Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

Activating the “grave breaches” regime of the Geneva Conventions

by and

October 15, 2019

After President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from northeast Syria last week, Turkey wasted no time launching an incursion. Its assault on Kurdish forces there has sparked mass displacement and civilian casualties. It also reportedly enabled the escape of hundreds of detained Islamic State fighters, while opening a new front in the Syrian conflict. Increasing reports of war crimes committed at the hands of Turkish troops and their partners in Syria have emerged, including evidence of indiscriminate attacks and the execution of detainees. Considering Kurdish forces’ newly-formed alliance with the Syrian government—poignantly described by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander-in-chief as the only alternative to genocide—Turkish operations in Syria may have also exposed senior Turkish officials to international criminal liability. Those senior Turkish officials are not simply vulnerable to criminal  prosecution by any state that’s a party to the Geneva Conventions (which includes every state in the world). The treaty system requires its member states to apprehend and criminally prosecute war criminals who are responsible for “grave breaches” of the Geneva Conventions if such individuals travel into the member state’s territory.

Evidence of War Crimes by Turkish Forces and Partners

Just days into the incursion, there are increasing reports of war crimes being committed at the hands of Turkish forces, including in videos posted on social media. One video reportedly shows the execution of Kurdish captives, including one lying on the ground with his hands bound, by Turkish-backed Arab forces. Another purportedly shows the body of Hevrin Khalaf, a Kurdish politician, executed along with her driver and other civilians. Beyond these still-isolated reports of war crimes thus far, things may get worse as the fighting in northern Syria escalates. Indeed, given Turkey’s history of conflict with Kurdish groups on its own territory, some fear ethnic cleansing and even genocide.

Responding to existing reports, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper remarked on Sunday regarding the conduct of the Turkish-backed forces that, “It appears to be, if true, that they would be war crimes.” His comment reflects the fact that the deliberate killing of civilians and of captive fighters both constitute war crimes, as well as “grave breaches” of the 1949 Geneva Conventions in international armed conflicts. Grave breaches include wilful killing, intentionally directing attacks against individual civilians not taking direct part in hostilities, and killing or wounding a combatant who has laid down their arms or has surrendered. Such acts are also made criminal by the Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Turkey’s Incursion Triggers an International Armed Conflict

Critically, by seemingly crossing the threshold of what international humanitarian law (IHL or the law of armed conflict) terms an “international armed conflict” – that is, a conflict among nation states – Turkey’s incursion triggers the Geneva Conventions’ full obligations and enforcement mechanisms, including the grave breaches war crimes regime.

Conflict classification in Syria is a dizzying exercise. Amidst the complex web of overlapping conflicts in Syria, Turkey has already been considered to be a party to non-international armed conflicts against Kurdish and Islamic State forces. It may also be involved in an international armed conflict against Syria by virtue of its use of force on Syrian territory without the consent of the Syrian government and the occupation of part of northern Syria since 2016.

Even without engaging in direct hostilities with Syrian forces, Turkey’s use of force against non-state actors on Syrian territory could trigger an international armed conflict according to many authoritative commentators. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross’s 2016 Commentary to Article 2 (which is common to all four Geneva Conventions):

an unconsented-to invasion or deployment of a State’s armed forces on the territory of another State – even if it does not meet with armed resistance – could constitute a unilateral and hostile use of armed force by one State against another, meeting the conditions for an international armed conflict under Article 2(1).  Similarly, the use of armed force not directed against the enemy’s armed forces but only against the enemy’s territory, its civilian population and/or civilian objects, including (but not limited to) infrastructure, constitutes an international armed conflict for the purposes of Article 2(1).

Some states, including the U.S., dispute this proposition. Syria itself seems to have disputed this proposition as well. As Ken Watkin wrote on these pages, when Syria protested Turkey’s 2016 incursion for lack of coordination with the Syrian government and the Syrian army in counter-terrorism operations, it did not suggest that it had been drawn into “an international armed conflict with Turkey as a result of this non-consensual intervention.” Nonetheless, it is more difficult to deny that an international armed conflict exists when Turkey has launched extensive ground operations with the explicit purpose of occupying territory, as they did in 2016, and as they appear to be doing now. As Watkin goes on to acknowledge,

If the goal is to find there is an international armed conflict because the intervening State may overstay its welcome, thereby setting up a situation of occupation, that possibility is already provided for under international law. This may be a very real possibility should the August 2016 Turkish intervention be extended to long term control over the area of operations, such as the possible creation of a buffer zone within Syria.

Given Turkey’s express aim of establishing so-called “safe zones” or “buffer zones” in northern Syria, a state of occupation appears likely.

