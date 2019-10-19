Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 14-18)

Cyber
- The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
- Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force
by Edwin Djabatey
Surveillance and Privacy
- The FISA Court’s 702 Opinions, Part I: A History of Non-Compliance Repeats Itself
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
- The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
- A Fourth Amendment Framework for Voiceprint Database Searches
by Cassandra Deskus and Joshua R. Fattal
- How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance
by Jennifer Granick (@granick) and Ashley Gorski (@ashgorski)
Turkey/Syria/NATO
- Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent
by Aurel Sari (@aurelsari)
- Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack) and Julia Brooks (@Julia1Brooks)
- Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
Ukrainegate
- Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal
by Kristin Amerling, Phil Barnett, and Jordan Grossman
- 10 Questions for Trey Gowdy
by Sidney Blumenthal
- Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (Updated)
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Trump Administration
- Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth
by Rebecca Ingber (@becingber)
Russia Investigation
- Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt
by James Lamond and Talia Dessel
Whistleblowers
- Whistleblowing in Washington: Lessons Learned and Unlearned
by Patrick Eddington (@PGEddington)
Use of Force (Self-Defense Against Non-State Actors): Germany
- The German Constitutional Court on the Right of Self-Defense Against ISIS in Syria
by Claus Kreß and Benjamin Nußberger (@bknussberger)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Emily Shire (@eshire)
