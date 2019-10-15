The FISA Court’s 702 Opinions, Part I: A History of Non-Compliance Repeats Itself

by

October 15, 2019

Last week, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released three redacted opinions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (also known as the FISA Court) and the FISA Court of Review (FISCR). In the first opinion, the FISA Court held that the FBI’s procedures for accessing Americans’ communications that are “incidentally” collected under Section 702 of FISA violated both the statute and the Fourth Amendment. The government appealed, and in the second opinion, the FISCR upheld the FISA Court’s decision. The FBI was forced to revise its procedures to conform with the Court’s ruling, and in the third opinion, the Court approved the revised procedures.

The government will no doubt try to sell this as an oversight success story. After all, the Department of Justice’s audits had detected instances of FBI non-compliance with legal requirements, and the Department reported those instances to the FISA Court. The Court solicited the assistance of amici and adopted their position in significant part. It ordered remedies that the FBI is now required to implement. And all of this became public because Congress in 2015 required the disclosure of significant FISA Court opinions. The system worked, right?

I see a very different story. This is now the fourth major FISA Court opinion on Section 702 in 10 years documenting substantial non-compliance with the rules meant to protect Americans’ privacy. The opinion, moreover, reveals that the FBI is conducting literally millions of backdoor searches—including so-called “batch queries” that rest on the same discredited legal theory used to justify the NSA’s bulk collection of Americans’ phone records. Despite the enormous implications for Americans’ privacy and the government’s dismal record, the remedy suggested by amici and imposed by the Court was just more record-keeping. And the government sat on the opinion for a year, hoping for an appellate victory that would help mitigate the PR damage from disclosure.

Background: Section 702’s Troubled History

To put the Court’s recent opinions in context, some background is necessary. Under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), passed in 2008, the National Security Agency (NSA), operating inside the United States, is authorized to collect communications of foreigners overseas for foreign intelligence purposes. No warrant is required for this collection because courts have held that foreigners have no Fourth Amendment rights. Instead, each year, the FISA Court must sign off on the procedures that govern the surveillance.

Although ostensibly targeted at foreigners, Section 702 surveillance inevitably sweeps in massive amounts of Americans’ communications. Recognizing the impact on Americans’ privacy, Congress required the NSA to “minimize” the sharing, retention, and use of this “incidentally” collected U.S. person data. But the government and the FISA Court have embraced an interpretation of “minimize” that is remarkably… maximal. The NSA shares raw data with multiple other agencies—including the FBI and the CIA—and all of them retain the data for a functional minimum of five years. Moreover, the FBI routinely combs through it looking for Americans’ communications to use in purely domestic cases, even in situations where the FBI lacks a factual predicate to open a full investigation.

In 2011, the government disclosed to the FISA Court that it had misrepresented the nature of its “upstream” collection activities under Section 702. (“Upstream” collection takes place as the communications are transiting over the Internet backbone; “downstream” collection acquires stored communications, usually from the servers of Internet Service Providers.) When conducting upstream surveillance, the government was acquiring, not just communications to or from the targets of surveillance, but communications that simply mentioned certain information about them (known as “abouts” collection). As a result, the government was acquiring packets of data containing multiple communications, some of which had nothing to do with the target. This included tens of thousands of wholly domestic communications.

The Court was not pleased to learn about this significant issue three years into the program’s operation. It held that the government’s handling of the data violated the Fourth Amendment, and it required the government to develop special rules—approved by the Court in 2012—for segregating, storing, retaining, and accessing communications obtained through “upstream” collection.

In 2015, the Court was under the impression that these rules were being followed. However, in approving Section 702 surveillance that year, it noted several incidents of non-compliance with other rules designed to protect Americans’ privacy—including FBI violations of protections for attorney-client communications, a “failure of access controls” by the FBI, and the NSA’s failure to purge certain improperly collected data. Once again, the Court expressed displeasure at being notified of infractions long after they occurred.

In 2016, the FISA Court learned that the NSA had been violating the rules established in 2012. Because those rules were designed to remedy a Fourth Amendment violation occurring since the start of the program, the NSA’s non-compliance meant that its upstream collection activities had been operating unconstitutionally for eight years. Moreover, the government did not report this issue for several months after discovering it. Unable to bring itself into compliance, the NSA made the only decision it could: In the spring of 2017, it abandoned “abouts” collection, which was at the root of the problem.

When Section 702 came up for reauthorization in late 2017, civil liberties advocates pointed to this troubled history. They also pointed to a growing body of case law holding that searches of government databases can, in certain circumstances, constitute a separate Fourth Amendment event. They argued that government agencies should be required to obtain a warrant before searching Section 702-obtained data for the communications of Americans (a practice formally called “U.S. person queries” and informally dubbed “backdoor searches”). They also urged Congress to ban “abouts” collection, lest the government attempt to resume it.

Congress rejected these proposals. Although Congress did require the FBI to obtain the FISA Court’s permission to conduct U.S. person queries in a tiny sliver of cases, it blessed the vast majority of these searches, which previously had no foundation in the text of Section 702. It simply required the FBI to develop “querying procedures” that the FISA Court would have to approve. It also required the FBI to keep records of each U.S. person query it conducted. With respect to “abouts” collection, Congress required the government to obtain FISA Court approval and to give Congress advance notice before resuming the practice.

