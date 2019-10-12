Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 7-11)

Ukrainegate
Facts in Play
- Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and John T. Nelson
- Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Congressional Access to Information
- The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter
by Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata)
- White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment
by Frank O. Bowman, III (@FOBowman3)
- Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress
Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
Impeachment Process
- A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction – And Could Create More Roadblocks
by Molly Claflin (@MMCinDC)
Whistleblowers
- Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
Office of Legal Counsel
- The Real Decline of OLC
by Shalev Roisman (@Shalev_Roisman)
Torture
- New Spy Museum’s Torture Exhibit Glosses Over Depravity
by Mark Fallon (@glynco)
Detention
- Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
- 18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?
by Andrew Boyle
Data Sharing and Privacy (CLOUD Act)
- The UK-US CLOUD Act Agreement Is Finally Here, Containing New Safeguards
by Jennifer Daskal (@jendaskal) and Peter Swire (@peterswire)
Kleptocracy
- Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy
by Casey Michel (@cjcmichel)
Authoritarianism and Rule of Law
- On a President’s Orders: New Frontline Docs Look at Duterte and MBS
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- Sri Lankan War Criminal Gotabaya Rajapaksa May Escape Accountability Yet Again, This Time by Running for President
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
- Did the ECJ Just Give Stamp of Approval to Poland’s Backsliding?
by Małgorzata Szuleka (@m_szuleka) and Melissa Hooper (@melhoop10)
United Nations
- National Security at the United Nations This Week
by Sahrula Kubie
