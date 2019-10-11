The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

October 11, 2019

Earlier this week, White House Counsel Pat Cippolone sent a jaw-dropping letter to Congress. Dripping with contempt, it announced that the Administration has no intention of submitting any further information or allowing any more witnesses to appear before Congress’s impeachment inquiry. Dressed up in dubious legal reasoning, the letter argues that the impeachment process as presently constructed is “constitutionally invalid” because the House has not formally voted to open an impeachment inquiry. It also asserts that the way the House has conducted its investigation violates the President’s “due process rights.” 

With respect to the due process argument, the letter catalogues several procedural protections that the House is not affording the President such as the right to present evidence, call witnesses, have counsel present, and so on. In addition, the letter argues that the inquiry is fatally tainted by “illegitimate partisan purpose” and “a naked political strategy” characterized by a “transparent rush to judgment.” 

Let’s start with what the letter gets right. It is true that the full House has not voted to open an impeachment inquiry, as it did in previous cases of impeachment of a President. Doing so would add appropriate gravity to the process and make members accountable for proceeding along that track. I agree that the Speaker would be wise to schedule such a vote if she wishes to proceed with impeachment.

It is also true that many Congressional Democrats stood ready to impeach the President on the day of his Inauguration. Democrats have filed multiple impeachment resolutions since the beginning of this Administration and, attempting to force votes on them, dozens of members have supported these thinly supported efforts, including attempting to impeach the President for his tweets. Many Democrats in Congress have shown almost an eagerness to believe the flimsiest of allegations against the President and his Administration, and to drive policy disagreements into this most solemn procedure for handling high crimes and misdemeanors. 

It is also true that in the current inquiry, the President and the Republican minority in Congress have not been afforded the procedural protections the letter catalogues, including some that Congress has granted in previous impeachment proceedings. It might help promote credibility of the proceedings, for instance, to allow Republicans on the relevant Committees to issue subpoenas. The White House and Congressional Republicans are well within their rights to argue for these measures.

Where the letter gets into trouble, however, is that it tries to turn these political and procedural arguments into legal and constitutional ones. The decision to elevate general process and fairness complaints to categorical constitutional claims drastically raises the stakes in the White House’s conflict. It also makes it much more difficult for the two sides to resolve their conflict over access to documents and witnesses the traditional way, through a negotiated compromise

While past presidential impeachment proceedings have begun with a vote on a resolution to begin an inquiry and establish a special committee, there’s nothing in the Constitution which requires those steps. The procedural rules in the House of Representatives have long allowed for multiple methods of bringing an impeachment matter before the House, the establishment of a special Committee or mandate for a standing committee by a full House resolution is just one way this may be done. Indeed, other office holders have been impeached and removed without such a resolution. Multiple court decisions have made clear that Congress has broad latitude to set its own rules of procedure. (Besides, Congress has the proper authority to conduct this oversight whether or not it calls the investigations part of an impeachment inquiry; it does not magically lose that power when the “i-word” drops from the Speaker’s lips.)

The White House has asserted a unilateral right to assess the merits of a Congressional investigation and, if found lacking, refuse to participate. This strikes at the heart of our system of checks and balances.

The arguments with respect to due process and fairness similarly fail. Virtually all of the familiar procedural rights the letter demands are features of judicial proceedings, in particular criminal ones, many of them simply do not apply to Congressional proceedings. Congressional investigations have different rules and expectations than judicial proceedings. Such familiar features as attorney-client privilege, to take one example, need not be recognized by Congress. 

But even if we assume that all the rights and privileges of a judicial proceeding should apply in in impeachment proceedings, the rights claimed here would apply at a different stage of the process. An impeachment proceeding in the House is far more analogous to a grand jury proceeding, where defendants’ procedural rights are nothing close to what the White House Counsel demands. It is the Senate trial, after impeachment by the House, that is analogous to a criminal trial. In criminal proceedings the right to counsel, to open hearings, to confront witnesses, and more kick in after a grand jury indicts. Similarly, if these rights apply in impeachment proceedings, it would be after the House impeaches and the matter moves to the Senate for trial where the procedure, in the case of a President, will be overseen by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

