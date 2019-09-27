National Security at the United Nations This Week

September 27, 2019

Editor’s Note: This is the latest in Just Security’s weekly series keeping readers up to date on developments at the United Nations at the intersection of national security, human rights, and the rule of law. 

First Debate of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

The 74th General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) opened on September 17, 2019, and had its first day of debate on Tuesday, September 24. Prominent topics in this session include climate change, Iran, and trade.

Nearly 200 leaders are converging for five days of speeches and meetings. Notably absent are Presidents Xi Jingping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia. Also absent are Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently fighting to retain his status as prime minister of Israel, and Nicolas Maduro, who is regarded by the Trump administration and about 50 other governments as an illegitimate leader of Venezuela.

Climate Change Leads the UNGA Debate

Following a global day of climate protests on Friday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres convened the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Monday. Guterres emphasized the importance and urgency of the climate change problem in his opening: “What was climate change, is now a climate emergency. What was global warming is now global heating.”

However, important countries at the summit were largely silent. China made no new promises to take stronger climate action, and the United States said nothing at all. Other countries promised only modest concrete measures. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, took the convened leaders to task, saying that young people “will never forgive” them if they refuse to act.

President Trump made an unexpected appearance at the climate event for 14 minutes, but did not speak. Later, Trump was criticized for appearing to mock Thunberg on Twitter.

Trump and Rouhani are Unlikely to Meet as U.S.-Iran Tensions Rise

The Trump administration imposed new sanctions on Tehran on Friday, following the attacks last week on Saudi oil facilities, attributed to Iran by the United States, France, Germany, and Britain. French President Emmanuel Macron met separately with both Trump and Rouhani in an effort to negotiate a meeting at the UNGA. However, Rouhani ruled out negotiations with the United States so long as the sanctions remain in place. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the possibility of a meeting between Rouhani and Trump is currently “zero.”

Rouhani and Trump each targeted the other in their speeches before the General Assembly on Tuesday. Trump referred to Iran’s “bloodlust” and accused its “ruling class” of “abandon[ing] its people and embark[ing] upon a crusade for personal power and riches.” In return, Rouhani characterized the U.S. sanctions as “the most merciless economic terrorism,” and accused the United States of being the main instigator of terrorism in the Middle East. Rouhani also pledged to unveil a regional peace plan, named the “Coalition of Hope” and “designed to exclude the U.S.”

The remaining parties to the Iranian nuclear deal met at the UN headquarters to discuss the pact’s future. “It is in the interests of all to remain committed to the deal, but it is becoming increasingly difficult,” said European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the possibility of creating a new nuclear deal with Iran, to which Trump has responded positively. During a separate meeting with Rouhani, Johnson called on Iran to release jailed British nationals.

Trump Espouses Nationalism and Engages Controversy with Venezuela and Ukraine at UNGA

In a speech in front of the UNGA, Trump celebrated nationalism. “The future does not belong to globalists … the future belongs to patriots,” said Trump, urging leaders to prioritize their own citizens over the global commons, or over international peace and prosperity.

Trump targeted Nicolas Maduro, the absent and contested leader of Venezuela, calling him a “dictator” and “Cuban puppet.” The Venezuelan delegate pointedly read a book during the speech.

In moments interspersed throughout the UNGA, Trump addressed swirling domestic controversy regarding his possibly improper interactions with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. The U.S. House of Representatives has opened impeachment inquiries into Trump’s request that Zelenskyy investigate the family of Trump’s political opponent, Joseph Biden (see Just Security coverage here, here, and here). Trump used a moment during the climate event on Monday to attack Biden, telling the Polish president that were Biden a Republican, the news media would have him in “the electric chair by right now.” Following a meeting with Japan’s Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, Trump called the House impeachment inquiry a “manufactured crisis.”

Zelenskyy made no mention of Trump in his own speech before the UNGA. In a meeting with Trump on Wednesday afternoon, in what has been described as a “high-wire act” for both leaders, Zelenskyy made clear that he “does not want to be involved” in U.S. elections.