Until now, however, Turkish forces have not engaged in direct combat with Syrian forces. That changed this week when Kurdish (SDF/YPG) forces, abandoned by the United States, formed a new alliance with the Syrian government to resist the Turkish assault. With reports that “Syrian government troops were expected to enter the city of Kobani overnight,” the Syrian government forces are likely to become embattled directly with Turkish forces. Indeed, Turkey’s primary objective in so boldly entering the fray seems precisely to engage the SDF and YPG militia, which are seen as an extension of Kurdish opposition forces in Turkey (the PKK), but are also now an allied force of the Syrian government. As such, we now have a situation in which one state party to the Geneva Conventions, Turkey, is embattled directly with allied forces of another state party, Syria—a variant of a classic international armed conflict in which non-state groups allied with state forces are fighting another state and it’s allied non-state forces.

Activating the Global System of Criminal Enforcement for War Crimes Prosecutions

Given that there is now, unambiguously, an international armed conflict in northern Syria, the Geneva Conventions’ war crimes provisions are directly implicated. According to these provisions, all states parties to the Geneva Conventions are empowered to prosecute so-called grave breaches, regardless of the place of commission or the nationality of the perpetrators or victims. Indeed, the Geneva Conventions “grave breaches” regime imposes an obligation on all member states to do so. For example, Article 129 of the Third Geneva Convention, dedicated to protecting prisoners of war, states:

Each High Contracting Party shall be under the obligation to search for persons alleged to have committed, or to have ordered to be committed, such grave breaches, and shall bring such persons, regardless of their nationality, before its own courts.

(See also Article 146 of GC IV, devoted to civilians). Given that all U.N. members have now ratified the four Geneva Conventions, this means that all states of the world can prosecute war crimes committed in northern Syria by all sides—and that they must deploy such criminal procedures against suspected war criminals who cross into their territory.

The Liability of Turkish Officials for War Crimes Committed by their Subordinates

In the context of an international armed conflict, Turkish foot soldiers and their partners on the ground in northern Syria are not the only ones who may be held liable for war crimes. Rather, under the international law doctrine of command responsibility, Turkish military commanders and senior civilian officials can be held individually criminally liable for war crimes committed by their subordinates, provided that they had control over such forces, knew or should have known of the crimes, and failed to take all necessary and reasonable measures to prevent or repress them (Rome Statute, Art. 28).

Even if senior Turkish military or civilian officials are unlikely to face legal consequences in Turkey for their failure to prevent or punish war crimes in Syria, they could face potential criminal liability abroad.

While senior officials have seldom been arrested or prosecuted abroad for alleged “grave breaches,” a number of them have curtailed foreign travel in the past for fear of entering a jurisdiction inclined to pursue such a case. For example, a number of former Bush administration officials—including President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, and Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo—have reportedly curtailed their travel amid the threat of war crimes charges abroad stemming from the United States’ mistreatment of military prisoners. In 2005, for example, Rumsfeld threatened to pull out of a high-profile defense conference in Germany unless he received assurances that he would not be arrested, and Bush cancelled a planned 2006 trip to Switzerland amid the threat of arrest. Beyond the United States, in 2009, former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni cancelled travel to the U.K. after a court there issued a warrant for her arrest over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

* * *

Beyond the moral and legal imperatives to abide by the Geneva Conventions in the conduct of hostilities, given this threat of international prosecution anywhere in the world, Turkish civilian and military officials, as well as the rank-and-file, would do well to ensure that their operations are strictly in compliance with IHL. They are off to a bad start.

 

Turkish soldiers are transported in armored personnel carriers through the town of Tukhar, north of Syria’s northern city of Manbij, on October 14, 2019 (Aref Tammawi/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO?

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 7-11)

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Beth Van Schaack

Leah Kaplan Visiting Professor of Human Rights, Stanford Law School; Former Deputy to the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues in the U.S. State Department. All views are her own. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow her on Twitter (@BethVanSchaack).

Julia Brooks

Julia Brooks is a Furman Public Policy Scholar and J.D. candidate at NYU School of Law, where she is also a Student Scholar at the Reiss Center on Law and Security. She previously served as a Senior Legal Research Associate at the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, and spent several years working in Germany, Bosnia, and The Hague on international law and justice. Follow her on Twitter (@Julia1Brooks).

Read these related stories next:

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO?

October 15, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

October 11, 2019 by

Sri Lankan War Criminal Gotabaya Rajapaksa May Escape Accountability Yet Again, This Time by Running for President

October 9, 2019 by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

October 8, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 27, 2019 by

An Overview of International Humanitarian Law in France’s New Cyber Document

September 27, 2019 by

Condemned to Death Abroad: The Case of French ISIS Members in Iraq

September 18, 2019 by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

September 12, 2019 by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

September 12, 2019 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 6, 2019 by

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

August 27, 2019 by

The Iraq-Turkey Pipeline Dispute: Opportunity in an Arbitration

August 22, 2019 by