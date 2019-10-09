18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

October 9, 2019

On the 18th anniversary of 9/11, I was sitting in Guantánamo Bay observing pre-trial hearings in the case against some of those alleged to have conspired in carrying out the devastating attacks. Sitting with me were other observers representing various organizations, a handful of journalists, and a group of victims’ family members, some wearing pins showing their deceased loved ones. We had all arrived a few days before on a charter flight from Andrews Air Force Base. The day after we landed, the world learned that President Donald Trump had canceled a planned meeting with the Taliban at Camp David that would have coincided with the anniversary of the attacks, a jarring juxtaposition.

That a child born on that day the planes hit would by now have gained the right to vote, but there has yet to be a trial of the alleged attackers, serves to highlight how painfully slow the process at Guantánamo is proceeding. It also serves as a reminder that the U.S. has yet to solve the problem that is Guantánamo. Trump, on the campaign trail, vowed to keep the Guantánamo Bay detention facility open and to “load it up with some bad dudes.” Instead, it remains in his—and the nation’s—interest to close it.

In the courtroom on September 11th, on the other side of the sound-proof glass from where I sat, were two of the five defendants in the case: Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged planner of the attacks, and his nephew, Ammar al-Baluchi. The other three defendants in the case—Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, and Mustafa al-Hawsawi—had appeared in court earlier that week but chose not to that day. Providing adequate medical care for these and other detainees as the years drag on with no release or transfer in sight has required the government to contemplate significant new and costly investments in the Guantánamo detention facilities for an aging inmate population.

Grouped at individual tables with the defendants in court were members of the men’s defense teams, made up of both military and civilian lawyers and staff. Because the death penalty is on the table, each defendant is required to have a “learned counsel,” i.e., an attorney with substantial experience defending death penalty cases. While I was there, a new learned counsel assumed that role for Mohammed, and among his previous clients had been Ted Kaczynski, a.k.a. the Unabomber.

Also in the courtroom were prosecutors, made up of both military and Justice Department attorneys, and the newly appointed judge in the case, Air Force Col. Shane Cohen. Both in the courtroom and the viewing gallery were numerous military police, with the nametags on their uniforms anonymized to prevent possible reprisals. Video and audio of what was transpiring through the glass was on a 40-second delay that allowed the government time to cut the transmission to the observers if anyone in court revealed classified information. At other times, whole sessions that observers cannot attend are dedicated to discussing classified information.

Cohen is the third judge to oversee proceedings in the 9/11 case, and he was appointed only weeks before, in June. Nevertheless, he swiftly took a step that previous judges had not, and which has infused the hearings with a new-found urgency: setting a trial date. As Cohen described it at one of the hearings, “for seven years, as I look at it, we have been in this quagmire of no order or process to addressing these substantive issues. … And so, seven years later, I’m coming back and looking at that law and saying I’m going to right what I believe should have happened in the first place.”

The judge’s announcement of a trial commencement date of January 11, 2021, and various intervening deadlines, has sped up the government’s production of discovery, and also brought to the fore logistical considerations regarding how to accommodate the presence of large numbers of media, observers, defense, and prosecution for the trial, which some speculate could last about nine months. The existing structures in and around the “expeditionary legal complex,” as the court is known, are not sufficient, notoriously run-down and used only in short increments of a couple of weeks. One official noted they had even considered docking a cruise ship in the bay to be used as additional housing. That the week that I was observing proceedings was only the first in a three week stretch—the longest of the 28 hearing periods in that case to date—was also a reflection of the new-found urgency. Nonetheless, Cohen mentioned a number of times that the announced trial date was subject to change as he reevaluated progress.