Saudi Arabia Condemned at Human Rights Council

Two dozen western countries slammed Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. Britain, Germany, and Canada, among others, issued a joint statement before the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, condemning Saudi Arabia for alleged use of torture, unlawful detentions, and targeting of activists and journalists. This was the second time in six months that the Council has read out a statement condemning the Kingdom. The Saudi delegation did not immediately respond, and the Kingdom has regularly denied these types of allegations.

UNSG Announces Formation of Syrian Constitutional Committee

U.N. Secretary-General Guterres announced the formation of a constitutional committee for Syria. The committee will be “Syrian-owned and Syrian-led,” and will convene in Geneva in the coming weeks. The result of almost two years of negotiations, the committee will be comprised of 50 opposition members, 50 members representing the government, and 50 members representing civil society.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the announcement “gives back hope to the Syrians.” However, experts encourage caution regarding any hopes of ending the war.

Report Finds States Inflict “Serious Cruelty” on Rights Activists Cooperating with U.N.

U.N. Secretary-General Guterres reported on Thursday that one-quarter of U.N. member states have carried out suspected reprisals against activists who cooperate with the U.N. on human rights issues. “Acts of serious cruelty have continuously been reported against those who dare to come to the UN or share information with us—incommunicado detention, torture and ill-treatment, prolonged solitary confinement, and even deaths in custody,” said Andrew Gilmour, U.N. Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights, while presenting the report. Gilmour also reported that family members, legal representatives, and witnesses were being targeted; that activists were filmed or secretly recorded at U.N. events; and that “retaliation is frequently reported against certain individuals when they return home.”

The report named, among others, China, Egypt, Iran, and Vietnam. These states rejected the report’s allegations.

IMAGE: Diplomats gather for a United Nations Security Council meeting, addressing the impacts of climate-related disasters on international peace and security, January 25, 2019 at the United Nations in New York. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

 

The Iceberg's Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

Trump's Call to Ukraine May Constitute "Honest Services Fraud"—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

The "Quid" is a Crime: No Need to Prove "Pro Quo" in Ukrainegate

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

What's the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

France's Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

Trump and Giuliani's Quest for Fake Ukraine "Dirt" on Biden: An Explainer

Why a Judge's Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan's Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

Trump Cuts "Muscle" from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

National Security at the United Nations This Week

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration's Terrorism Watchlist

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

How the GOP's Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

The Pattern and Practice of Trump's Assaults on the Intelligence Community

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

Calling Off Iowa's "Digital Caucuses" Is a Wise Display of Caution

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran's Foreign Minister and International Law

"Domestic Terrorism" Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

U.S.-Turkey "Safe Zone" Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

"Offshore Processing" in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

"Fiat Justitia": Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They "Count"?

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America's Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander's Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

Trump's Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

Revisiting General Counsel Ney's Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump's Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

"Safe Third Country" Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

Why the ICC's Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn't So Surprising

We Treat America's Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

Trump's "Unalienable Rights" Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don't Authorize War Against Iran

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

Anticipating the President's Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller's Investigation?

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

Top Experts' Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr's vs. Mueller's Statements about Special Counsel Report

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

Bolton's Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn't Work

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney's Remarks on the Law of War

Countering Russia's Malign Influence Operations

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress's Investigatory Powers

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

When Is a "Literally True" Statement False and a Crime

Bill Barr's Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress's Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

The Failures of the Mueller Report's Campaign Finance Analysis

The Pentagon's 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What's In It and What's Next

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

Guide to the Mueller Report's Findings on "Collusion"

Trump Administration's New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That's a Dangerous Idea.

An Insider's View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here's What Trump Has Undone.

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

Sahrula Kubie

Sahrula is currently pursuing her J.D. at Yale Law School. She previously worked in Germany as a Fulbright English Teacher and as an aide to a member of the German Bundestag.

