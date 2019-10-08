The Real Decline of OLC

by

October 8, 2019

In 2015, Jack Goldsmith wrote a series of blog posts about what he termed the “Decline of OLC.” Goldsmith opined that “there is no doubt that OLC’s authority and influence have in general diminished by comparison to prior administrations of both parties” and that “OLC’s advice is now sought much less than in the past, especially in national security decisions.”

As is typical of his work, Professor Goldsmith was careful to avoid conflating a descriptive point with a normative assessment of it. But, at the time, I remember thinking that although I could not evaluate the descriptive point — I had just started working at OLC and had no idea how the volume of work in the Office compared to prior periods — normatively, I wondered if being less involved was such a bad thing. After all, during OLC’s worst years — the era of the infamous Torture Memos — OLC’s problem was certainly not that it wasn’t included enough. It was OLC’s deep involvement with and approval of problematic and controversial policies that so damaged the Office.

Indeed, as I’m sure Goldsmith would agree, OLC’s power derives not only from its involvement in executive branch decisions, but also from its legitimacy. Executive branch policymakers have plenty of options to obtain legal advice. Historically, they have come to OLC when necessary, because it has a reputation for the highest quality legal work, and for giving its “best understanding of what the law requires,” rather than an advocate’s analysis of how to approve of proposed action. The more OLC can cultivate this reputation, the more valuable its opinion is, and the more power it has.

OLC’s long-term legitimacy, however, might sometimes be in tension with its involvement. After all, the more OLC unfailingly says “Yes” to proposed executive action, the more the White House Counsel will be tempted to ask its view. Increased involvement might thus sometimes (but not always) be the result of reliably saying “Yes” — conduct that is likely to decrease OLC’s legitimacy. Indeed, warranted or not, any highly publicly involved OLC risks being perceived as a rubber stamp. In short, assessing OLC’s power requires considering not only OLC’s involvement in executive branch decision making, but also its legitimacy, and the two might sometimes work at cross-purposes.

This brings us to today. If we were witnessing a decline of OLC’s involvement in 2015, times have certainly changed. In recent months, OLC has been on the frontlines defending some of the Trump Administration’s most politically fraught policies. It approved President Trump’s proclamation reallocating funds to pay for his long sought-after border wall. It was the legal face of the Secretary of Treasury’s refusal to turn over President Trump’s personal tax returns to Congress. It has provided the legal justification for some of the Trump White House’s most extreme claims relating to executive privilege. And, most recently, it provided the public legal justification for the Trump Administration’s initial refusal to turn over the Ukraine whistleblower complaint to Congress.

In my view, OLC’s very public involvement in the most controversial policies of this White House has done great harm to the Office’s legitimacy. It may be inevitable that the more OLC publicly defends controversial or high-profile presidential policies in any administration the more its legitimacy is harmed, but I think two patterns of conduct in recent months have helped exacerbate this harm. First, OLC’s legal analysis has been at times extreme, and, at others, only barely defensible even on its own flawed terms. Second, OLC has put the Office’s institutional credibility on the line in situations that seem more closely tied to the personal political interests of this President than any institutional interest of the Presidency. Historically, OLC has frequently been critiqued for its purportedly overly expansive view of the President’s executive power to enact policies, but I cannot recall it being so involved in the President’s personal political scandals.

First, OLC’s legal analysis has fallen short of what we might expect from an office seeking to provide the “best understanding of what the law requires.” Some of its recent public positions have been, in my view, plainly extreme. For example, take OLC’s opinion justifying the Secretary of Treasury’s refusal to turn over the President’s tax returns after they were requested by the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. Despite statutory language stating that the Secretary “shall furnish” tax-return information “upon written request” from the committee chair, OLC found that, because the Secretary of Treasury had “reasonably concluded” that the committee chair’s “true” motive was political rather than “legitimately legislative,” he did not need to abide by the statute. I am sure many past administrations believed that Congress’s conduct was motivated by political, rather than “legitimate legislative” purposes, but I am not aware of any instance where OLC has tried to make this the line upon which the President’s duty to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed” turns. To put it mildly, it is unclear how the Secretary of the Treasury (or OLC) can reliably differentiate between situations where Congress’s motive is “truly” political rather than “legitimate[ly] legislative.” It takes no great congressional scholar to know that it is hard to disentangle Congress’s legislative motives from political considerations. And, apart from the President’s tax returns, the opinion’s underlying reasoning is perhaps even more concerning as it seems to give the President the unprecedented power to avoid enforcing laws whenever he “reasonably concludes” – a rather low threshold – that the laws were “truly” motivated by politics rather than “legitimate legislative purposes.” Beyond the tax return opinion, OLC’s defense of the Trump Administration’s unprecedented executive privilege assertions could also fairly be called “extreme.” Such extreme interpretations obviously undermine OLC’s reputation for even-handed, disinterested analysis.