While a judicial proceeding characterized by prejudgment and bias against the defendant is odious to our Constitution, that very document vests impeachment powers in Congress. The Constitution uses the terms “sole power of impeachment” and “sole power to try all impeachments” for that reason. The Founders deliberately chose to place these powers with a political branch and not the judiciary. They understood and even expected that the House could be inflamed by partisan passion. Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist 65 about impeachment proceedings:

They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated POLITICAL, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself. The prosecution of them, for this reason, will seldom fail to agitate the passions of the whole community, and to divide it into parties more or less friendly or inimical to the accused. In many cases it will connect itself with the pre-existing factions, and will enlist all their animosities, partialities, influence, and interest on one side or on the other; and in such cases there will always be the greatest danger that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.

The solution to this political, partisan process they found was not to regulate or limit how the House, the body closest to the people, considers impeachments. The solution was to vest the actual trial and removal decision in the Senate, which the Founders expected  to weigh an impeachment proceeding and the dramatic step of removing an official far more gravely. The extraordinarily high threshold for removal by the Senate is meant to guarantee something approaching national consensus before a President or other official is convicted. 

In short, the House’s process may well be ugly, political, and driven by partisan interest. If it is, the White House’s political team should point that out at every turn. If a partisan and thinly supported inquiry leads to an unconvincing impeachment vote, it will be all the easier to win acquittal in the Senate — and to run against Democrats who pushed the impeachment next fall. That is the system our Founders designed for us.

If many of the legal arguments in the White House’s letter fail to convince, its overall thrust and implications should trouble all members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike. In short, the White House has asserted a unilateral right to assess the merits of a Congressional investigation and, if found lacking, refuse to participate. This strikes at the heart of our system of checks and balances.

Congress’s oversight and investigatory powers support its ability to play its indispensable role in our system. The power to conduct investigations is implicit in Congress’s impeachment powers, but it also plays a role in myriad other functions such as advice and consent on nominations, effective use of the appropriations power, and even general legislation. To be meaningful, that power must include the ability to compel testimony and production of documents. The Supreme Court has long held that “the power of inquiry — with process to enforce it — is an essential and appropriate auxiliary to the legislative function.”

Sadly, we live in a very partisan and polarized age. Not many politicians — in either party — will put long term institutional concerns above immediate partisan advantage. Members of the House and Senate rarely stand up to an overreaching Executive, or defend their own prerogatives, when  a member of their party occupies the White House. This was a feature of the Obama years, when Democrats in Congress could not muster a word to criticize unconstitutional recess appointments, sweeping executive orders, or prosecutorial discretion bordering on legislative nullification. Members of Congress have for years failed to, as James Madison hoped, jealously guard their prerogatives. Ambition has failed to counteract ambition, and legislative powers have slowly eroded.

The thrust of the White House Counsel’s letter, however, threatens not just continued erosion, but the destruction of a very pillar of legislative authority. If Republicans in Congress cannot be moved to forcefully push back on it based on purely institutional interests, surely they can consider their own partisan self-interest. Not very long ago we had a Democrat in the White House and at some point we will have another one. Republicans in Congress will not want to give the White House veto power over the Legislature’s ability to conduct oversight. How the current standoff is resolved will shape which way the precedent is established and have ramifications we will live with long after the conclusion of this Congress and this Administration.  

Featured Articles

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Gregg T. Nunziata

Partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP. He served as general counsel and a senior domestic policy advisor to Sen. Marco Rubio, including during the senator’s presidential and re-election campaigns, and previously held senior Republican counsel positions on Capitol Hill. Follow him on Twitter (@greggnunziata).

Read these related stories next:

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

October 10, 2019 by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

October 9, 2019 by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

October 9, 2019 by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

October 8, 2019 by and

The Real Decline of OLC

October 8, 2019 by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

October 7, 2019 by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

October 7, 2019 by and

“Play Ball”: Why the Panic Over a Trump-Zelenskyy White House Meeting?

October 4, 2019 by

Getting the Jay Treaty Right on “Executive Privilege”

October 4, 2019 by

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

October 4, 2019 by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

October 3, 2019 by

For Scientific Integrity in Government, Fix Political Appointments Process

October 3, 2019 by