The Court’s October 2018 Ruling

In March 2018, the government submitted its annual certifications and procedures to the FISA Court for its approval. In a decision dated October 18, 2018, and released last week, the FISA Court held that the FBI’s minimization procedures violated both the statute and the Fourth Amendment. The Court’s opinion addresses three main practices by the FBI: downstream collection of certain communications; the FBI’s failure to record USP queries; and the FBI’s improper use of USP queries.

Downstream collection and “abouts” communications. Although this section of the opinion is highly redacted, it appears that the government is engaged in a new form of downstream collection that raised a flag for the FISA Court. The Court solicited amici’s advice about whether the statutory preconditions for resuming “abouts” collection apply to downstream collection, and whether certain activities in the government’s 2018 certifications involve the acquisition of “abouts” communications. Amici argued that the answer to both questions was yes; the government’s answer was no in both cases. The Court split the baby, holding that the statutory requirements apply to any kind of “abouts” collection, but that no such collection would occur under the government’s certifications.

The heavy redactions make it difficult to assess the significance of this part of the opinion. However, on its face, the definition of “abouts” collection—basically, anything other than a communication to or from the target—should not be difficult to apply. It is worrisome that the government and amici reached different conclusions about whether a certain form of collection merited the label “abouts.” The uncertainty strongly supports a suspicion civil liberties advocates have held for some time: that the selectors the government uses to identify the communications to be collected are not necessarily unique identifiers (such as email addresses), but can sweep in people other than the intended targets (as would, for instance, IP addresses).

The statutory requirement to count U.S. person queries. In its January 2018 reauthorization of Section 702, Congress ordered the government to adopt querying procedures that included “a technical procedure whereby a record is kept of each United States person query term used for a query.” Instead, in the querying procedures that the FBI submitted to the FISA Court, the Bureau announced that it “intends to satisfy the record-keeping requirement by keeping a record of all queries”—in other words, the FBI would lump together U.S. person queries and non-U.S. person queries, without distinguishing between them.

The government defended this approach with a weak argument that the statutory text was somehow ambiguous, and that both the legislative history and policy considerations weighed against requiring the FBI to document U.S. person queries. In a refrain often heard when an intelligence or law enforcement agency is asked to devote time or resources to safeguarding civil liberties, the government claimed that requiring the FBI to figure out whether a particular investigative subject was a U.S. person would “divert resources from investigative work . . . to the detriment of public safety.”

The FISA Court has historically yielded to such pleas, and on this occasion, the Court seemed sympathetic. Ultimately, however, the Court concluded that it had no choice. It stated: “Regardless of how persuasive the FBI’s considerations may be, the Court is not free to substitute its understanding of sound policy—or, for that matter, the understanding of the Director of the FBI—for the clear command of the statute.” The law, the Court held, was unambiguous in its directive to count U.S. person queries.

On appeal, the FISCR upheld the Court’s ruling on this question. The FISCR, however, seemed somewhat less sympathetic to the government’s position. Under the FBI’s querying procedures, “U.S. person query term” is defined as “a term that is reasonably likely to identify one or more specific United States persons.” This definition does not require a high level of certainty. Moreover, the procedures provide for the application of default assumptions in cases where specific information is lacking. Under these circumstances, it is hard to argue with the FISCR’s assessment that counting U.S. person queries is not “a burdensome substantive requirement,” and that it would simply mean “adding one (largely ministerial) item to the checklist that FBI personnel most likely already work through when conducting queries for investigative purposes.”

Somewhat oddly, the FISCR did not resolve the other major issue on appeal: whether the FBI’s repeated violations of its own querying and minimization procedures rendered those rules unlawful and unconstitutional as implemented. Those violations, and the FISA Court’s failure to require an adequate remedy for them, will be the subject of Part II of this post.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO?

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 7-11)

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Elizabeth Goitein

Co-Director of the Liberty & National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, Former Counsel to Sen. Russ Feingold Former Trial Attorney in the Federal Programs Branch of the Civil Division of the Department of Justice You can follow her on Twitter (@LizaGoitein).

Read these related stories next:

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

September 17, 2019 by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

August 28, 2019 by and

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

August 1, 2019 by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

July 26, 2019 by

Iraq ‘Dirty Tricks’ Tale Gets Star Treatment, But Big Questions Remain

July 19, 2019 by

Why the Ghost Keys ‘Solution’ to Encryption is No Solution

July 18, 2019 by

Outside the Beltway: An Experiment on Human Rights & Potential CLOUD Act Agreements

July 15, 2019 by

When Constitutional Law and Government Hacking Collide: A Landmark U.K. Ruling Is Relevant on Both Sides of the Pond

June 19, 2019 by

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

June 19, 2019 by

Scientists Are Aiding Apartheid in China

June 18, 2019 by

The Snowden Effect, Six Years On

June 6, 2019 by

Finding the Federal Data on Domestic Terrorism

May 31, 2019 by