But, even where OLC’s positions have been less extreme, they have still often fallen short of the “best view” of the law. On these occasions, OLC’s argument might be facially defensible, but only if one fixates on hyper-narrow statutory textual analyses that only come into focus by ignoring glaringly relevant legal context to the point of being obtuse. Take OLC’s reported approval of the proclamation authorizing the construction of the Border Wall. That proclamation relied in part on a statutory provision giving the President the power to reallocate funds for “military construction projects” upon declaring a “national emergency.” I can imagine an argument that the construction of the Border Wall could in the abstract qualify as a “military construction project[],” but one only gets to this question by ignoring the fact that the longest government shutdown in American history had just been precipitated by Congress’s continued and clear refusal to fund that very wall. Could Congress really have intended that this seemingly random statutory provision be used to authorize construction of the wall in this context, so long as the President all-of-a-sudden declared a “national emergency” and claimed the wall was, in fact, a “military construction project[]”? (It is possible that OLC addressed this issue internally, but it has not released a full legal analysis).

The opinion recently released to justify the acting Director of National Intelligence’s refusal to turn over the whistleblower complaint seems similarly obtuse. That opinion focused on the narrow statutory question of whether the allegation that President Trump had pressured the President of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden in order to advance his reelection campaign qualified as an “urgent concern” relating to “the administration or operation of an intelligence activity” such that the DNI had to transmit the complaint to Congress. OLC’s focus on this narrow textual question, however, required ignoring the implication from the larger statutory scheme that seems to require that the DNI transmit any whistleblower complaint that the Inspector General (IG) deems “credible” and of “urgent concern,” as the IG had here. The statute does not anywhere suggest that the IG can be overruled on these findings. And, as Steve Vladeck succinctly put it, “it wouldn’t make sense to allow political leaders of the intelligence community [like the DNI] to be able to suppress whistleblower complaints that could very well be about them.” Perhaps OLC might have disagreed with this view, but it didn’t even raise this threshold issue in the opinion.

Even less defensible was OLC’s failure to assess the complaint’s alternative allegation that White House officials misused a highly sensitive classified computer system to cover up the call. This allegation would seem to fall even more squarely under the statutory definition of “urgent concern” relating to the “administration or operation of an intelligence activity” within the responsibility of the DNI “involving classified information.” But, OLC never bothers to explain why this allegation was insufficient to trigger transmittal. Instead, it dismisses the allegation in a footnote because “the []IG did not discuss” it in concluding the complaint required transmittal to Congress. Of course, the IG had already found the complaint qualified for transmittal based on the allegation relating to President Trump’s conduct, so there was no need to assess the allegation relating to abuse of the classification system. The obvious thing to do would have been to see if the IG would have nonetheless found the complaint satisfied the statutory criteria based on this alternative allegation, or to explain why this allegation also fell outside the scope of the statute. OLC’s choice to simply ignore this allegation was, in my view, indefensible.

But, what is perhaps most remarkable about this example is the broader context in which OLC was operating. OLC was the public justification for the administration’s refusal to turn over a whistleblower complaint alleging an extremely serious abuse of power by the President. It did so through a published opinion that could predictably be critiqued as thin, gratuitously critical of the whistleblower’s complaint, and, even, misleading. And, it did all this essentially for nothing. The next day, the whistleblower complaint was released. The classified version of the OLC opinion was released. OLC put its credibility on the line, and the only thing gained was less than a day of political cover for the President.