The treatment of the defendants while in CIA custody between their capture in 2002 and 2003, and the Bush administration’s public acknowledgement of it in 2006, still haunts the proceedings today. Indeed, one of the main issues the parties were debating in the week I was observing was whether evidence obtained from the defendants by so-called FBI “clean teams,” who solicited evidence from the defendants after the CIA had previously tortured them during questioning, was admissible. The defense proffered that they would show that, in fact, the FBI was involved in numerous ways in the CIA’s abusive questioning—known as the Rendition, Detention, and Interrogation program. This assertion was borne out to some extent in the FBI testimony provided in the following weeks. The defense argued that, “the whole narrative of what everyone in this courthouse believes happened on 9/11 sprang from the dissemination of information from these statements acquired by torture.” For its part, the prosecution asserted that they would show that when the defendants were speaking to the FBI “the accused were not just acting voluntarily, … but truly proudly.”

Even if the defendants were acquitted they would likely not be released, and the cost to the taxpayer of holding them and the other 35 detainees at Guantánamo is substantial. Recent reporting revealed the yearly cost of holding each of the detainees at Guantánamo is $13 million, far costlier than detention in U.S. federal prisons, where the most dangerous prisoners are held for $78,000 per year. Those costs are likely to increase as the detainees age. For instance, a contemplated facility to house only a fraction of the detainees as they age and need increased medical care comes with an $88.5 million price tag. In reaction to the news of the per detainee outlay, Trump stated “I think it’s crazy. It costs a fortune to operate, and I think it’s crazy.”

And Trump is right: It is crazy, as is keeping Guantánamo open. Thus far, Trump has not carried through on his threat to “load up” Guantánamo. Instead, it appears no new detainees have been sent there under his administration. He can genuinely say that Guantánamo, and its costs, are an issue he inherited. And closing the Guantánamo detention facility in order to end the arterial bleeding of funds there would be in keeping with Trump’s claimed desire to rein in federal spending. Perhaps the best part, from Trump’s perspective, is that it would give him the ability to say that he did something President Barack Obama couldn’t. In fact, just a few days ago Trump stated, “Look, President Obama said that Guantánamo Bay would be closed, and he never got it done.”  That closing Guantánamo would also be the right thing for American values and national security interests can be a result that others celebrate.

Congress has for years prohibited the expenditure of funds to transfer Guantánamo detainees to the U.S. However, there are indications of small openings for sanity. The House version of the 2020 defense funding bill (NDAA) excluded such a provision.  And for the last few years, the Senate Armed Services Committee has advocated allowing transfer of detainees to the U.S. for medical treatment. Trump making the closure of Guantánamo a priority could go a long way to persuading Congress to remove this technical hurdle.

If he wants to upstage his predecessor, Trump should take the necessary steps to close down the detention facility there. In the meantime, as long as the proceedings in the 9/11 case continue under Cohen, it’s clear he takes his responsibilities seriously. He opened the September 11 hearing by stating:

“In this particular case, not only have I been asked to [ensure] a fair trial, but to sit in judgment in many instances of my own country and its actions. I get the weight of that decision. I get the weight of the impact of the decision that I’m making. Never underestimate the weight that I feel each and every day with the decisions that I make that impact the lives of people all over the world.”

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Andrew Boyle

Counsel in the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice; previously prosecuted senior Khmer Rouge leaders on behalf of the United Nations for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide

Read these related stories next:

Sri Lankan War Criminal Gotabaya Rajapaksa May Escape Accountability Yet Again, This Time by Running for President

October 9, 2019 by

New Spy Museum’s Torture Exhibit Glosses Over Depravity

October 8, 2019 by

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

September 13, 2019 by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

September 9, 2019 by

Protections Fall for Vietnamese Immigrants as Trump Pushes Deportations

August 29, 2019 by

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

July 17, 2019 by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

July 10, 2019 by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

July 1, 2019 by

Deprivation and Despair: The Crisis of Medical Care at Guantánamo

June 26, 2019 by

Citizens to the UN: Investigate Our “Torture Chambers in the Sky”

June 26, 2019 by and

What’s In the New Draft National Defense Authorization Act

June 12, 2019 by , and

For the Military Commissions, a Fork in the Road on Torture

May 6, 2019 by