence Committee on restructuring the intelligence community in 1995. Seated (L to R) is Richard Helms, William Colby, James Schlesinger, William Webster, Stansfield Turner, and James Woolsey. Photo: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images