Which brings me to my last point. The aspect that has perhaps most harmed OLC’s legitimacy has been its role as the public legal defense not just of controversial and expansive presidential power, but of the President’s personal political interest. Why was OLC engaging at all with whether President Trump’s personal tax returns should be released to Congress? This was not a question relating to some important executive branch policy. Why should OLC be called on to intervene here? Similarly, why was OLC engaging at all with whether serious allegations of abuse of power by the President ought to be relayed to Congress? Again, OLC did not appear to be defending some constitutional presidential power or policy here.  It claimed to be doing a standard textual analysis, but it did so in the service of preventing the personal political fallout from an extremely serious allegation of abuse of office being transmitted to Congress. It is certainly true that OLC has been historically criticized for being a shill for the institutional interests of the Presidency, but I do not recall it being criticized as being a shill for the personal, political interests of a particular President.

Some might respond to this post by noting that there is nothing new about OLC being the public face of controversial legal policies or about its being criticized for failing to provide a disinterested, “best view” of the law (think of OLC’s support for the use of force in Libya or President Obama’s DACA policy). What strikes me as different in this situation has been the combination of the rapid succession of OLC publicly defending controversial legal policies, the sometimes extreme and otherwise tenuous legal analysis used in these instances, and the nature of the interests being protected here relating to the personal political scandals of the President, rather than the President’s policy priorities or powers. This combination seems novel to me, and I think it has done significant damage to the Office.

I do not mean to suggest that this state of affairs is entirely in OLC’s control. OLC can control the legal analysis it puts forward, but it cannot refuse to answer a question that it is formally asked by, say, the White House Counsel. That said, OLC might well try to explain to the White House Counsel that it serves the long-term interest of the Presidency for OLC to maintain its legitimacy, and that such legitimacy might be harmed by its being used as the consistent legal defense for controversial presidential conduct, particularly as it relates to the President’s personal political interests. It could also relay such equities in informal discussions that might predate particular formal requests for advice. We simply do not know what the internal process looked like for how OLC came to be the public legal face for these policies. But, whoever is primarily responsible, the point is that this state of affairs has hurt the Office’s long-term power. Finally, I also do not mean to suggest that the most important question in assessing executive branch lawyering is OLC’s power. The proper role of OLC within executive branch lawyering has been discussed at great length elsewhere. The point I am making here is narrower. Regardless of whose “fault” it is or what the ideal amount of long-term power is for OLC, that power is, in my view, in decline.

***

To be sure, in the short-term, OLC might seem quite powerful. It is clearly involved in the hot-button issues of the day, and has an apparently close working relationship with the White House. But, I think this very involvement will have serious long-term costs for OLC. For OLC to have power, it must differentiate itself from the myriad other executive branch lawyers seeking to defend the President’s preferred policies. To do this, the Office must develop a reputation as principled and disinterested. OLC would do well to remember that what sets it apart is not its seat at the table, but what it says once it’s there.

I will close by confessing that I care deeply about OLC, an Office in which it was my absolute privilege to serve. And, although I have been rather critical of the Office’s recent work in this post, I do not think its continued decline is inevitable. While I believe we are witnessing a real decline of OLC, I still have hope it can be reversed. And the path toward that goal might start by its stepping back, rather than forward.

 

Photo credit: Kiyoshi Tanno/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Shalev Roisman

Shalev Roisman is an Associate Professor of Law at the James E. Rogers College of Law at the University of Arizona. He served as an Attorney-Adviser in the Office of Legal Counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice. His posts represent the views of the author alone. Follow him on Twitter (@Shalev_Roisman).

Read these related stories next:

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

October 7, 2019 by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

October 7, 2019 by and

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

October 6, 2019 by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

October 4, 2019 by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

October 3, 2019 by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

October 3, 2019 by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

October 2, 2019 by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

October 2, 2019 by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

September 27, 2019 by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

September 26, 2019 by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

September 25, 2019 by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

September 24, 2019 by and